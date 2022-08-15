Liverpool 1 Crystal Palace 1 LIVE: Stream, TV channel, team news as Nunez sees red for erratic headbutt – latest updates

LIVERPOOL will be eager to get their first three points of the season when they welcome Crystal Palace to Anfield tonight.

Two goals from Aleksandr Mitrovic forced the Reds to share the spoils with Fulham, whilst Palace lost the first London derby of the season to Arsenal on match-day one.

Start time: 8pm BST

8pm BST TV/Live stream: Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Elliott; Diaz, Salah, Nunez

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Elliott; Diaz, Salah, Nunez Palace XI: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Ward; Doucoure, Schlupp, Mitchell; Eze, Zaha, Ayew

Follow ALL the action with our live blog below...

62. Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

What a goal from the Colombian!

He jinks down the left hand side and beats FOUR men in white before smashing a shot into the right hand side of the net from outside the box.

What. A. Goal.

61. Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

What a goal! Luis Diaz!

60. Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

Liverpool are really up against it now.

Joachim Anderson was also booked for the push on Nunez.

58. Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

What is he doing Darwin Nunez?

Joachim Anderson gives Nunez a shove, and the Uruguayan HEADBUTTS the Dane.

the Dane. A moment of madness has left Liverpool with 10-men!

58. Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

Red card for Darwin Nunez!

56. Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

Palace counter once again with Eze and Zaha.

Both of them have been excellent today.

If Michael Olise was on the pitch this Palace team would be even more deadly going forwards.

54. Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

Liverpool are still very much on top here as Nunez whips a cross in, but no one is in the middle to reach it.

50. Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

Liverpool are frequently looking for the very direct ball to Darwin Nunez, but the Palace defenders are all over him.

He has broken free a few times, but hasn't been ruthless enough to put the ball in the net just yet.

48. Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

Salah plays the ball into Nunez, who's shot is blocked.

Nunez and the Liverpool fans are screaming for a handball that will be checked by VAR, but nothing doing.

46. Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

Liverpool get us back underway for the second half.

The question on everyone's lips is will they be able to get back into this one?

Half-time. Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

What a game this has been so far!

Liverpool have absolutely dominated Palace in every metric apart from goals scored!

It was a swift counter attack from Palace that was finished superbly by Zaha into the bottom right hand corner.

Liverpool have had a number of chances, but are just lacking the ruthlessness that we are so used to seeing from the Reds...

Join us for second half coverage shortly!

Half time. Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

Liverpool almost have an equaliser right on half-time as a Nunez sliced half-volley hits the post before Van Dijk slipped on the follow up...

The referee calls the first half to a close.

45+2. Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

Marc Guehi has been really impressive at the back so far today.

The ex-Chelsea defender just cuts out two quick balls, and looks to have a formidable partnership with Joachim Anderson.

45. Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

There will be three additional minutes at Anfield.

44. Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

Salah whips a ball into Elliot who meets it well, but it is saved out for a corner by Guaita.

42. Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

Palace just seem to be finding Zaha a bit more as they grow into the game. The Ivorian striker gets through again, but his shot is saved by Allison in goal and goes out for a corner.

40. Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

The referee doesn't play an advantage as Diaz pulls on the shirt of Doucoure.

Diaz gets a yellow card.

38. Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

Zaha has another go, this time from just outside the box but it doesn't generate enough power to trouble Allison in goal.

36. Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

Nunez has a go from the edge of the box, but it is wide.

Wasteful.

34. Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

Liverpool have conceded first for the SIXTH Premier League game in a row.

Premier League game in a row. A worrying trend for Liverpool fans...

32. Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

What a finish!

A ruthless counter attack by Crystal Palace is finished beautifully by Wilfried Zaha.

That is their first shot of the game, and Zaha has buried it.

Clinical.

32. Liverpool 0-1 Crystal Palace

Goal! Wilfried Zaha!

30. Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace

A great ball is played into Salah inside the box, he heads towards goal, but it is easily saved by Guaita.

That is Liverpool's 11th shot of the half, but it is still a stalemate as we speak.

28. Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace

Liverpool have been totally dominant of Palace so far.

The visitors are looking to play on the break with Eze and Zaha, but haven't had any real luck so far.

Nunez catches Anderson late and leaves him in a pile on the floor.

26. Liverpool 0-0 Crystal Palace