Read full article on original website
Related
cnyhomepage.com
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Watertown
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Watertown on Wednesday. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:22 a.m. on August 17, a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling east on State Route 126 struck the rear-end of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta that was making a left-hand turn on County Route 49.
informnny.com
Watertown woman arrested after deputies attempt to tow car
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman was arrested on several charges after failing to obey Sheriff’s Deputies in Watertown. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, on August 17 just before noon, Deputies stopped a vehicle on Waterman Drive after a license plate reader indicated that the registration was suspended.
wwnytv.com
Greig man killed in motorcycle crash
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 55-year-old Lewis County man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving rear-ended a car. It happened at around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of State Route 126 at County Route 49 in the town of Watertown. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s...
informnny.com
Pair arrested for allegedly stealing from campers in Lewis County
DIANA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man and woman have been arrested following an incident involving campers in Lewis County. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office alleged that on May 13, Syracuse resident’s William D. Anderson and Liana M. flack entered campers on Austin Road in the Town of Diana, and took items from inside without permission.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Carthage woman airlifted to Syracuse after motorcycle hits deer
TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage woman was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Tuesday evening after her motorcycle struck a deer. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on State Route 12, west of Churchill Road in the town of Rutland. State police said 61-year-old Barbara Trahan was...
Fatal Crash in Lee Center Under Investigation After Woman’s Car Slams into Utility Pole, Tree
UPDATE: 08172022 1121 Oneida County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher J. Paravati confirms that Shirley A. Fox was a resident of Lee, New York. A fatal crash in Oneida County is under investigation. Deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office were called to Skinner Road near Brookfield Road in the town of...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Missing teen from Fulton now with a warrant out for her arrest
FULTON — A Fulton teen that has been missing since the beginning of August now has a warrant for her arrest through the Oswego County Court. Natalie Steele, 16, was reported missing on Aug. 1 around 3:30 a.m. She has not yet been located by law enforcement.
flackbroadcasting.com
Traumatic injury accident on Otter Creek Horse Trails results in rescue operation
LEWIS COUNTY- Local agencies worked together Sunday by executing a rescue mission in Lewis County. Members from Lowville, Martinsburg and Croghan Fire Departments, along with Lewis County Search & Rescue and New York State Forest Rangers were all dispatched to a traumatic injury accident. Lowville Fire Chief Joe Austin said it occurred out on the Otter Creek Horse Trails.
IN THIS ARTICLE
adirondackalmanack.com
Woman injured by horse, a biker suffers concussion on Lewis County trails
On Aug. 8 at 3:30 p.m., Forest Ranger Evans responded to a call for a mountain biker who suffered a concussion on the Otter Creek Horse Trail approximately one-half mile from the trailhead. When Ranger Evans reached the 54-year-old from Pennsylvania, the subject was complaining of injuries to his knees and elbows and had no memory of what happened.
How man sentenced to 20 years to life for CNY murder was let out and, police say, killed again
Fulton, NY — Cody Backus seemed destined to spend decades in prison -- perhaps his entire life -- after being convicted of murder in 2008. Backus, now 37, lost two appeals in state court and a separate appeal in federal court for the 2006 murder of James Brennan Jr. He was properly convicted of murder for his role in a Syracuse robbery that left Brennan dead, judges ruled.
flackbroadcasting.com
Police asking for help in search of missing Boonville man
ONEIDA COUNTY- Police are searching for a missing Boonville, NY man. David A. Talerico, 48, is described as being 5-foot 7-inches tall; weighs around 180-lbs; is bald and has a brown colored mustache and beard. According to Sheriff’s Deputies, Talerico had a possible last known location Monday evening (August 15)...
CNY man posted brutal attack of 82-year-old neighbor online; he’s now charged with murder
Fulton, N.Y. — A Fulton man was charged with murder Tuesday after the neighbor he burglarized and brutally assaulted in July died, police said. Cody A. Backus, 37, assaulted the 82-year-old man outside the man’s home on July 21 before forcing his way inside the home where he assaulted him again, according to a Fulton police news release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
informnny.com
Ogdensburg resident arrested on prison contraband charges
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg resident has been arrested following an incident at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 28-year-old Taylor L. Teriele on August 8 in connection to an incident at the facility that occurred on April 13, 2022.
Oswego man deputies say was killed by 79-year-old neighbor identified
Scriba, N.Y. — A 64-year-old Oswego man was killed by his 79-year-old neighbor Thursday evening following a long-term neighbor dispute, deputies said. Stephen Falise, of Scriba, was fatally shot with a shotgun on his own property, according to a news release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
iheartoswego.com
Linda A. DeGroff – August 16, 2022
Linda A. DeGroff, 63, of Oswego Town died Tuesday August 16, 2022 at her home after a brief illness. She worked many years as a pizza maker for Kathy’s Wings of Fulton, and Pizza Pub of Oswego. She loved horses, and enjoyed going to the Fulton Speedway with family...
wwnytv.com
OBPA on Ogdensburg prison; ‘thanks but...’
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority is hesitant, when it comes to taking over the now-closed Ogdensburg prison property. Mayor Mike Skelly has said the prison and grounds could serve as an additional business park. But Steve Lawrence, head of the Port Authority, says the...
wwnytv.com
Kaitlin Nicole Potter-Feisthamel, 31, formerly of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Kaitlin Nicole Potter-Feisthamel, 31, formerly of Lowville, died unexpectedly Saturday, August 13, 2022, in Richford,VT. Kaitlin was born on June 9, 1991, in Carthage, the daughter of Roger L. Potter and April M. (Medlock) Ward. She attended Lowville Academy and Central School. She married Tracy...
New York Anglers Boat Massive 59.5-Inch Muskie While Walleye Fishing
Father-daughter angling duo Bob and Stephanie Slater caught and released a nearly 5-foot-long muskie during a charter fishing trip on Lake Ontario in July. They hooked the 59-1/2-inch whopper while fishing for walleye in Henderson Bay near their hometown of Watertown, New York. The Slaters were fishing with charter captain Gene Bolton of Sunken Treasure Fishing Charters when the big fish hit.
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s Agape Shoppe moving to Lowville
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A downtown Watertown store is relocating. At the beginning of the month, the owners of Agape Shoppe say the long-running thrift and fair trade store will be shutting its doors. Until then, they’re hosting a store-wide sale with discounts ranging from 25-50% off all items....
Comments / 0