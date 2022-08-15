ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

8/18 High School Soccer

MURRAY, Ky. - Check out Thursday night's high school soccer scores and highlights. Lyon County 7, Union County 0. Marshall County 7, Calloway County 0. Trigg County 10, Todd County Central 1. BOYS. Christian County 6, Russellville 0. Hopkinsville 2, Webster County 1. Marshall County 1, Calloway County 0. Mayfield...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Top 10 Players of Gridiron Glory: #2 Jutarious Starks

PADUCAH, KY -- Area coaches voted Mayfield running back Jutarious Starks as the #2 ranked player heading into the 2022 high school football season. Here are what some coaches had to say about Starks:. Graves County's Nick Kemp: "He is a bruiser running back, will put it between the tackles...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Top 10 Players of Gridiron Glory: #3 Malachi Rider

PADUCAH, KY -- Area coaches voted Paducah Tilghman junior runningback Malachi Rider #3 on our top-10 player list as we countdown the days until Gridiron Glory. Here are what some coaches are saying about Rider:. Marshall County's Steve Etheridge: "Guy like that, you might not think he is a powerful...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Top 10 Players of Gridiron Glory: #4 Jax Rogers

PADUCAH, KY -- Area coaches voted Mayfield linebacker the #4 ranked player heading into the 2022 high school football season. Here are what some area coaches had to say about Rogers being on the list:​. Caldwell County's Will Barnes: "He is the prototypical type of kid that you want in...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Union City students reap rewards for good ACT scores

UNION CITY, TN — 34 seniors at Union City High School are $100 richer after scoring well on their ACT tests, according to a release from Union City Schools. Principle Jacob Cross awarded the students the money last week as part of an annual incentive tradition rewarding students who score a 21 or higher or improve their score by three points from the last time it was taken.
UNION CITY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Registration open for Paducah Salvation Army's Red Kettle Open

PADUCAH — The Salvation Army of Paducah will hold its annual golf scramble, the Red Kettle Open, on Sept. 22 at Paxton Park Golf Course. The Red Kettle Open is the Salvation Army of Paducah's largest annual fundraiser, the organization says. In the Red Kettle Open, teams of four...
PADUCAH, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, August 18, 2022

Phyllis Duckworth, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. She was born July 19, 1949, to Raymond Lee Freeze and Esther Lee Rodgers Freeze. In addition to her parents and her siblings, she was also preceded in death by her husband,...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

3-year-old girl succumbs to injuries in Wyatt house explosion

Nashville, TN — A 3-year-old girl has succumbed to her injuries after Monday's tragic house-explosion in Wyatt, Missouri. According to a release from the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office, the girl was hospitalized at Vanderbilt Hospital since the day of the explosion. She reportedly died Thursday around noon. The toddler's...
WYATT, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Crash results in minor injuries for Caldwell teen

A Caldwell County teen received minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Monday. The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office got the call about the crash along Cadiz Road around 2:45 pm where the driver, 17-year-old Olivia Noffsinger of Princeton, lost control of the vehicle and ended up on its side in the tree line.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Dads are reporting for duty at Paducah Middle School

PADUCAH — Dads are patrolling the halls of Paducah Middle School in an effort to keep kids safe. Inspired by a group from Louisiana that made national news back in Oct. 2021, Paducah Middle School launched its own campaign with the same name: Dads on Duty. Right now, 17...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Marion, Kentucky looking into long term solutions to water crisis

MARION, KY - The water crisis in Marion, Kentucky continues to impact neighborhoods, businesses and most importantly, every day people in the city. In April, the city was forced to drain Lake George after a breach in its levee. Lake George was the city's main water source. The water drained...
MARION, KY
wkdzradio.com

Broadbent B&B Foods Claims 21st Grand Champion Country Ham, Drennans’ 14th

Even now after so many victories, Ronny and Beth Drennan think it’s a blessing. During Thursday’s 2022 Kentucky State Fair schedule, the owner/operators of Broadbent B&B Foods in Kuttawa once again claimed “grand champion” status for their delicious country hams. That’s the 14th championship for the...
KUTTAWA, KY

