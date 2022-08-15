Kraft Heinz (the drink manufacturer) is recalling nearly 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend in the U.S. According to a press release last Friday, a diluted cleaning solution was unintentionally “introduced into a production line” at one of the manufacturer’s factories. The discovery was made after several consumers complained about the taste. Kraft Heinz said that only cases and packages of the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with the “Best When Used By” date of June 25, 2023, are affected.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO