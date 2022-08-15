BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the past few days, a low-pressure system brought scattered showers and thunderstorms to West Virginia. Today, it’s gone, replaced by a small high-pressure system, which results in nicer conditions. This afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds and little chance of rain. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-70s to low-80s, just a few degrees below-average for mid-August. Overnight, skies will still be clear, with light winds. Temperatures will drop into the upper-50s to low-60s. Tomorrow starts with clear skies, but during the afternoon and evening, clouds will build in from the southwest, mostly covering the eastern half of WV. A few isolated showers, with even a thunderstorm possible, push through the mountainous areas. Not much rain is expected. Barring that, most of us will stay nice and dry. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s in the lowlands and upper-70s in the mountains. Then on Saturday, a low-pressure system from the south will lift close to WV, resulting in a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly during the afternoon. So a few areas will see rain. Then on Sunday afternoon into next week, another low-pressure system, from out west, will push in and bring more scattered showers and thunderstorms. It’s not until after Tuesday that the system will lift out of NCWV, allowing some sunshine into the area. So for the first half of next week, you may need an umbrella, and even some extra time on the roads. All the while, temperatures will go from the low-80s this weekend to the upper-70s early next week. In short, today and tomorrow will be decent for going outdoors, and expect some rain this weekend and early next week.

