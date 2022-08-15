Read full article on original website
Cheese Recalled Due to E. Coli Contamination
Cheese lovers will have to forego their favorite snack if they have a certain brand in their fridge. Earlier in August, Mother Dairy brand recalled Paneer Fresh Cheese due to E. coli contamination, which has the potential to cause serious illness. The recall only affects consumers in Canada, where the recalled cheese was available for purchase in Alberta.
Capri Sun Recall: What Happens if Your Child Ingests Cleaning Solution
The contaminated juice pouches were detected after customers raised alarms over odd tastes.
Frozen beef products sold at Target and Walmart recalled due to undeclared allergens
Conagra Brands, Inc., a food company based in Russellville, Ark., has recalled approximately 119,581 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The items in question, which are labeled P.F. Chang's Home Menu Beef & Broccoli, actually contain orange chicken, according to a July 30 announcement from...
foodsafetynews.com
Capri Sun drink recalled because of cleaning solution issue found after consumer complaints
Kraft Heinz is announcing a recall of 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages. “The voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories,” according to the recall on the company website. “Only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with the case/package information below are affected.”
Pizza sold by major retailers including Kroger recalled due to fears it contains pieces of metal
MORE thank 13,000 pounds of frozen pizzas are being recalled after reports of "extraneous materials" found in the product. The Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) said there have been consumer complaints reporting metal found in the pizza. Home Run Inn Frozen Foods issued the recall. The Illinois company said...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
Jake Freeman, the 20-year-old boss of Freeman Capital Management, more than quadrupled his money in a matter of weeks.
Popculture
The Frozen Pizza Recall From Earlier This Summer Just Got Worse
Even more frozen pizzas are being pulled from store shelves. Amid a list of similar recalls spanning across multiple brands, Home Run Inn Frozen Foods on Aug. 14 voluntarily recalled more than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza product. The products were recalled after it was determined they may contain metal, posing a health risk to consumers.
Frozen Pizzas Recalled For Dangerous Ingredient
After a hard day or week at work, sometimes we just shuffle home, shove a frozen pizza in the oven, and become one with the couch. There's a special kind of pleasure in it, associating the taste of a frozen pizza with the moment one finally gets to relax. We...
Recall alert: Kraft Heinz recalls nearly 6K cases of select Capri Sun juice drinks
CHICAGO — Kraft Heinz is voluntarily recalling roughly 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages, citing potential contamination concerns. Per the recall notice, issued Friday, a diluted cleaning solution used on food-processing equipment was “inadvertently introduced” into one of the Chicago-based food conglomerate’s production lines.
Essence
Capri Sun Recalls Thousands Of Drink Pouches Due To Possible Contamination
The company said in an online statement that a diluted cleaning solution used on food processing equipment was accidentally introduced into a production line at one of its factories. Kraft Heinz is recalling thousands of cases of Capri Sun after learning that the drink pouches may have been contaminated with...
Washington Examiner
Humble pie: Over 13,000 pounds of frozen pizza recalled over possible metal contamination
Over 13,000 pounds of pizza from Home Run Inn Frozen Foods has been recalled due to concerns the frozen pies may be contaminated with metal. The frozen pizzas were produced on June 6 and are being recalled after Home Run Inn notified the Food Safety and Inspection Service that it received consumer complaints of metal found in the frozen pizzas, FSIS announced Sunday.
Kraft Heinz recalling contaminated Capri Sun juice pouches
Kraft Heinz is recalling thousands of pouches of Capri Sun in the U.S. after some cleaning solution accidentally mixed with the juice on a production line. The company said it’s recalling about 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry flavored juice blend. The “Best When Used By” date on the packages is June 25, 2023.
iheart.com
13,000 Pounds Of Frozen Pizzas Are Being Recalled
More than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizzas are being recalled after authorities found they included an undesirable topping: scraps of metal. The affected pizzas, produced by Home Run Inn, are labeled Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Although a number of consumers have reported finding pieces of metal on their pizzas, no injuries or illnesses have been reported, per the USDA.
TODAY.com
5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry recalled due to contamination with cleaning solution
Kraft Heinz (the drink manufacturer) is recalling nearly 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend in the U.S. According to a press release last Friday, a diluted cleaning solution was unintentionally “introduced into a production line” at one of the manufacturer’s factories. The discovery was made after several consumers complained about the taste. Kraft Heinz said that only cases and packages of the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun products with the “Best When Used By” date of June 25, 2023, are affected.
iheart.com
Capri Sun Issues Recall
A voluntary recall has been issued for 5,760 cases of Capri Sun beverages for potential contamination. According to Kraft Heinz, a diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of its factories. Only the Wild Cherry flavored Capri Suns...
Recall alert: Metal fragments found in frozen meat pizzas prompt recall
WOODBRIDGE, Ill. — Home Run Inn Frozen Foods is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service confirmed Sunday. The frozen meat pizzas were produced on June...
Capri Sun recall: 230,000 pouches might be mixed with cleaning solution
Kraft Heinz announced a voluntary recall of about 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend after discovering that diluted cleaning solution contaminated a production line. The recall only concerns the Wild Cherry flavor, but all of the impacted lots were sold in the US. That means...
Target says costs are eating into sustained consumer demand
Target shoppers continued to do what they do best during the second quarter. But the retailer's costs — nearly everything from managing inventory and higher wages amid a competitive labor market, to higher shipping fees due to fuel prices — ate away at the company's margins. Driving the...
FDA issues strong warning to maker of illegal nicotine gummies
The Food and Drug Administration has issued a stark warning about nicotine gummies, which are illegal, saying they can cause severe nicotine toxicity or even death among young children. Why it matters: "Nicotine gummies are a public health crisis just waiting to happen among our nation’s youth, particularly as we...
Food recall news: Lyons Magnus Expands Voluntary Recall to Include Additional Nutritional and Beverage Products Due to the Potential for Microbial Contamination
Food recall news: Lyons Magnus Expands Voluntary Recall to Include Additional Nutritional and Beverage Products Due to the Potential for Microbial Contamination. FRESNO, Calif. – August 10, 2022 – Lyons Magnus LLC (“Lyons Magnus” or the “Company”) today announced that following continued collaboration and consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) and in furtherance of its longstanding commitment to food safety, the Company is expanding its July 28, 2022, voluntary recall of nutritional and beverage products to include additional brands and code dates. A complete list of the recalled products is in the table below. Consumers also are advised not to consume any products that are beyond their Best By Date.
