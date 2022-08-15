Read full article on original website
‘M Lounge’ set to open in downtown Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities native Alleyah Melendez is opening up “M Lounge” on Brady Street in Davenport. “I just wanted to bring a little of my authenticity to my establishment, where I come from, and a little bit more of my background,” Melendez said. “The establishment and type of atmosphere we have going here is kind of more upscale and classy. Basically, the type of inspiration I was going for was a bar, or like a lounge, that you see in downtown Chicago, but in downtown Davenport.”
The New Name Of The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Revealed
For almost 30 years, the Quad Cities has had one major venue where they could see concerts, hockey, football, and more. Since 1993, that venue has had three different names: The MARK of the Quad Cities, the iWireless Center, and the TaxSlayer Center. After being called the TaxSlayer Center for the past 5 years, the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the new name where you can continue to see concerts, shows, hockey, and football.
Section of 7th Avenue in Rock Island closed starting Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Section of westbound 7th Avenue in Rock Island will be closed for a new water service installation starting Monday, according to city officials. Between 20th and 24th streets on 7th Avenue, the westbound lane will be closed to traffic, city officials said. Delays can be expected around the area during construction.
Village of East Davenport’s 12th annual Wine Walk is Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A chance to sip, shop small, and support the Village of East Davenport will held in the historic neighborhood on Saturday, Aug. 20. Matt Moody, The Village Theatre’s General Manager, invites viewers to the 12th annual Village of East Davenport Wine Walk set for 3-6 p.m.
Davenport Police Chief Sikorski’s retirement open house occurs Aug. 18
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport will host a retirement open house for Chief Paul Sikorski. The event takes place on Aug 18, from 2 to 4 p.m in the Davenport Police Department Community Room on 416 N Harrison St, Davenport, IA. All are welcome to celebrate the...
Innovative Davenport company sells fold up rooms for extra space
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -FastPaks are customizable, portable, micro rooms designed to provide affordable home and business solutions that are stylish, efficient, and easy to assemble. Fred Smith of FastPaks explains how the rooms are pre-manufactured in Davenport. The partially-assembled room kits can then be transported nearly anywhere. Once received, the...
Alternating Currents festival kicks off Thursday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 2022 Alternating Currents Festival kicks off Thursday and will showcase more than 120 live music and comedy performances, film screenings and art-related events at more than 25 indoor and outside venues in downtown Davenport and Rock Island. “Alternating Currents gives us an opportunity to showcase...
Qualification shoot for Muscatine deer bow hunting scheduled
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine 2022/23 deer bow hunting season qualification shoot is scheduled for the end of Aug and the beginning of Sept. Aug 27 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Aug 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The...
You Know The Store That’s Going Into The Former Gordmans In Moline
A store that already has several QCA locations will soon have another one in Moline. The former Gordmans in Moline has sat empty since 2020 but that won't be the case for much longer. Harbor Freight Tools will be moving into the space. They're expected to open in the former...
Moline movie in the park moved to Prospect Park
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Pack up your lawn chairs or blankets, some snacks and the entire family and head to Prospect Park Friday for Movie in the Park. Moline Parks and Recreation Department is hosting The Mighty Ducks, at the movie in the park Friday at Prospect Park, 15th Street C & 31st Avenue, near the playground, sponsored by Whitey’s Ice Cream.
SE Davenport Little League and Davenport businesses prepare for Little League World Series
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Southeast Little League in Davenport is one of 20 teams worldwide to qualify for the 2022 Little League World series. “This has been a dream of theirs for a while. Some of them have played together since they were eight years old, and to watch those boys grow from eight years old to 12 years old, and to be able to achieve their dream is absolutely awesome,” said Thomas Mason IV, president of Southeast Little League’s board of directors.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf plans ‘wow factor’ with $18-million water park
Bettendorf plans to get out of the swimming pool and fitness center business, as a new partnership with the Iowa-side YMCA would transform Splash Landing and the Life Fitness Center. The Landing is a new project comprised of three parts – a community water park, a versatile ice rink, and...
Karaoke for half-price pet adoption at Quad City animal shelter
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - If you can sing, you could get a big discount on a pet adoption at a local animal shelter. The Quad City Animal Welfare Center is holding a clear-the-shelter-event offering half-price pet adoptions this week. Here’s the catch: you have to sing karaoke to a song of your choice in the shelter lobby in order to get the discount.
2022 Floatzilla to launch on Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The annual paddle event, Floatzilla, is happening on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Lake Potter at Sunset Park, 18th and 31st Avenues, Rock Island. It is the largest gathering of kayaks and canoes on the Mississippi River that features live music, food trucks, and an important plastic clean up.
Rebuild Downtown Illinois grants $106 million to revitalize downtown areas across the state
GALESBURG and ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced over $100 million dollars in grants to revitalize the downtowns of nearly 50 Illinois communities. Several cities in the Quad City area received money such as Aledo,...
Another Look At The Ghost Who Haunts Our Davenport Radio Station
Some of our studios in the Rock 'n' Roll Mansion are getting remodeled, It's so cool to see a studio get gutted, and then turned into something absolutely amazing. Some of the technology is so advanced it feels like you're in a spaceship. That also means a lot of new...
‘No deal’ Camanche city officials reject settlement with Canadian Pacific
CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Camanche will not reach an agreement with Canadian Pacific pending a merger that could ultimately result in train traffic tripling in the area. Bettendorf, Davenport, and Muscatine have all reached settlements with the company totaling $16 million. The deals are meant to help...
Davenport, Iowa, Plays For The Little League World Series TOMORROW!
This is the first time since 1975 that a team from Southeast Little League has made it to the LLWS. They are asking for support to help defray expenses for our player’s families to attend games in Williamsport, Pa. Please consider a donation to our team as these players pursue their dream of winning the LLWS!!
Galesburg receives grant for downtown improvements
The City of Galesburg has been awarded a $2,082,500 grant to improve Parking Lot H downtown as well as the adjoining Simmons Street as part of the Rebuild Illinois (RBI) Downtowns and Main Streets Capital program. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) awarded $106 million in capital grants […]
'Not acceptable' | Camanche rejects Canadian Pacific railway settlement money, citing low amount
CAMANCHE, Iowa — The City of Camanche will be rejecting Canadian Pacific Railway's settlement deal after they received an offer of just $200,000. "We had been in negotiations with them since March, talking about what was going on. And they reached out to us, based on the input that we put on the STB Board website to let them know what our concerns were about train noise blocking crossings and the isolation of half of our community," said Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida.
