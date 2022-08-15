Read full article on original website
WPRI
Eye on RI: Washington County Fair
Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!. Washington County Fair- The Fair is RI’s largest agricultural event. Admission includes access to all daily concerts, special acts and events, the giant midway and kiddy land area (all ride tickets & games separate), agricultural events/shows, exhibits/displays, tractor and horse pulls, farm museum, and much more! At the Main Stage pine grove you can relax and enjoy some of music’s hottest acts…one of the biggest draws to the Fair is today’s Country Music Stars! Bring the entire family for five full days of FUN!
newportthisweek.com
Mobile Program Offers Critical Dental Services
A mobile dental program is providing a convenient alternative for thousands of Rhode Island children who would otherwise be without much-needed dental care. A 40-foot long, eight-foot-wide truck called the “Molar Express,” equipped with two mobile dental units, was donated by the New England chapter of the Ronald Mac- Donald House of Charities, which partners with local nonprofits and healthcare agencies by providing resources that can be directed to traditionally underprivileged communities.
Uprise RI
Pawtucket moves to eliminate remaining green space in an environmental justice community
Over the last 18-24 months, the City of Pawtucket has approved a new truck distribution hub to be located at the former Microfibers Facility on 1 Moshassuck Street, on the border of Providence where Smithfield Avenue turns into North Main Street. Each stage of the plan was unanimously approved by the Pawtucket City Council and mostly flew under the radar of residents in Pawtucket and Providence. Organized resistance in Providence geared up too late to impact the planned distribution facility, which will increase traffic on North Main Street just as plans were taking shape to revitalize that part of Providence with new housing and commerce.
‘I live in the basement’: Airbnb stay turns chaotic for bachelorette party in Rhode Island
The women thought they rented out the entire home until a man from the basement tried forcing his way in.
Valley Breeze
History saved: renovations wrap at one of R.I.'s oldest homes
LINCOLN – Renovations are complete at one of the state’s oldest homes, and it’s ready to hit the market. The circa-1696 Valentine Whitman Jr. House is now positioned for its next 320 years, said Preserve Rhode Island Executive Director Valerie Talmage.
ABC6.com
Big Brothers Big Sisters Rhode Island headquarters opens up in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Founder of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island attended the ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday for its Providence headquarters. Dr. Dorothy Piendiadz, 98, was accompanied by organization members and other local officials at the new headquarters in Olneyville’s Rising Sun Mills. “I am...
ABC6.com
McKee to sign pair of bills geared towards behavioral health
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee is scheduled to sign a pair of bills that are geared towards investing in Rhode Island’s behavioral healthcare system Thursday. One of the bills will aim to better support students, putting a plan into place that would address academic, behavioral, social, and emotional needs.
johnstonsunrise.net
Warren Folks Festival brings local community together
Across Narragansett Bay in the little town of Warren, there’s a unique creative nucleus. This intriguing ambience within this relatively small place has sparked a lot of interesting things. There’s a great restaurant community with establishments like The Square Peg, Amaral’s Fish & Chips, The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar and Chomp Kitchen & Drinks serving up culinary delights. In Your Ear Records is a prime spot to pick up vinyl & CDs, there’s 75orLess Records being the premiere record label in Rhode Island working with a wide variety of bands & musicians and there’s the Galactic Theatre having live music grace their stage on a regular basis. There are numerous consignment shops and art galleries as well with The Collaborative being a great example of the latter along with being an arts nonprofit. In celebration of this town’s artistic vibe, the sixth annual Warren Folks Festival will be bringing people from all over The Ocean State and beyond to 30 Cutler Street on Aug. 20.
newportthisweek.com
‘Bridge to Nowhere’ to be Demolished in 2023
The so-called “Bridge to Nowhere,” a long stretch of highway that welcomes motorists to Newport and Middletown, will be demolished in 2023. The entryway from the Pell Bridge and Route 138 East will be replaced by a Route 138 extension and a new traffic signal that leads to Admiral Kalbfus Road.
ABC6.com
7-year-old girl with leukemia gets wish to visit Newport
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — Last week, a 7-year-old girl’s wish to visit Newport came true. Summer Cernoch, of Manassas Park, Virgina, had her wish granted by Make-A-Wish, which creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. “Summer, who has leukemia, loves historical time periods, especially the 1920s, and...
ABC6.com
North Providence residents to vote on three new schools
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Part of back to school season will include a push for three new elementary schools. Voters in North Providence will be asked to approve a referendum vote that would finance three new schools. That will be on the ballot in November. Of the five...
Woonsocket Call
Split City Council moves forward on Cass Park complex
WOONSOCKET — After two votes at Monday night’s meeting, the City Council voted 4-3 to allow the mayor to purchase a plot of land destined to become a parking lot for the proposed Cass Park Recreational Complex. The city initially reached an agreement to purchase the property, now...
Valley Breeze
Officials looking into complaints about backyard whiffle ball tournaments
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Stephanie Bouley says she can hear shouting, screaming and other loud noises from her yard as whiffle ball games are repeatedly played next door. Last year, she and other residents along Lincoln Road expressed concern about the tournaments being held in the backyard of neighbor E. Justin Simone, and she says the games have continued.
Turnto10.com
Some streets will close in East Greenwich for the Main Street Stroll
(WJAR) — Several street closures and detours will be in place in East Greenwich on Thursday for the Main Street Stroll. The event known as a Taste of East Greenwich is on Main Street from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday. It will feature numerous restaurants and a...
Turnto10.com
Villa Marina in Newport sells for $5.5M
(WJAR) — Villa Marina, also known as the Sanford-Covell House, in Newport, Rhode Island was sold for $5.5 million, according to Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty. The eight-bedroom home is located at 72 Washington St. in Newport and was most recently an inn. The property was built in 1870...
Valley Breeze
Macari family buying Phantom Farms, planning more of a destination
CUMBERLAND – Prolific Cumberland developer and businessman Jason Macari, responsible for the redone Berkeley Mill and the 1 Angell Road site containing the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry, among others, is closing this week on the purchase of landmark Phantom Farms. Macari, who lives near the farm at 2920...
GoLocalProv
How a Rhode Island Family Started a Puzzle Company From Scratch
It’s not always easy starting your own business — especially when you’re learning the trade from the ground up. That’s exactly what Barrington residents Jerauld and Sara Adams did, however, when they started their company “Hope Puzzles” during the pandemic. The Adams, who had...
Turnto10.com
RIPTA unveils one of 14 new state electric buses
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is going green as leaders unveiled one of the state’s new electric buses Tuesday. Rhode Island's first electric bus fleet includes 14 buses that will replace the fleet of diesel buses on the R-Line. RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian...
Here Are Five Restaurants the Phantom Gourmet Visited in Fall River
Here's a little fun fact for you- the Phantom Gourmet has visited the SouthCoast well over 100 times and five of those reviews made it over to Fall River, MA. As much as I love the local cuisine, I wasn't always a foodie. As a kid, I survived on chicken nuggets and cucumbers. I'm aware of the strange combination, but it got me by and made me the man I am today (sadly). The older I became, the more my tastebuds explored and the more courageous I became in trying new foods.
ABC6.com
5 people displaced after basement fire in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Five people have been displaced after a fire at a Providence home Thursday. Batallion chief Ed Dwyer said that they’ve received a report for a fire on Gallup Street Thursday afternoon. When firefighters arrived on the scene, there was a fire in the basement....
