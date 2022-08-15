Read full article on original website
West Virginia’s Tourism Dept. releases fall foliage map
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Tourism has released it’s fall foliage map for 2022. The following is when counties in north-central West Virginia are expected to see their estimated peak foliage:. Late September:. Tucker County. Randolph County. Early October:. Preston County. Barbour County. Upshur County.
WVSP says large fair crowds increase chance of recruitment
FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - The State Fair of West Virginia is known for its large crowds. But, what many don’t know, is that the fairground is fertile ground for the State Police recruiting effort. “We are looking at thousands of people each day,” shared Senior Trooper J.D. Dowdy. “It’s...
NCWV Airport ‘moves the mountain’ and is ready to build terminal
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A major expansion project at the North-Central West Virginia Airport is one step closer to reality. It only took moving about 3-million cubic yards of dirt to make it happen. The expansion was dubbed the ‘Move that Mountain Project’. It involved leveling dirt over a 50-acre...
More than $200k announced for NCWV housing authority
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A housing authority in north-central West Virginia will receive more than $200,000 to specifically support households that include a non-elderly person with disabilities. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced a total of $221,419 in funding for two housing authorities. The Fairmont/Morgantown Housing Authority...
WVSP asking for support for ‘best looking cruiser’ contest
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - The West Virginia State police is asking for your help to vote for the department’s cruiser in a calendar contest. WVSP is participating in the 9th annual American Association of State Troopers best looking cruiser calendar contest. The top 13 states will be featured in...
W.Va. AG warns of Publishers Clearing House scam
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Consumers are warned to be on the lookout for a Publishers Clearing House scam that continues to be reported around West Virginia. A few people have reportedly fallen victim since after Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sent out an alert in June when a fake letter with the state seal of West Virginia, supposedly signed by the governor and bearing the Attorney General’s name, surfaced.
Initiative launched in W.Va. to reduce worker injuries, illnesses
PHILADELPHIA (WDTV) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration recently launched an initiative that includes West Virginia in an effort to protect workers and reduce injuries and illnesses in the warehousing, storage and distribution yards’ industries. OSHA’s Regional Emphasis Program for Warehousing Operation focuses...
WVU receives $930k for mobile wastewater testing lab
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University will receive $930,000 to develop and equip a mobile wastewater-testing laboratory that will be used across the Mountain State. U.S. Senator Joe Manchin says the mobile lab will help forecast infectious disease outbreaks and detect where drug misuse may be widespread. The funding...
WVU to receive $1 million to help combat the drug epidemic
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University will receive $1 million to help combat the drug epidemic in West Virginia. The funding is part of a $2 million announcement from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The other $1 million will be awarded to Boone Memorial Hospital. The...
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | August 18, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the past few days, a low-pressure system brought scattered showers and thunderstorms to West Virginia. Today, it’s gone, replaced by a small high-pressure system, which results in nicer conditions. This afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds and little chance of rain. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-70s to low-80s, just a few degrees below-average for mid-August. Overnight, skies will still be clear, with light winds. Temperatures will drop into the upper-50s to low-60s. Tomorrow starts with clear skies, but during the afternoon and evening, clouds will build in from the southwest, mostly covering the eastern half of WV. A few isolated showers, with even a thunderstorm possible, push through the mountainous areas. Not much rain is expected. Barring that, most of us will stay nice and dry. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s in the lowlands and upper-70s in the mountains. Then on Saturday, a low-pressure system from the south will lift close to WV, resulting in a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly during the afternoon. So a few areas will see rain. Then on Sunday afternoon into next week, another low-pressure system, from out west, will push in and bring more scattered showers and thunderstorms. It’s not until after Tuesday that the system will lift out of NCWV, allowing some sunshine into the area. So for the first half of next week, you may need an umbrella, and even some extra time on the roads. All the while, temperatures will go from the low-80s this weekend to the upper-70s early next week. In short, today and tomorrow will be decent for going outdoors, and expect some rain this weekend and early next week.
West Virginia Secretary of State recruits poll workers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is looking for registered voters to become poll workers for the November 8 general election. August 16 is designated as National Poll Worker Recruitment day by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. Potential poll workers must be registered to vote...
