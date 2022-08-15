UNION CITY, TN — 34 seniors at Union City High School are $100 richer after scoring well on their ACT tests, according to a release from Union City Schools. Principle Jacob Cross awarded the students the money last week as part of an annual incentive tradition rewarding students who score a 21 or higher or improve their score by three points from the last time it was taken.

UNION CITY, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO