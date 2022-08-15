ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Arkansas Department of Transportation announces temporary closure of I-40 eastbound this weekend

By Brandon Ringo
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Monday that Interstate-40 eastbound will experience a full closure this weekend.

According to a release from ARDOT, the closure is happening due to ramp construction work at the I-30/I-40 interchange in North Little Rock.

ARDOT: North Little Rock interstate construction to cause lane closures on I-40

Weather permitting, I-40 eastbound will be closed from 10 p.m. on Friday, August 19 until 5 a.m. on Monday, August 22.

ARDOT said that a new ramp is being constructed in the north terminal for traffic traveling from I-30 eastbound to I-40 eastbound. The weekend closure will allow crews to hang steel girders over I-40 lanes for the new flyover ramp.

Map courtesy of ARDOT

Due to the closure, I-40 eastbound traffic will detour to I-430 south at the at the I-40/430 interchange (Exit 147). Traffic will proceed south to the I-430/30 interchange and take I-30 east (Exit 129A). Traffic will continue on I-30 east to I-440 east (Exit 138A). Traffic will then return to I-40 at the I-440/40 interchange (Exit 11).

For more information on the closure and ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program , visit them online.

