SkySports
Max Verstappen welcomes Mercedes threat in Formula 1 2022: 'They can steal points off Ferrari!'
Max Verstappen has welcomed Mercedes' re-emergence at the front so they can "steal more points off Ferrari" - and insists that the championship is not over despite his mammoth lead. Verstappen holds an 80-point advantage over Charles Leclerc after back-to-back victories before the summer break, and it would represent the...
Toto Wolff expects ‘tension’ between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at Mercedes
Toto Wolff is fully aware that Lewis Hamilton and George Russell's relationship as teammates may change if and when they are competing for the "highest stakes" in Formula 1.The British pair, brought together this season following Russell's arrival from Williams in the offseason, have very much been on the same page during a difficult 2022.Indeed Wolff believes the "biggest opponent" for both has been underperforming Mercedes car rather than each other.However, he is under no illusions that should the two eventually compete at the very front of the grid against each other for race wins and world titles then that...
racer.com
The 2022 Formula 1 mid-season review
Formula 1’s summer break doesn’t quite come in the middle of the season, with 13 down and nine to go on the 2022 calendar. But as many of the teams and drivers enjoy some well-earned vacations during the mandatory two-week shutdown, it’s as good a time as any to take stock of where each team has done well in 2022, and where it need to improve.
ESPN
Formula One's Lewis Hamilton 'transformed' by recent trip to Africa
Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton says he feels "transformed" after travelling in Africa during the racing series' August break. The Briton, Formula One's only Black driver whose paternal grandparents emigrated to Britain from the Caribbean, has documented across social media his trip to Namibia, Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania.
Hamlin Doesn’t See F1 Champ Kimi Raikkonen As Race-Winning Contender
The Iceman is set to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Watkins Glen this weekend with Trackhouse Racing.
Autoweek.com
FIA Outlines F1 Porpoising Changes, Stronger Roll Hoops
A porpoising monitoring system will come into effect from next weekend’s Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix. The phenomenon, whereby a car violently bounces up and down, returned to F1 this year amid the overhaul of technical regulations. Porpoising will be monitored and teams must operate below a certain threshold...
SkySports
Andy Murray on future retirement: Might 'just stop' playing rather than announce end to career
Andy Murray has admitted a fairytale end to his professional career may not be on the cards and he is unsure whether he would announce any retirement from the sport. The 35-year-old suffered a second-round exit against fellow Briton Cameron Norrie at the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday, where he won the opening set before struggling with missed chances and cramp during a three-set defeat in Cincinnati.
Kimi Raikkonen comments on NASCAR test; Set for Watkins Glen
The F1 star is set to run his first NASCAR Cup Series race. Back in 2011, Kimi Raikkonen ventured into NASCAR with 1 race in NASCAR Xfinity Series and another in the Truck Series. This weekend, he makes his NASCAR Cup Series debut. View the Kimi Raikkonen paint scheme below.
Andy Murray reveals ‘big concern’ ahead of US Open after Cameron Norrie defeat
Andy Murray admits his cramping problems are a "big concern" with the US Open less than a fortnight away.The Scot fell in three sets to fellow Brit Cameron Norrie in the second round of the Western and Southern Open on Wednesday, a match where he started well and won the first set before fading.He was forced to undergo treatment on cramp on his thigh during the match and afterwards spoke of his concern about the issue that also affected him during his first-round win over Stan Wawrinka earlier in the week.“I think pretty much every tennis player in their career...
