ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
TROUTMAN, NC
cbs17

1 dead in motorcycle crash in Cumberland Co

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Cameron this morning, officials say. The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 24-27 in Cameron, which is north of Fayetteville. Officials say one person is dead. The highway patrol said a 37-year-old black...
CAMERON, NC
WRAL

Escaped inmate last seen in Clayton

Officials say as of 2 p.m., Michael Glover was last spotted in Clayton, heading into Wake County. He is believed to have switched vehicles. People should be on the lookout for either a brown or silver Ford Fusion with license plate HHK1455.
CLAYTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vass, NC
City
Whispering Pines, NC
City
Fayetteville, NC
County
Moore County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Aberdeen, NC
City
Spring Lake, NC
County
Hoke County, NC
County
Lee County, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Southern Pines, NC
City
Fort Bragg, NC
County
Harnett County, NC
City
Pinehurst, NC
County
Cumberland County, NC
City
Cumberland, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County deputies seek car possibly used during a shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm#Taylortown#Mph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
cbs17

Woman charged with death by distribution in fatal fentanyl overdose, Chatham County deputies say

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies have arrested a woman after she sold fentanyl to a person who later died of an overdose, officials said Friday. Samantha Caroline Biehl, 38, of Sanford is charged with felony death by distribution and other drug charges after a 38-year-old Siler City person died in March 2021, according to a Chatham County Sheriff’s Office news release.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

The Public Asks: What’s being built at South Mebane Street and Alamance Road?

QUESTION: What’s going on at the site of an old Circle K convenience store that once stood at the juncture of South Mebane Street and Alamance Road in Burlington?. ANSWER: The circle of life has apparently obliterated all traces of the old Circle K at 2602 South Mebane Street, as workers lay the foundation for an entirely new brand of convenience store at this well-traveled location.
BURLINGTON, NC
wschronicle.com

Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022

Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy