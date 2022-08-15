Read full article on original website
sweetwaternow.com
Questions Raised on Equipment Lease Agreement
ROCK SPRINGS — Despite some questions about the process used and how much would be spent on the lease agreement for a new 2022 Caterpillar 320-07 hydraulic excavator, the Rock Springs City Council approved the agreement. While the agreement was approved, the vote wasn’t unanimous with Councilors Brent Bettolo...
sweetwaternow.com
GR Public Works Provides Update on Wastewater Project, Rate Increases
GREEN RIVER — Green River Public Works Director Mark Westenskow gave an overview of the Wastewater Treatment Plant Replacement Facility project during Tuesday night’s Green River City Council meeting, and explained what rate increases will look like in the coming years. Westenskow said that due to the cost...
svinews.com
Kemmerer City Administrator gives update on nuclear plant and Naughton plant
Kemmerer City Administrator Brian Muir joined SVI to give the latest on the nuclear plant and the Naughton power plant. He says he and Mayor Bill Thek met with the project engineer of the company tasked with building the nuclear power plant a couple weeks ago. He says they also met with the project engineer for TerraPower.
sweetwaternow.com
Commission Discusses Possible County Administrator Position
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission brought a previous discussion out of executive session today regarding the possibility of creating a county administrator position. Commissioner Roy Lloyd explained that while the discussion did start an executive session, the board felt like it was now the appropriate time to...
sweetwaternow.com
Food Bank of Sweetwater County Receives $40,000 United Way Grant
SWEETWATER COUNTY — United Way of Southwest Wyoming awarded a $40,000 grant to Food Bank of Sweetwater County for the 2022-23 fiscal year. This grant helps fund operational expenses of The Emergency Food Program that provides emergency food to the low-income community in Sweetwater County. The Emergency Food Program...
sweetwaternow.com
Rock Springs Will Now Have Program to Help with Community Cat Population
ROCK SPRINGS — The City of Rock Springs will now have a trap, neuter, return (TNR) program to help with the community’s cat population after the Rock Springs City Council approved ordinance amendments allowing for the program. During tonight’s meeting and after three readings with no public comment,...
wyo4news.com
All Aboard!! Passenger railway systems could be coming back to Southwest Wyoming
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Regional advocacy organization All Aboard Northwest presented Rock Springs City officials with the potential plans for a passenger car rail system that would essentially connect Colorado to Oregon by way of Rock Springs yesterday at a meeting open to the public. Presenters Dan Bilka and Vice President Charlie Hamilton presented, in video form, the mission of their organization diving deeper into the logistics of achieving such a railway system in council chambers.
wyo4news.com
Unofficial Sweetwater County Primary Election results
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Tonight was the Primary Election for Wyoming. Here are the unofficial results from this year’s election from 9:00 p.m. Once the final results are in, we will get those posted. Remember, General Election will be held in November. Don’t forget to vote. SWEETWATER...
sweetwaternow.com
Noreen Hove Named New Director of Surgical Services at Sweetwater Memorial
ROCK SPRINGS — A familiar face is now at the helm of the Surgical Services Department at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Registered Nurse Noreen Hove is the new Director of Surgical Services, a position she also held from 2009-14. Her team includes nurses, scrub techs, central sterile techs, and schedulers.
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Marriage Report for August 8 – August 12, 2022
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from August 8 – August 12, 2022. Catherine Renee Davidson, 26, to Ashley Karen Richau, 32, both of Green River. Roger Jo Hammontree, 45, to Cori Danielle (Page) Hammontree, 42, both of Rock Springs.
sweetwaternow.com
Climb Wyoming Helps Local Mother Find Her Voice
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Jackie Brough graduated from Climb Wyoming after completing the office careers training a few years ago, and since then she has been working as a teller at Commerce Bank of Wyoming in Rock Springs. Brough credits Climb with empowering her and giving her the skills to...
sweetwaternow.com
Shawn Rockey Joins Internal Medicine Clinic at Sweetwater Memorial
ROCK SPRINGS — Shawn Rockey is now part of the team at the Internal Medicine Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial. Rockey, a certified physician assistant, is working with Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Israel Stewart, D.O. Paula Bryant, a licensed practical nurse, has also joined them. Rockey worked as a certified...
sweetwaternow.com
Veterans’ Gravesites Receive New VA HeadStone from High Desert Chapter NSDAR
GREEN RIVER — Members of the High Desert Chapter NSDAR continue working to obtain gravestones for veterans who have no marker and medallions for veterans who have a civilian marker. Capt. James Stillman’s Veteran’s Affairs gravestone was recently placed just in time for Memorial Day 2022 in the Veteran’s...
sweetwaternow.com
Brian Matthew Kolczak (April 25, 1969 – August 7, 2022)
Brian Matthew Kolczak, 53, passed away about August 7, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, WY. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 40 years and former resident of Idaho. Mr. Kolczak died following a lengthy illness. He was born on April 25, 1969 in Silverton, ID; the...
sweetwaternow.com
Floyd Johnny Ortega (January 20, 1949 – December 9, 2016)
Floyd Johnny Ortega, 67, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Friday, December 9, 2016 at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah. A lifelong resident of Green River, Mr. Ortega died following a brief illness.He was born on January 20, 1949, in Rock Springs, the son of Domenico and Audilia Martinez Ortega. Mr. Ortega attended the Green River High School and was a 1967 graduate.
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Inmate Death
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office reports that a death investigation is underway at the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Department Public Information Officer Jason Mower said the individual, temporarily housed pending alleged state criminal charges, was found unresponsive at around 11:54 a.m. today during a routine residence check at the facility.
Rock Springs Police Investigating Rash Of Auto Burglaries
Police in Rock Springs are investigating several auto burglaries. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page:. Auto burglaries tend to increase during warmer weather, when people are more often out at night. Similar crimes have been an ongoing issue in Cheyenne for many years.
sweetwaternow.com
GR Wyoming All State Marching Band Members Perform at Disney World
GREEN RIVER — Five Green River High School (GRHS) students and two 2022 GRHS graduates participated in Wyoming All State Marching Band this summer. Green River students who are also WASMB members are Devyn Byington, Elizabeth Taylor, Laurel Kurth, Dillon Davis, Braydon Lennon, Timothy Golightly and Haylie Gavin. The all state band members spent three days at a band camp prepping with about 200 other students. The band then performed three weekends in a row by marching in the Cody, Sheridan, and Cheyenne parades.
sweetwaternow.com
RS Police Officers Report Multiple Auto Burglaries Occurred Last Night
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) is reporting it has received multiple calls this morning from residents who are reporting auto burglaries. According to a RSPD social media post, the auto burglaries occurred sometime last night, August 16, in the Bluffs area. “Stolen property has been...
sweetwaternow.com
RSHS Cross Country | 2022 Preview
The 2022 fall sports season in Sweetwater County is just around the corner. With practices underway and game days approaching quickly, we’ve put together a preview for each team in Sweetwater County. In preparation for the start of the season, we’ve gathered general information such as last year’s results,...
