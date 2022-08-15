Read full article on original website
Missing Kingman woman found dead in Mesa
A missing Kingman woman was found dead in the parking lot near East Main Street and North Recker Road in Mesa.
AZFamily
Homeless family living in the desert outside Surprise surrenders 150 dogs
Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Family remembering pregnant woman killed in head-on crash in Glendale. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Brigitte Armijo was seven months pregnant and heading...
KOLD-TV
Former Tucson-area firefighter dies in officer-involved shooting in Chandler
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former firefighter with the Northwest Fire District died last month in an officer-involved shooting in Chandler, a suburb of Phoenix. The Chandler Police Department said Tyson Wade Cobb was shot after trying to break into a woman’s apartment and sexually assault her on Sunday, July 17.
fox10phoenix.com
Teen alerts firefighters after seeing house burning in Glendale
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A quick-thinking teenager sprang into action Thursday morning after seeing a house on fire in a Glendale neighborhood. The Glendale Fire Department says the teen was driving home just after 1 a.m. on Aug. 18 and saw smoke coming from his neighbor's home near 83rd and Northern Avenues.
AZFamily
Chandler police shoot, kill ex-Tucson firefighter accused of trying to rape woman
How much are shipping containers at the Arizona-Mexico border costing taxpayers?. While Ducey’s office told us the project cost $6 million, the total contract expense is $13 million. New operation cracking down on gun crime in Phoenix. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. From July 5 through Aug. 15, Phoenix...
fox10phoenix.com
Driver arrested after US 60 crash in Mesa kills 2 people
MESA, Ariz. - A driver accused of causing a rollover crash in Mesa that left two people dead has been arrested. A white sedan and a truck were involved in the collision, which happened Wednesday morning past the Superstition Boulevard exit. Officials said the driver of the car, 27-year-old Kimball...
L.A. Weekly
Bridgette Lee Armijo Killed, 6 Injured in Accident near Northern Avenue [Glendale, AZ]
34-Year-Old Pregnant Woman Pronounced Dead after Head-On Collision near 67th Avenue. The incident happened on August 14th, just after 6:30 p.m., near 67th and Northern Avenues, per initial reports. Furthermore, police said a pickup truck attempted to turn left and crashed into a sedan. The sedan had five occupants, including...
Peeping Tom Caught On Camera In Arizona, Says It Gives Him A 'Rush'
“Certainly, this is very disturbing for a young lady to look outside her window and see some man looking in."
Have you seen him? Masked man fired several gunshots into empty East Valley gas station
GILBERT, Ariz. — Gilbert police are searching for a man who was caught on camera firing several gunshots into an unoccupied gas station last month. At about 2:30 a.m. on July 31, a man wearing a face mask and black hat walked up to the Shell station near Ray and Cooper roads.
AZFamily
Police looking for suspect after deadly shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a search for a suspect is underway after a person was found dead near 27th Avenue and Agusta early Wednesday morning. Initial reports of a shooting came out around 1:30 a.m. Police on the scene tell Arizona’s Family that one person was found dead and that officers were actively looking for the suspect involved in the shooting. Video from the scene showed a mobile command van as investigators worked to learn more information about what led up to the shooting. A heavy police presence was also seen near I-17 and Northern, just a few blocks from the shooting scene.
fox10phoenix.com
Man injured when SUV crashes into house in Glendale
GLENDALE, Ariz. - An investigation is underway after an SUV crashed into a house Thursday morning in Glendale. Glendale Police say the crash happened on Aug. 18 when the SUV hit a parked car before slamming into the vacant house near 59th and Myrtle Avenues. "Heard a truck come down...
fox10phoenix.com
North Phoenix crash leaves man dead, woman injured: police
PHOENIX - A man is dead and a woman is injured following a crash in north Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the single-car crash happened on Aug. 18 near 21st Avenue and Bell Road. A man in his late-40s was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Lightning strikes AZ Trooper vehicle on I-10
An Arizona Department of Public Safety vehicle defied one-in-a-million odds over the weekend, getting struck by lightning on I-10 eastbound, driving toward Phoenix.
AZFamily
Deadly crash shuts down Bell Road in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One person has been killed and another injured after a car crashed into a pole in north Phoenix. The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. near 19th Avenue and Bell Road. Phoenix police confirm that a man in his late 40s was pronounced dead on scene and that a woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No other vehicles were involved.
fox10phoenix.com
Man injured in possible road-rage shooting on Loop 202 in Mesa, police say
MESA, Ariz. - Police are investigating a possible road-rage shooting along the freeway in Mesa that left a man injured. The incident happened on Aug. 17 along the southbound lanes of the Loop 202 Santan at Guadalupe Road when a man reported to police that he had been shot while driving on the freeway.
fox10phoenix.com
162 pounds of meth seized during traffic stop north of Phoenix; driver arrested
CORDES LAKES, Ariz. - Authorities say a driver was arrested after 162 pounds of methamphetamine were seized during a traffic stop in Cordes Lakes. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the incident happened on Aug. 15 when a trooper pulled over a 2012 Audi SUV along northbound Interstate 17 north of Cordes Junction.
5 Phoenix serial killers and serial shooting investigations
Police are continuing their search for the person responsible for a series of deadly shootings, but this is not the first time Valley residents have had to be on high alert.
KTAR.com
Teen found shot in Phoenix street near freeway, dies at hospital
PHOENIX – Police said a teenage boy was shot and died in a hospital early Wednesday in Phoenix and the search is on for a suspect. The Phoenix Police Department said they were called around 1 a.m. about a male lying in the access road near Interstate 17 just south of Northern Avenue.
Violent weekend in Valley leaves 6, including teen, dead
The Maricopa County Attorney's Office typically receives submittals from law enforcement on Tuesdays for two to three homicides to review for charges that occur over the weekend.
fox10phoenix.com
Police investigating shooting involving U.S. Marshals task force at Tempe marketplace
TEMPE, Ariz. - Officials with the United States Marshals Service say Tempe Police is investigating after a Marshals task force was involved in a shooting that happened in the East Valley city. In a statement, officials with the U.S. Marshals Service say the shooting happened at Tempe Marketplace. "The incident...
