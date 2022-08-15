ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

KWQC

‘M Lounge’ set to open in downtown Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities native Alleyah Melendez is opening up “M Lounge” on Brady Street in Davenport. “I just wanted to bring a little of my authenticity to my establishment, where I come from, and a little bit more of my background,” Melendez said. “The establishment and type of atmosphere we have going here is kind of more upscale and classy. Basically, the type of inspiration I was going for was a bar, or like a lounge, that you see in downtown Chicago, but in downtown Davenport.”
US 104.9

The New Name Of The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Revealed

For almost 30 years, the Quad Cities has had one major venue where they could see concerts, hockey, football, and more. Since 1993, that venue has had three different names: The MARK of the Quad Cities, the iWireless Center, and the TaxSlayer Center. After being called the TaxSlayer Center for the past 5 years, the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the new name where you can continue to see concerts, shows, hockey, and football.
KWQC

Section of 7th Avenue in Rock Island closed starting Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Section of westbound 7th Avenue in Rock Island will be closed for a new water service installation starting Monday, according to city officials. Between 20th and 24th streets on 7th Avenue, the westbound lane will be closed to traffic, city officials said. Delays can be expected around the area during construction.
KWQC

Village of East Davenport’s 12th annual Wine Walk is Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A chance to sip, shop small, and support the Village of East Davenport will held in the historic neighborhood on Saturday, Aug. 20. Matt Moody, The Village Theatre’s General Manager, invites viewers to the 12th annual Village of East Davenport Wine Walk set for 3-6 p.m.
KWQC

Innovative Davenport company sells fold up rooms for extra space

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -FastPaks are customizable, portable, micro rooms designed to provide affordable home and business solutions that are stylish, efficient, and easy to assemble. Fred Smith of FastPaks explains how the rooms are pre-manufactured in Davenport. The partially-assembled room kits can then be transported nearly anywhere. Once received, the...
KWQC

Alternating Currents festival kicks off Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 2022 Alternating Currents Festival kicks off Thursday and will showcase more than 120 live music and comedy performances, film screenings and art-related events at more than 25 indoor and outside venues in downtown Davenport and Rock Island. “Alternating Currents gives us an opportunity to showcase...
KWQC

Moline movie in the park moved to Prospect Park

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Pack up your lawn chairs or blankets, some snacks and the entire family and head to Prospect Park Friday for Movie in the Park. Moline Parks and Recreation Department is hosting The Mighty Ducks, at the movie in the park Friday at Prospect Park, 15th Street C & 31st Avenue, near the playground, sponsored by Whitey’s Ice Cream.
KWQC

SE Davenport Little League and Davenport businesses prepare for Little League World Series

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Southeast Little League in Davenport is one of 20 teams worldwide to qualify for the 2022 Little League World series. “This has been a dream of theirs for a while. Some of them have played together since they were eight years old, and to watch those boys grow from eight years old to 12 years old, and to be able to achieve their dream is absolutely awesome,” said Thomas Mason IV, president of Southeast Little League’s board of directors.
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf plans ‘wow factor’ with $18-million water park

Bettendorf plans to get out of the swimming pool and fitness center business, as a new partnership with the Iowa-side YMCA would transform Splash Landing and the Life Fitness Center. The Landing is a new project comprised of three parts – a community water park, a versatile ice rink, and...
KWQC

Karaoke for half-price pet adoption at Quad City animal shelter

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - If you can sing, you could get a big discount on a pet adoption at a local animal shelter. The Quad City Animal Welfare Center is holding a clear-the-shelter-event offering half-price pet adoptions this week. Here’s the catch: you have to sing karaoke to a song of your choice in the shelter lobby in order to get the discount.
KWQC

2022 Floatzilla to launch on Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The annual paddle event, Floatzilla, is happening on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Lake Potter at Sunset Park, 18th and 31st Avenues, Rock Island. It is the largest gathering of kayaks and canoes on the Mississippi River that features live music, food trucks, and an important plastic clean up.
Local 4 WHBF

Galesburg receives grant for downtown improvements

The City of Galesburg has been awarded a $2,082,500 grant to improve Parking Lot H downtown as well as the adjoining Simmons Street as part of the Rebuild Illinois (RBI) Downtowns and Main Streets Capital program. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) awarded $106 million in capital grants […]
WQAD

'Not acceptable' | Camanche rejects Canadian Pacific railway settlement money, citing low amount

CAMANCHE, Iowa — The City of Camanche will be rejecting Canadian Pacific Railway's settlement deal after they received an offer of just $200,000. "We had been in negotiations with them since March, talking about what was going on. And they reached out to us, based on the input that we put on the STB Board website to let them know what our concerns were about train noise blocking crossings and the isolation of half of our community," said Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida.
