8/18 High School Soccer
MURRAY, Ky. - Check out Thursday night's high school soccer scores and highlights. Lyon County 7, Union County 0. Marshall County 7, Calloway County 0. Trigg County 10, Todd County Central 1. BOYS. Christian County 6, Russellville 0. Hopkinsville 2, Webster County 1. Marshall County 1, Calloway County 0. Mayfield...
Top 10 Players of Gridiron Glory: #2 Jutarious Starks
PADUCAH, KY -- Area coaches voted Mayfield running back Jutarious Starks as the #2 ranked player heading into the 2022 high school football season. Here are what some coaches had to say about Starks:. Graves County's Nick Kemp: "He is a bruiser running back, will put it between the tackles...
Top 10 Players of Gridiron Glory: #3 Malachi Rider
PADUCAH, KY -- Area coaches voted Paducah Tilghman junior runningback Malachi Rider #3 on our top-10 player list as we countdown the days until Gridiron Glory. Here are what some coaches are saying about Rider:. Marshall County's Steve Etheridge: "Guy like that, you might not think he is a powerful...
Top 10 Players of Gridiron Glory: #4 Jax Rogers
PADUCAH, KY -- Area coaches voted Mayfield linebacker the #4 ranked player heading into the 2022 high school football season. Here are what some area coaches had to say about Rogers being on the list:. Caldwell County's Will Barnes: "He is the prototypical type of kid that you want in...
Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
Union City students reap rewards for good ACT scores
UNION CITY, TN — 34 seniors at Union City High School are $100 richer after scoring well on their ACT tests, according to a release from Union City Schools. Principle Jacob Cross awarded the students the money last week as part of an annual incentive tradition rewarding students who score a 21 or higher or improve their score by three points from the last time it was taken.
Fort Campbell soldier killed in Kentucky shooting
A soldier stationed at Fort Campbell was killed over the weekend in Kentucky.
Registration open for Paducah Salvation Army's Red Kettle Open
PADUCAH — The Salvation Army of Paducah will hold its annual golf scramble, the Red Kettle Open, on Sept. 22 at Paxton Park Golf Course. The Red Kettle Open is the Salvation Army of Paducah's largest annual fundraiser, the organization says. In the Red Kettle Open, teams of four...
Cross-country canoer stops in Paducah to discuss nearly 2-year trip along America's waterways
PADUCAH — He's paddled 22 rivers across America. Neal Moore made a stop in Paducah again Wednesday to talk about his nearly two-year trip. Moore said he traveled more than 7,000 miles, and he really wanted to connect with nature and see all the river towns along the way.
Paducah, McCracken County leaders reach deal on outdoor sports complex interlocal agreement
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer and Paducah Mayor George Bray have reached an agreement on the terms of an interlocal agreement for the outdoor sports complex project, Clymer announced Thursday. A news release from Clymer's office says he and Bray met Thursday and reached...
Obituaries, August 18, 2022
Phyllis Duckworth, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. She was born July 19, 1949, to Raymond Lee Freeze and Esther Lee Rodgers Freeze. In addition to her parents and her siblings, she was also preceded in death by her husband,...
Paint striping crew to work along I-24 during overnight hours in west Kentucky
WEST KENTUCKY — Wednesday night paint crews will start making their rounds in western Kentucky. A contractor will be painting striping along Interstate 24 and a small section of Interstate 69. On I-24, the paint caravan will start at mile marker 0 and go to about mile marker 70....
3-year-old girl succumbs to injuries in Wyatt house explosion
Nashville, TN — A 3-year-old girl has succumbed to her injuries after Monday's tragic house-explosion in Wyatt, Missouri. According to a release from the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office, the girl was hospitalized at Vanderbilt Hospital since the day of the explosion. She reportedly died Thursday around noon. The toddler's...
Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal gives no indication to who he'll appoint as Marshall County Sheriff
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Sheriff Eddie will stay in office through September. This after he previously announced he would retire at the end of July. McGuire then pushed his retirement back a month to the end of August, and now again until the end of next month.
Crash results in minor injuries for Caldwell teen
A Caldwell County teen received minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Monday. The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office got the call about the crash along Cadiz Road around 2:45 pm where the driver, 17-year-old Olivia Noffsinger of Princeton, lost control of the vehicle and ended up on its side in the tree line.
Dads are reporting for duty at Paducah Middle School
PADUCAH — Dads are patrolling the halls of Paducah Middle School in an effort to keep kids safe. Inspired by a group from Louisiana that made national news back in Oct. 2021, Paducah Middle School launched its own campaign with the same name: Dads on Duty. Right now, 17...
Marion, Kentucky looking into long term solutions to water crisis
MARION, KY - The water crisis in Marion, Kentucky continues to impact neighborhoods, businesses and most importantly, every day people in the city. In April, the city was forced to drain Lake George after a breach in its levee. Lake George was the city's main water source. The water drained...
Interim judges named after west Ky. judge temporarily suspended by state conduct commission
The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission voted Friday to suspend 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson with pay as hearings continue regarding allegations of misconduct levied at the official earlier this summer. The commission suspended Jameson in a 3-2 vote after an all-day hearing Friday. Jameson’s suspension will be in place...
Broadbent B&B Foods Claims 21st Grand Champion Country Ham, Drennans’ 14th
Even now after so many victories, Ronny and Beth Drennan think it’s a blessing. During Thursday’s 2022 Kentucky State Fair schedule, the owner/operators of Broadbent B&B Foods in Kuttawa once again claimed “grand champion” status for their delicious country hams. That’s the 14th championship for the...
Sheriff's office confirms name of victim killed in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, KY — Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a Monday morning propane gas explosion in Wyatt, Missouri. Mississippi County Sheriff’s Capt. Barry Morgan says 23-year-old Corey Coleman Sr. died because of his injuries Monday. Morgan says Coleman had burns on 100% of his body.
