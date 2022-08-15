PHELPS COUNTY, Neb. — The driver of the car in the train-car crash walked away with reported neck injuries Thursday morning. According to the Phelps County Sheriff's Office, a woman was driving north on R Road when she failed to yield at the train track crossing that was at R Road and U.S. Highway 6/34. The vehicle was hit on the driver’s side front corner, by the front corner of the Amtrak Train. The collision forced the vehicle to swing around and the rear of the vehicle collided with the south side of the Amtrak train , the vehicle then rolled once before coming to rest on its top.

PHELPS COUNTY, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO