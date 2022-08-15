ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

kptv.com

Thieves make off with Oregon Forestry Service fire watching equipment

A wanted man was arrested Tuesday evening following an officer-involved shooting and standoff in the Lents neighborhood. Man dies after crashing into utility pole, house in Vancouver.
kbnd.com

Rainbow Fentanyl Found In Oregon

PORTLAND, OR -- A new form of a popular drug is now in Oregon, concerning law enforcement. During a search in northeast Portland this week, Multnomah County deputies found cash, weapons and drugs, including a multi-colored powder commonly called “rainbow fentanyl.” The Sheriff's Office says, "We’ve been hearing about this over the last six months, about it working its way up the west coast. It is now here in Portland. The people that we end up dealing with and talking to on the street that we catch with this say that this is kind of what people want now."
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Beaverton, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Chronicle

Chehalis Man Arrested for Alleged Involvement in Oregon Catalytic Converter Trafficking Ring

A Chehalis man was arrested Thursday on a $500,000 warrant out of Oregon for his alleged involvement in an organized catalytic converter trafficking ring. Cole C. Miller, 24, was one of 14 individuals indicted in Washington County, Oregon, last month as part of the Beaverton Police Department’s investigation into the trafficking of stolen catalytic converters, a spokesperson for the police department confirmed to The Chronicle Monday.
CHEHALIS, WA
kptv.com

16-year-old arrested in Clark County with automatic handgun, ballistic vest

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – A 16-year-old has been arrested after running from the police with an illegal handgun in the Hazel Dell area. Clark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were conducting a traffic sting on Aug. 10 when one deputy witnessed a sedan with an “equipment violation.” The deputy began pursuit, attempting to pull the sedan over but the driver sped away from the scene.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
focushillsboro.com

2 Shot In Oregon Casino (Latest News)

According to Wildhorse Resort & Casino and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, a police firefight resulted from an attempted robbery on the Umatilla Indian Reservation on Wednesday afternoon. The suspect and a bystander were rushed to St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after being hurt in a police...
PENDLETON, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATU.com

Police find 'Lola' and the truck she was riding in, gun found

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have found “Lola,” a six-month-old basset hound puppy, and the truck she was in. Police initially said a handgun inside was missing, but the owner later found it in the truck. The blue 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 crew cab was taken from...
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation Hwy. 30, Clatsop Co., Aug. 17

On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at about 2:30 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a death investigation on Highway 30 near milepost 89. Upon arrival Troopers located a deceased male, identified as Kevin Lilly (32) of Portland. The Oregon State Police and Clatsop County Major Crime Team responded to the scene. Investigators are requesting anyone who may have information or saw a maroon Mercedes passenger car between 12:00 AM – 2:30 AM in the area to please contact the Oregon State Police at *OSP (*677) or 800-442-0776. Reference Case Number SP22-210574. The Clatsop County Major Crime Team is comprised of agencies from the Oregon State Police, Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office, Astoria Police Department, Seaside Police Department, Cannon Beach Police Department and the Clatsop County District Attorney’s Office. There is no risk to public safety regarding this investigation.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Oregon Lawmakers Seek to Tow Abandoned RVs

A group of lawmakers and local officials are moving toward legislation that would expedite the cleanup of abandoned recreational vehicles. Tom Holt, a lobbyist for the Oregon Tow Truck Association, says there are hundreds of abandoned RVs in the metro area, but the problem extends throughout the state to parks, forests and wildlands. “They are everywhere,” Holt says.
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: Huge snake disrupts traffic

The Forest Grove Police Department details calls for service from July 29-Aug. 4, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, July 29 Police were called to resolve a dispute between a homeowner and a door-to-door salesman, reportedly over the overzealous manner in which the salesman spoke to the homeowner's wife. Officers determined nothing criminal had occurred, but suggested the salesman consider scaling back his pitch when customers express...
FOREST GROVE, OR
KATU.com

People living in and around a giant treehouse on city property are terrorizing neighbors

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland couple says they've been terrorized for years by campers living in and around a massive treehouse built on city property. We talked with Kerry Stickler as he gave us a tour of his expansive property, just off Southeast Foster Road. He beamed with pride as he showed us the grove of trees where he and his wife got married a few years ago. The setting, right near Johnson Creek, seems serene. But Stickler's stories paint a much different picture.
KOIN 6 News

Oregon sees more than 1,000 lightning strikes in 24 hours

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Areas of Central and Southwestern Oregon are estimated to have been hit by 1,006 lightning strikes between Wednesday morning and 8 a.m. Thursday, sparking as many as 25 new wildfires in the region. Northwest Interagency Coordination Center spokesperson Jean Nelson-Dean told KOIN 6 that the individual fires have burned roughly 60 […]
OREGON STATE

