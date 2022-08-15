ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Giordano: The Left Fears Grassroots Democracy

By The Dom Giordano Program
Talk Radio 1210 WPHT
Talk Radio 1210 WPHT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MWjre_0hIAYCFs00

CHOP Suggests Less COVID Restrictions, Philadelphia SD Requires Masks… What Gives?

Today, Dom led off the Dom Giordano Program by offering what he thinks President Trump needs to do after a weekend featuring multiple instances including violence levied against the FBI in the fallout of the unprecedented raid on his Mar-A-Lago compound. Then, Giordano tells about advice centered on Coronavirus provided by the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and how it conflicts with new masking edicts set forth by the Philadelphia School District. Then, Giordano discusses the continued push for mail-in balloting in Pennsylvania, offering an update on a pushback by county commissioners. Also, Giordano discusses the race between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Senate opponent John Fetterman, offering his review of Fetterman’s first rally since suffering a stroke earlier this year.

How Much Should Residency Weigh Into PA’s Senate Race?

In today’s second hour, Giordano welcomes Beth Ann Rossica, head of Back to School PA, back onto the Dom Giordano Program for an update on masking throughout the country as schools prepare for students to return to classrooms. First, Giordano asks for a general temperature of masking, with Beth Ann Rossica explaining that most schools have not required masks to return to schools, pointing to the Philadelphia School District as an anomaly for requiring students to mask up. Giordano asks what the Philadelphia Superintendent uses to justify the mask requirement, pointing to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Coronavirus guidelines that run counter to the proposition. Rossica explains the negative implications of requiring students in Philadelphia to wear masks, and discusses the lack of logic in the requirement with the knowledge that students will be unmasked in public, on public transportation, and in their personal lives.

Then, Dom moves back into a conversation centered on the Senate race between Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman. First, Giordano offers a recap of Fetterman’s health after his first rally following a stroke, admitting that the candidate seemed much healthier than he would have expected.
Then, Giordano discusses the number one claim against Dr. Oz by Fetterman, being his residency, explaining why he doesn’t feel it should hold as much weight as Fetterman is trying to portray. Then, Giordano reveals that New Jersey has adjusted their Coronavirus suggestions, no longer requiring unvaccinated teachers to take regular tests, further pushing society toward normalcy. Dom, though, compares this to Philadelphia’s masking edicts, asking for any sort of justification that points to another mandate being acceptable.

The Importance of Grassroots Democracy

In today’s third hour, Dom leads off the Dom Giordano Program by discussing the double standard that has developed since the unprecedented raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago. Then, Giordano discusses the involvement of parents in education as the Left continues to frame parents in a negative light, explaining the benefits of grassroots democracy in this sense.
Dom then uses his appreciation for these parents to tie things back to the FBI, explaining that a lot of the negative reputation comes from the FBI, under Merrick Garland, targeting parents speaking up at board meetings.

Then, Giordano welcomes nationally-recognized attorney Alan Dershowitz to the Dom Giordano Program for a legal breakdown of the unprecedented raid and following fallout of Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago compound. Dershowitz, who penned an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal calling out the Left’s use of ‘whataboutism,’ telling of the importance equal justice applied to all, regardless of political stance. Then, Dershowitz tells of his newly released book, The Price of Principle – Why Integrity is Worth the Consequences, which Alan reveals as his 50 th book. This moves Giordano and Dershowitz into a conversation about cancel culture, with Dershowitz revealing some of the flack he’s faced for his occasional defense of Donald Trump.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITF

Man charged with election interference in Philadelphia is tied to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Antonio LaMotta is among more than 850 people charged with federal crimes for their alleged conduct inside the Capitol building. A Virginia man who is facing trial on charges that he drove a Hummer packed with guns to Philadelphia to interfere with the 2020 presidential election has been arrested in a separate case that alleges his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reform Austin

O’Rouke Again Delights Supporters In Response To Abbott Hecklers

Beto O’Rourke made national news last week with an expletive-laden retort to an Abbott supporter that went viral on social media. On Thursday, O’Rourke again exhilarated a crowd of supporters in deep-red Fredericksburg by responding to a gaggle of hecklers with, “Lest we be annoyed or judge these Abbott people, let’s have a little sympathy, their candidate never shows up to talk to them.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
WITF

Lawmakers weigh bill in Pennsylvania that would allow independents to vote on primary candidates

Pennsylvania has closed primary elections, meaning only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote for candidates from those parties and choose who will advance to the general. Kate Huangpu/Spotlight PA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Dershowitz
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Grassroots Democracy#The Dom Giordano Program#Coronavirus#Senate Race#Back To School Pa
PennLive.com

Lancaster County commissioners’ effort to call for an end to no-excuse mail-in voting defeated

Pennsylvania’s county commissioners have overwhelmingly rejected a resolution calling for an end to no-excuse mail-in voting in the commonwealth. Lancaster County Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Joshua Parsons, both Republicans, made the argument at the county commissioners annual meeting that the increase in mailed-in ballots has exhausted elections officials and fueled conspiracies around voter fraud.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor. Cities with under 5,000 residents or those that did not report crimes to the FBI were not included on the list.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Talk Radio 1210 WPHT

Talk Radio 1210 WPHT

Philadelphia, PA
441
Followers
196
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Philadelphia region, plus 24-hour traffic and weather updates.

 https://www.audacy.com/1210wpht

Comments / 0

Community Policy