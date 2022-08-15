Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: Driver walks away from train-car crash in Phelps County
PHELPS COUNTY, Neb. — The driver of the car in the train-car crash walked away with reported neck injuries Thursday morning. According to the Phelps County Sheriff's Office, a woman was driving north on R Road when she failed to yield at the train track crossing that was at R Road and U.S. Highway 6/34. The vehicle was hit on the driver’s side front corner, by the front corner of the Amtrak Train. The collision forced the vehicle to swing around and the rear of the vehicle collided with the south side of the Amtrak train , the vehicle then rolled once before coming to rest on its top.
Kearney Hub
Passenger ejected after vehicle towing trailer rolls south of Cozad
COZAD — The front passenger of a vehicle was ejected, but escaped serious injuries, when the driver lost control towing a trailer five miles south of Cozad Friday. At 9:42 a.m. the Cozad Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched five miles south of Cozad on Highway 21 for the report of an crash involving two vehicles. Dispatch also notified that an occupant may have been ejected.
1011now.com
Woman hurt in crash with Amtrak train near Holdrege
HOLDREGE, Neb. (KSNB) - A Holdrege woman was hurt after her vehicle collided with an Amtrak train late Thursday morning. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened just before 11:30 a.m. at a crossing about two miles east of Holdrege. According to the sheriff’s department, a north-bound vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, 20, crashed into an east-bound Amtrak train carrying 120 passengers.
News Channel Nebraska
Kearney Police, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office total 688 traffic stops through enforcement campaign
KEARNEY, NE — Buffalo County law enforcement agencies are sharing their results from a national enforcement campaign. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office and Kearney Police Department conducted the National Speeding Prevention High-Visibility Enforcement Mobilization campaign from July 20-August 14. Sheriff’s deputies registered 256 total traffic contacts over that span. They issued 213 warning/defect cards, 28 speeding citations, 15 citations for other traffic violations, made two arrests for DUI, four arrests for driving under suspension, one citation for drug paraphernalia and one citation for marijuana possession.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings man arrested on pair of warrants after ex-girlfriend calls him in
HASTINGS, NE — Authorities say a wanted man is now is jail after his ex-girlfriend called him in to police. Grand Island Police say officers responded to a call from a woman claiming her ex-boyfriend was knocking on her door shortly after 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found 24-year-old Riley Trambly of Hastings on her front porch and arrested him on a pair of Adams County warrants.
Kearney Hub
Ex-YRTC resident to prison for punching female staffer
KEARNEY — Punching a female employee at Kearney's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center has a Lincoln man serving prison time. Brendan Wubbels, 18, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to four to 12 years in prison for felony attempted first-degree assault on Aug. 22, 2021, after he was involved in a fight with another YRTC teen. Earlier he pleaded guilty to the charge.
Kearney Hub
Norfolk woman again accused of threatening prosecutor, family
KEARNEY — For the second time in four months, a Norfolk woman is accused of making threats against a deputy Buffalo County attorney and his family. Rachel L. Frazier, 29, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats for statements she allegedly made on Facebook. Frazier was arrested on a warrant Friday.
knopnews2.com
Water theft at Cambridge Diversion Dam
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday night, someone lowered the flood doors at the Cambridge Diversion Dam which prevented water from flowing into the canal that leads to irrigation for farms. This is a crime called water theft and is being investigated by the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
knopnews2.com
Cozad Development Corporation buys former Tenneco plant site
COZAD, Neb. (KNOP) - The Cozad Development Corporation recently purchased the Tenneco-Monroe plant site after it sat empty for eight years. The former Tenneco-Monroe plant served as a pillar for Dawson County for 50 years. It was the second largest employer and employed around 700 people. Tenneco shut down the plant to consolidate the production of shock absorbers and other ride-control gear in 2011.
Kearney Hub
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Kearney.
clipperpubco.com
Card shower to honor 40th anniversary
The family of Kurt and Kaye Meints are requesting a card shower in honor of the couple’s 40th wedding anniversary. Kurt and Kaye were married August 21, 1982. Please send cards to 401 9th St., Shelton, NE 68876.
Kearney Hub
Kreis: Divisive climate holding back Kearney Public Schools
KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools Board of Education President Wendy Kreis said she can take criticism as well as anyone. However, Wednesday she said that misinformation is holding back KPS from being its best. "What bothers me are the mistruths in the community about how the school board is...
Comments / 0