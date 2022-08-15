ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse Area District Library to Host Community Conversation on Addiction and Mental Health

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago

Many individuals have Mental Illness and Substance Use Disorder. The most effective strategy is integrated evidence-based treatment to provide positive outcome of recovery for this population.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zIYn0_0hIAX1av00

Listen – Three special guests!

  • Kiersten’s Ride ​will share about why we should, and how we can, work together to create communities that are safer from suicide.
  • National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Grand Traverse ​will present an overview of their various mental health programs, classes, and support groups. Plus they will introduce their Navigator Program that helps families and individuals maneuver the challenges of getting help.
  • Northern Lakes Community Mental Health ​will speak about Calling in the Creatives: Generative approaches to the next steps in Substance Use Disorder services for those experiencing crisis.

​Discuss – Opportunities to talk about the support these programs offer & time for questions at the end. Many local resource organizations will be there with representatives available to answer questions & offer handouts to take home.

Join us in person in the McGuire Community Room by registering below or online via Zoom.

Individual visits with local resource organizations begin at 6pm.

Presentation starts at 6:30pm.

To learn more about the event, click here.

#Linus Mental Health#Library#Substance Use Disorder#Diseases#General Health#Navigator Program
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
