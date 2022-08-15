Read full article on original website
informnny.com
Watertown woman arrested after deputies attempt to tow car
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman was arrested on several charges after failing to obey Sheriff’s Deputies in Watertown. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, on August 17 just before noon, Deputies stopped a vehicle on Waterman Drive after a license plate reader indicated that the registration was suspended.
wwnytv.com
Greig man killed in motorcycle crash
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 55-year-old Lewis County man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving rear-ended a car. It happened at around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of State Route 126 at County Route 49 in the town of Watertown. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s...
wwnytv.com
Watertown woman arrested following slow-speed chase
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There was a slow-speed chase late Wednesday evening through the streets of Watertown. Police said 27-year-old Ashley Shelmidine of drove away from a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy on Waterman Drive when her car was going to be towed because of a suspended registration. Officials...
mychamplainvalley.com
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Watertown
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Watertown on Wednesday. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:22 a.m. on August 17, a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling east on State Route 126 struck the rear-end of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta that was making a left-hand turn on County Route 49.
informnny.com
Pair arrested for allegedly stealing from campers in Lewis County
DIANA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man and woman have been arrested following an incident involving campers in Lewis County. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office alleged that on May 13, Syracuse resident’s William D. Anderson and Liana M. flack entered campers on Austin Road in the Town of Diana, and took items from inside without permission.
wwnytv.com
Carthage woman airlifted to Syracuse after motorcycle hits deer
TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage woman was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Tuesday evening after her motorcycle struck a deer. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on State Route 12, west of Churchill Road in the town of Rutland. State police said 61-year-old Barbara Trahan was...
Fatal Crash in Lee Center Under Investigation After Woman’s Car Slams into Utility Pole, Tree
UPDATE: 08172022 1121 Oneida County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher J. Paravati confirms that Shirley A. Fox was a resident of Lee, New York. A fatal crash in Oneida County is under investigation. Deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office were called to Skinner Road near Brookfield Road in the town of...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Missing teen from Fulton now with a warrant out for her arrest
FULTON — A Fulton teen that has been missing since the beginning of August now has a warrant for her arrest through the Oswego County Court. Natalie Steele, 16, was reported missing on Aug. 1 around 3:30 a.m. She has not yet been located by law enforcement.
flackbroadcasting.com
Traumatic injury accident on Otter Creek Horse Trails results in rescue operation
LEWIS COUNTY- Local agencies worked together Sunday by executing a rescue mission in Lewis County. Members from Lowville, Martinsburg and Croghan Fire Departments, along with Lewis County Search & Rescue and New York State Forest Rangers were all dispatched to a traumatic injury accident. Lowville Fire Chief Joe Austin said it occurred out on the Otter Creek Horse Trails.
adirondackalmanack.com
Woman injured by horse, a biker suffers concussion on Lewis County trails
On Aug. 8 at 3:30 p.m., Forest Ranger Evans responded to a call for a mountain biker who suffered a concussion on the Otter Creek Horse Trail approximately one-half mile from the trailhead. When Ranger Evans reached the 54-year-old from Pennsylvania, the subject was complaining of injuries to his knees and elbows and had no memory of what happened.
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County Sheriff looking for missing person
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing man from Boonville. 48-year-old David A. Talerico is a white male 5’7” tall, weighing around 180 lbs., bald with a brown mustache and beard. It is unclear...
informnny.com
Ogdensburg resident arrested on prison contraband charges
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg resident has been arrested following an incident at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested 28-year-old Taylor L. Teriele on August 8 in connection to an incident at the facility that occurred on April 13, 2022.
wwnytv.com
Morristown man faces federal fraud charges
BUFFALO, New York (WWNY) - A Morristown man is one of two people indicted on fraud charges in Buffalo Wednesday. A federal grand jury handed up an indictment charging 51-year-old Darin Pastor of Morristown and 59-year-old Halford Johnson of Brockport, N.Y., with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud, securities fraud, and wire fraud.
Teacher’s Aide Arrested for Alleged Inappropriate Relationship with Child Under Age 11
A Oswego County teacher's aide is facing multiple charges following an investigation into alleged inappropriate interaction with a child. A search warrant was executed by members of the New York State Police (NYSO) barracks in Fulton on Friday, August 12, 2022 at a home located at Three Cherry Street in Phoenix, New York.
wwnytv.com
OBPA on Ogdensburg prison; ‘thanks but...’
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority is hesitant, when it comes to taking over the now-closed Ogdensburg prison property. Mayor Mike Skelly has said the prison and grounds could serve as an additional business park. But Steve Lawrence, head of the Port Authority, says the...
localsyr.com
UPDATE: More details released on Scriba homicide, victim named
(UPDATE 8/12/2022 11 a.m.) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s office shared more details on the homicide in Scriba on Thursday evening. The sheriff’s office revealed that the 64-year-old victim’s name was Stephen Falise. Officials believe that he was shot multiple times in the back by Donald Coon while operating his tractor.
wwnytv.com
St. Lawrence County to appeal court decision on unpaid tax collection
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The battle continues between Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County over collecting unpaid property taxes. The county has filed notice that it will appeal a recent ruling that Ogdensburg officials called “an enormous victory” for the city. Earlier this month, a state appeals court...
wwnytv.com
Paddock Arcade getting new look
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A historic building in downtown Watertown is getting a facelift. The facade of the Paddock Arcade is being removed. Crews will replace it with stone work. Built in 1850, the arcade is on the National Register of Historic Places, and is routinely cited as one...
Syracuse developer eyes Watertown building for apartments, commercial space
Watertown, N.Y. — A Syracuse developer is interested in redeveloping the Globe building that has sat vacant for years. Daniel Queri, owner of Queri Development Co., is eyeing the former minimall building for 13 or 14 market-rate apartments on the second floor and about 14,000 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor.
wwnytv.com
Lewis County looks at inflation relief for workers
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - In Lewis County, lawmakers are talking about how to provide inflation relief to county employees, and the different towns and villages in the county. On Tuesday, the county’s finance and rules committee approved two one-time payments, each for $500,000. The first payment will help...
