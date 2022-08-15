ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Schenectady man accused of trying to cash forged checks

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ic9Ed_0hIAYRFX00

MALTA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Schenectady man has been arrested for allegedly trying to cash forged checks at multiple banks throughout the Capital Region. New York State Police said Kevin Lillibridge, 65, did successfully cash one of the checks.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Lillibridge was arrested on August 12 at Ballston Spa National Bank in Malta after he allegedly tried to cash a forged check. He was taken into custody at the bank and police said they did find him with the forged check.

After an investigation, police found that Lillibridge tried to cash a forged check at a financial institution in Cohoes on August 11. That same day, he successfully cashed a forged check at a bank in Albany.

Argyle man arrested for allegedly strangling woman

Charges

  • Three counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument
  • Third-degree attempted grand larceny
  • Fourth-degree attempted grand larceny
  • Fourth-degree grand larceny

Lillibridge was arrested and transported to State Police Saratoga and State Police Latham for processing. He was released and set to return to the courts at a later date.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRGB

Horse groomers arrested at Saratoga Race Course on drug charges

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga Springs Police have arrested two horse groomers following an investigation. According to police, two were arrested, accused of possessing a large amount of narcotics inside of a dorm residence at Saratoga Race Course. Jose Hidalgo, age 59, and Guadalupe Montesdecoa-Aguilar, age 36, were...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
City
Cohoes, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
Schenectady, NY
Crime & Safety
Cohoes, NY
Crime & Safety
Malta, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Schenectady, NY
City
Latham, NY
City
Malta, NY
cnycentral.com

Horse trainer Chad Brown arrested, accused of obstruction of breathing

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Chad Brown, known as an accomplished horse trainer, has been arrested on charges, according to Saratoga Springs Police. The Mechanicville native was arrested, charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor. According to Saratoga Springs Police, Brown, 43, was arrested on Wednesday. According to...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Fraud#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Young Granville man arrested for burglary

After damaging property and stealing alcohol from two different residencies in Hebron, John J. Younger, 23, was arrested on criminal counts of burglary, larceny and mischief, Washington County Sheriff's say. Younger was arraigned on August 17.
GRANVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRGB

Man accused of leading state police on pursuit, arrested on drug, DWAI charges

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Rensselaer man, accused of leading them on a pursuit after fleeing a traffic stop. Investigators say Troopers attempted to stop a vehicle on I-90 for speeding. That vehicle, according to State Police did not stop and left I-90 onto Washington Avenue in the City of Rensselaer.
RENSSELAER, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Woman charged for DWI, assaulting officer

On Wednesday, a Corinth woman was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor counts after an altercation with an officer while being processed by the Warren County Sheriff's Office. The woman was brought in after having been found to have been driving an automobile while intoxicated.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy