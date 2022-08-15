ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LOOK: Donovan Mitchell Sends Out A Tweet About Bronny James

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=152MLk_0hIAYNxr00

On Monday, Bronny James (son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James) threw down a huge dunk. Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet about the dunk.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Monday, Bronny James (son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James) threw down a huge dunk.

The video is going viral all over Twitter and Instagram, and one of the people who sent out a tweet about it was Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

Bronny is 17-years-old, and he will graduate high school in the summer of 2023.

As for Mitchell, he is coming off another fantastic season.

The former Louisville star averaged 25.9 points per game, and made the All-Star Game for the third straight season.

At 25-years-old, he has established himself as one of the best players in the NBA, and one of the top shooting guards.

The Jazz had another solid regular season where they were the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

However, they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

In 2021, they had the best record in the entire NBA during the regular season.

However, they lost in the second-round of the playoffs to Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers.

They have been a good regular season team, but have failed to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Over the offseason, they made a huge change to the roster when they traded away All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Jazz will now have to decide if they want to enter into a full rebuild mode, or retool the roster around Mitchell.

Mitchell is entering his sixth season in the NBA next year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Longtime NBA Star's Tragic Loss

Grant Hill's family suffered a terrible loss earlier this week. Hill, the legendary NBA star, lost his mother to Glioblastoma, which is a form of cancer that affects a person's brain and spinal cord. Janet Hill was married to former Dallas Cowboys star Calvin Hill, Grant's father. NBA legend Magic...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Destroys Skip Bayless Following Bronny James Jr. Debacle

Skip Bayless found himself as the villain on Twitter yesterday as he offered up some criticism for Bronny James Jr. As many of you already know by now, Bronny was playing basketball in France with a club team from California. Bronny was sensational throughout the match and he was able to come through with an impressive dunk that had all of Twitter talking.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Bronny James
Person
Paul George
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
The Independent

WNBA star blasts league as unsafe as she announces early retirement for ‘healing and personal growth’

A four-time WNBA All-Star is hanging up her jersey after reaching a "contract divorce" with her team and suggesting the league needs "safer environments" for new players. Liz Cambage, an Australian former player for the Los Angeles Sparks, is stepping away from the league "for the time being" just three weeks after she and the team split ways. Ms Cambage made the announcement in an Instagram post. Though her statements immediately after the split made it seem like she was amicably stepping away from the game, she did suggest she faced struggles with safety and support as a new player....
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#The Western Conference#The Dallas Mavericks#The Los Angeles Clippers
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos

Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant gets brutal reality check on his Nets trade demand

There is a path for Kevin Durant to return to the Brooklyn Nets, but that would require the team to part ways with head coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. Owner Joe Tsai has already said no to that idea, which leads us to the tricky stalemate between the two sides. According to Brian […] The post Kevin Durant gets brutal reality check on his Nets trade demand appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Racy Sweatshirt Is Going Viral

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
APPAREL
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Says Ben Simmons Is Focused On His Career And Not Worried About Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant: "Ben Simmons Is Planning To Resurrect His Career. That's What He Tells Me. He Don't Care About."

Ben Simmons didn't have a good time in the NBA last season. He was part of an ugly trade saga where he made it clear that he wanted to leave the Philadelphia 76ers. His request was eventually fulfilled by the franchise as he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a trade package around James Harden.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
35K+
Followers
5K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy