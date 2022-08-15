ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

AZFamily

Homeless family living in the desert outside Surprise surrenders 150 dogs

Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Family remembering pregnant woman killed in head-on crash in Glendale. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Brigitte Armijo was seven months pregnant and heading...
SURPRISE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Former Tucson-area firefighter dies in officer-involved shooting in Chandler

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former firefighter with the Northwest Fire District died last month in an officer-involved shooting in Chandler, a suburb of Phoenix. The Chandler Police Department said Tyson Wade Cobb was shot after trying to break into a woman’s apartment and sexually assault her on Sunday, July 17.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Teen alerts firefighters after seeing house burning in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A quick-thinking teenager sprang into action Thursday morning after seeing a house on fire in a Glendale neighborhood. The Glendale Fire Department says the teen was driving home just after 1 a.m. on Aug. 18 and saw smoke coming from his neighbor's home near 83rd and Northern Avenues.
GLENDALE, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Mesa, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Driver arrested after US 60 crash in Mesa kills 2 people

MESA, Ariz. - A driver accused of causing a rollover crash in Mesa that left two people dead has been arrested. A white sedan and a truck were involved in the collision, which happened Wednesday morning past the Superstition Boulevard exit. Officials said the driver of the car, 27-year-old Kimball...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Police looking for suspect after deadly shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a search for a suspect is underway after a person was found dead near 27th Avenue and Agusta early Wednesday morning. Initial reports of a shooting came out around 1:30 a.m. Police on the scene tell Arizona’s Family that one person was found dead and that officers were actively looking for the suspect involved in the shooting. Video from the scene showed a mobile command van as investigators worked to learn more information about what led up to the shooting. A heavy police presence was also seen near I-17 and Northern, just a few blocks from the shooting scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man injured when SUV crashes into house in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. - An investigation is underway after an SUV crashed into a house Thursday morning in Glendale. Glendale Police say the crash happened on Aug. 18 when the SUV hit a parked car before slamming into the vacant house near 59th and Myrtle Avenues. "Heard a truck come down...
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

North Phoenix crash leaves man dead, woman injured: police

PHOENIX - A man is dead and a woman is injured following a crash in north Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the single-car crash happened on Aug. 18 near 21st Avenue and Bell Road. A man in his late-40s was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZFamily

Deadly crash shuts down Bell Road in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — One person has been killed and another injured after a car crashed into a pole in north Phoenix. The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. near 19th Avenue and Bell Road. Phoenix police confirm that a man in his late 40s was pronounced dead on scene and that a woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No other vehicles were involved.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man injured in possible road-rage shooting on Loop 202 in Mesa, police say

MESA, Ariz. - Police are investigating a possible road-rage shooting along the freeway in Mesa that left a man injured. The incident happened on Aug. 17 along the southbound lanes of the Loop 202 Santan at Guadalupe Road when a man reported to police that he had been shot while driving on the freeway.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Teen found shot in Phoenix street near freeway, dies at hospital

PHOENIX – Police said a teenage boy was shot and died in a hospital early Wednesday in Phoenix and the search is on for a suspect. The Phoenix Police Department said they were called around 1 a.m. about a male lying in the access road near Interstate 17 just south of Northern Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ

