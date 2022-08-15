Giordano: The Left Fears Grassroots Democracy

CHOP Suggests Less COVID Restrictions, Philadelphia SD Requires Masks… What Gives?

Today, Dom led off the Dom Giordano Program by offering what he thinks President Trump needs to do after a weekend featuring multiple instances including violence levied against the FBI in the fallout of the unprecedented raid on his Mar-A-Lago compound. Then, Giordano tells about advice centered on Coronavirus provided by the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and how it conflicts with new masking edicts set forth by the Philadelphia School District. Then, Giordano discusses the continued push for mail-in balloting in Pennsylvania, offering an update on a pushback by county commissioners. Also, Giordano discusses the race between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Senate opponent John Fetterman, offering his review of Fetterman’s first rally since suffering a stroke earlier this year.

How Much Should Residency Weigh Into PA’s Senate Race?

In today’s second hour, Giordano welcomes Beth Ann Rossica, head of Back to School PA, back onto the Dom Giordano Program for an update on masking throughout the country as schools prepare for students to return to classrooms. First, Giordano asks for a general temperature of masking, with Beth Ann Rossica explaining that most schools have not required masks to return to schools, pointing to the Philadelphia School District as an anomaly for requiring students to mask up. Giordano asks what the Philadelphia Superintendent uses to justify the mask requirement, pointing to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Coronavirus guidelines that run counter to the proposition. Rossica explains the negative implications of requiring students in Philadelphia to wear masks, and discusses the lack of logic in the requirement with the knowledge that students will be unmasked in public, on public transportation, and in their personal lives.

Then, Dom moves back into a conversation centered on the Senate race between Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman. First, Giordano offers a recap of Fetterman’s health after his first rally following a stroke, admitting that the candidate seemed much healthier than he would have expected.

Then, Giordano discusses the number one claim against Dr. Oz by Fetterman, being his residency, explaining why he doesn’t feel it should hold as much weight as Fetterman is trying to portray. Then, Giordano reveals that New Jersey has adjusted their Coronavirus suggestions, no longer requiring unvaccinated teachers to take regular tests, further pushing society toward normalcy. Dom, though, compares this to Philadelphia’s masking edicts, asking for any sort of justification that points to another mandate being acceptable.

The Importance of Grassroots Democracy

In today’s third hour, Dom leads off the Dom Giordano Program by discussing the double standard that has developed since the unprecedented raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago. Then, Giordano discusses the involvement of parents in education as the Left continues to frame parents in a negative light, explaining the benefits of grassroots democracy in this sense.

Dom then uses his appreciation for these parents to tie things back to the FBI, explaining that a lot of the negative reputation comes from the FBI, under Merrick Garland, targeting parents speaking up at board meetings.

Then, Giordano welcomes nationally-recognized attorney Alan Dershowitz to the Dom Giordano Program for a legal breakdown of the unprecedented raid and following fallout of Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago compound. Dershowitz, who penned an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal calling out the Left’s use of ‘whataboutism,’ telling of the importance equal justice applied to all, regardless of political stance. Then, Dershowitz tells of his newly released book, The Price of Principle – Why Integrity is Worth the Consequences, which Alan reveals as his 50 th book. This moves Giordano and Dershowitz into a conversation about cancel culture, with Dershowitz revealing some of the flack he’s faced for his occasional defense of Donald Trump.