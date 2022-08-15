Schenectady man accused of trying to cash forged checks

MALTA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Schenectady man has been arrested for allegedly trying to cash forged checks at multiple banks throughout the Capital Region. New York State Police said Kevin Lillibridge, 65, did successfully cash one of the checks.

Lillibridge was arrested on August 12 at Ballston Spa National Bank in Malta after he allegedly tried to cash a forged check. He was taken into custody at the bank and police said they did find him with the forged check.

After an investigation, police found that Lillibridge tried to cash a forged check at a financial institution in Cohoes on August 11. That same day, he successfully cashed a forged check at a bank in Albany.

Charges

Three counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument

Third-degree attempted grand larceny

Fourth-degree attempted grand larceny

Fourth-degree grand larceny

Lillibridge was arrested and transported to State Police Saratoga and State Police Latham for processing. He was released and set to return to the courts at a later date.

