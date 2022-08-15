21-year-old Redford man facing 20 charges after firing shots at officers from stolen truck during wild police chase

(WWJ) – A 21-year-old man is facing a long list of charges after allegedly firing shots at police officers from a stolen pickup truck while he and two others fled police during a wild chase last week.

Sahr Richardson of Redford is looking at a total of 20 charges, including two counts of assault with intent to murder, for the incident on Aug. 11. Two other people – including a 14-year-old and another person whose age has not been disclosed – were arrested following the police chase that came to an end on the Southfield Freeway near Outer Drive.

It all began around 10 p.m. near Fort Street and Schaefer Highway in Southwest Detroit when Detroit officers tried to stop the pickup, which had an improper license plate.

Authorities say when officers discovered the truck was stolen, the 14-year-old driver sped away, leading officers on a chase that exceeded speeds of 100 mph and saw the truck run multiple red lights.

During the pursuit, which went through Detroit, Dearborn, Lincoln Park and Allen Park, Richardson allegedly rolled down the window and fired shots at police. Officials said last week they initially weren’t pursuing, until that happened.

The chase came to an end when Michigan State Police troopers used a PIT maneuver to bring the truck to a stop. Richardson and the 14-year-old were captured on aerial video running from the truck and jumping a fence on the highway as multiple officers followed them.

All three people involved in the incident were arrested a short time later. Authorities have not released the names of the others involved, and it’s not yet clear what charges they may be facing.

Police officials said last week the 14-year-old had just been released on bond in a separate case in which he was charged with shooting his girlfriend, possibly leaving her in a wheelchair for the rest of her life.

The 14-year-old was apparently wearing the same shirt he was arrested in less than 48 hours prior.

On Monday, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said Richardson was arraigned Sunday in 36th District Court. In addition to the charges of assault with intent to murder, he is facing the following charges:

• two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm

• one count of discharge from a vehicle

• one count of third-degree fleeing and eluding

• one count of receiving and concealing a motor vehicle

• two counts of felonious assault

• one count of resisting and obstructing police

• 10 counts of felony firearm.

Richardson was given a $250,000 cash/surety bond and ordered to wear a GPS tether. A probable cause conference has been scheduled for Aug. 22 and a preliminary exam is set for Aug. 29.