3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
cbs17
1 dead in motorcycle crash in Cumberland Co
CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Cameron this morning, officials say. The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 24-27 in Cameron, which is north of Fayetteville. Officials say one person is dead. The highway patrol said a 37-year-old black...
WRAL
Escaped inmate last seen in Clayton
Officials say as of 2 p.m., Michael Glover was last spotted in Clayton, heading into Wake County. He is believed to have switched vehicles. People should be on the lookout for either a brown or silver Ford Fusion with license plate HHK1455.
1 dead in serious crash on eastbound Interstate 40 in Raleigh
Interstate 40 was closed for nearly 4 hours Thursday after a single-car crash that killed one person.
Sewage backup at a barbecue spot: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 16)
Violations this week included improper handwashing and foods being held at incorrect temperatures.
Sheriff dispels rumors swirling around case of Wake County deputy; Burke County arrests ‘unrelated’
The sheriff's office and local law enforcement partners continue to investigate the murder of K9 Deputy Ned Byrd. On Tuesday, rumors surfaced of arrests in Burke County connected to the murder of Deputy Byrd.
cbs17
Cumberland County deputies seek car possibly used during a shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.
cbs17
Multiple agencies search Neuse River, less than a mile from where Wake Co. deputy was killed
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Dive teams and deputies spent most of Tuesday searching the Neuse River and the land around it. A Wake County Sheriff’s Office representative told CBS 17 the search was regarding an ongoing investigation and would not add additional detail. The location of the search,...
WRAL
Wayne County on the hunt for inmate who escaped from jail in food services van
Goldsboro, N.C. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is searching for an inmate they said escaped shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday. Micheal Wayne Glover, 33, is a white man, 5 foot and 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He escaped in a food services van from the Wayne...
Man shot, killed by trooper in Siler City neighborhood after flashing gun
Trooper will not be charged in shooting death of 21-year-old Siler City man. Siler City, N.C. — The district attorney for Chatham and Orange counties, Jim Woodall, said criminal charges will not be filed in the May shooting death of a 21-year-old Siler City man. Mark Anthony Diaz was...
Man charged with murder of Wake deputy Ned Byrd faces life in prison
One man is charged with murder and authorities said they expect more arrests linked to the shooting death last week of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, of Oak Tree Drive in Apex, is charged with Byrd's murder. “It gives this office great pleasure ... to be able...
Truck connected to Wake Co. deputy's death recovered in Winston-Salem after being painted, sources say
Wednesday night, multiple sources told WRAL News that a truck connected to the killing of a Wake County deputy was located and picked up in Winston-Salem. The truck, which was reported to be white by police, was said to have been painted red before being picked up and transported back to Wake County.
North Carolina sheriff’s daughter indicted for death by distribution
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The daughter of Alamance County’s long-time sheriff, Terry Johnson, has been indicted. Emily Robinson, 41, of Snow Camp, was indicted by a grand jury in July on the charge of death by distribution. Burling Police Department headed up the investigation into the drug-related death of Robert Starner Junior in September […]
cbs17
4 injured after 15 cars involved in 6 wrecks along stretch of I-95 in Johnston County, officials say
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Four people were taken to area hospitals after 15 vehicles were involved in six different crashes along a stretch of Interstate 95 in Johnston County Monday evening, officials said. The wrecks happened between 6 and 6:30 p.m. as heavy rain was falling in the...
Sources: Federal authorities help Wake County deputies with 2 arrests in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Federal authorities are assisting Wake County deputies with two arrests in Burke County Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement sources confirmed to Channel 9. Reporter Dave Faherty was at the scene on Interstate 40 where the two people were taken into custody. Faherty then later saw the...
cbs17
Woman charged with death by distribution in fatal fentanyl overdose, Chatham County deputies say
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County deputies have arrested a woman after she sold fentanyl to a person who later died of an overdose, officials said Friday. Samantha Caroline Biehl, 38, of Sanford is charged with felony death by distribution and other drug charges after a 38-year-old Siler City person died in March 2021, according to a Chatham County Sheriff’s Office news release.
James Beard Award finalist announces closure of Raleigh restaurant
Raleigh, N.C. — A popular downtown Raleigh restaurant will be closing its doors next week. Known for its Indian-Pan Asian fusion menu and rock star chef and co-owner Cheetie Kumar, Garland became a popular destination when it opened in 2013. It shared a building at 14 W. Martin St. with Kings and Neptunes clubs.
alamancenews.com
The Public Asks: What’s being built at South Mebane Street and Alamance Road?
QUESTION: What’s going on at the site of an old Circle K convenience store that once stood at the juncture of South Mebane Street and Alamance Road in Burlington?. ANSWER: The circle of life has apparently obliterated all traces of the old Circle K at 2602 South Mebane Street, as workers lay the foundation for an entirely new brand of convenience store at this well-traveled location.
wschronicle.com
Brittany Gray Neely wins Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022
Winston-Salem resident Brittany Gray Neely has been crowned Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022. With her display of grace, class, community service and more, Brittany competed with women across North Carolina for the title of Ms. Full-Figured North Carolina 2022 on May 14 in Durham. Ranking first place among three beautiful women, Brittany gave this message to the full-figured community, “You are more than a number and a size … The most important person you need to love is yourself.”
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
