Read full article on original website
Related
dawgnation.com
Georgia football practice observations: Bulldogs simulating for future opponent, rotating on defense
Georgia football opens the season against Oregon on Sept. 3. But during part of the team’s 13th practice of the fall, the Bulldogs were attempting to emulate a look a different team on their schedule will give them. While the offense and defense were working together, Georgia was simulating...
Georgia football: Mykel Williams named Preseason True Freshman All-American by ESPN
As Georgia’s top-rated signee in the 2022 class, defensive lineman Mykel Williams arrived in Athens with a lot of hype. Williams still has a ways to go to truly prove himself as a Bulldog, but many outside the program are expecting the Columbus, Georgia native to accomplish quite a lot this fall.
thecomeback.com
Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction
Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 11 Buford vs. No. 14 Thompson headlines this week's games
The 2022 high school football season is kicking off in more states each week and for the first time teams in the MaxPreps Top 25 get underway. Eight nationally ranked teams play this week, including the first Top 25 matchup of the year pitting No. 11 Buford (Ga.) vs. No. 14 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School (Ga.).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia commit Gabriel Harris remains ineligible following transfer to Valdosta
One of Georgia's top-rated high school football players will likely be watching from the sidelines this fall, and not due to injury. Gabriel Harris, a four-star defensive end who transferred from Thomas County Central to Valdosta for his senior year, lost his appeal to the Georgia High School ...
Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him
A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
CBS 46
Corky Kell Classic underway at Johns Creek high school
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Corky Kell Classic is underway at Johns Creek high school Wednesday evening. The Cherokee Bluff high school football team took the field to a large string of cheers on the visitors side bench. The Corky Kell Luncheon held on Aug. 8 celebrated the return of...
3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, and enjoying a pizza together it's definitely a pleasant activity. If you also love to take your loved ones to nice restaurants, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing pizza places in Georgia that serve food so good that they will make you want to come back again and again. If you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them next time you have the chance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Film about Atlanta legend Marvin ‘Bo Legs’ Arrington Sr. is taking flight
The legend of the venerated Marvin “Bo Legs” Arrington Sr. lives on. His life story and work are the subject of a new documentary titled, Bo Legs, which is currently streaming on Delta Air Lines worldwide for the rest of the year. Judge Arrington’s son, Marvin Arrington Jr., is the executive producer of the film and a Fulton County commissioner, representing District 5. Arrington Jr. led an independent filmmaking team to profile his father’s legacy which acknowledges his impactful role in transforming the city of Atlanta into the world-class city that it is today.
Jalopnik
No, Georgia, Golf Carts Are not the Green Transportation of the Future
People in Peachtree City, Georgia are pretty adamant that golf carts are a viable and responsible mode of transportation. Peachtree City is just a bit south of Georgia’s capitol, Atlanta, and Peachtree’s residents travel freely along 100 miles of golf cart paths. It has a population of 38,000 living among 13,000 households, but boasts 10,000 registered golf carts, according to Slate. If you live in Peachtree and don’t ride a golf cart, it’s possible you’re the odd one out.
Atlanta black radio stations come together again for Black Radio United For The Vote
ATLANTA – After the success of the 2020 program, several of Atlanta’s Black Radio stations have teamed up once again with the common goals of voter education and mobilization in advance of the November 2022 election. In 2020, Atlanta made national news regarding voter suppression during the past...
Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller
Last week Chet Fuller passed away at the age of 72. An author and journalist, Fuller, who I always called “Mr. Fuller, impacted an innumerable number of Black reporters and editors in Atlanta during his illustrious and award-winning career. For me, the impact that Mr. Fuller had on my career could be summed up by […] The post Thank you and farewell Mr. Fuller appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Decomposing soybeans from train car derailment kill wildlife in Georgia creek
ATLANTA — Three derailed train cars have created quite the mess after spilling soybeans - yes, soybeans - into Flat Creek, according to Chattahoochee Riverkeeper. In a Facebook post, the organization notes how the creek feeds into the Chattahoochee River. As a result of the soybeans decomposing in the...
“Gets crazy on Friday night:” Parents, players react to football games being moved over safety
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Just days away from their first games, some Clayton County high school football games are being rescheduled due to safety concerns. On Tuesday afternoon, district officials said the decision to move the games from Friday to Saturday is about keeping fans and players safe. “The...
WJCL
Police: Gangs may be to blame for break-in at Mariah Carey's Georgia home
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Police in Georgia are investigating a break-in at the metro Atlanta home of pop star Mariah Carey. It happened in Sandy Springs. A Sandy Springs police sergeant indicated the incident may have been gang related. The sergeant said there have...
Essence
Morehouse Grad Makes History As Youngest Atlanta Public Schools Principal
Dr. Dominique Merriweather started his career as a special education teacher nine years ago and has since risen through the ranks to become the district's youngest principal at 30 years old. A Morehouse College graduate has become the youngest principal in Atlanta Public Schools and the first African American leader...
Race for Georgia’s next governor bringing Kemp, Abrams to Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Governor Brian Kemp will be in Forsyth County next month for a campaign fundraiser. Governor Kemp speaking at the Cumming City Center ribbon cutting ceremony on June 24(Photo/Justine Lookenott)
atlantafi.com
Angry Crab Shack Opening First Atlanta Location
Angry Crab Shack, an Asian-Cajun cuisine restaurant, is set to open its first location in Georgia. The eatery has been ramping up expansion plans since the pandemic subsided. The New Atlanta restaurant will be run by owners Mia Scott, and Darlene and Gregory Morris. Mia is Darlene’s daughter and Gregory is Darlene’s nephew.
Georgia 400 toll lanes back on track. Here’s what we know
A plan to add toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties is back on track a year after the State Transportation Board rejected the only qualifying bid on the project. The Georgia Department of Transportation will issue a draft request for proposals next month from roadbuilding companies...
Iconic Nappy Roots musician shot after being robbed, kidnapped from his Atlanta brewery
ATLANTA — A popular Atlanta musician was robbed, kidnapped and shot at a brewery he co-owns right here in Atlanta. Police said it all unfolded at Atlantucky Brewing in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood off Northside Drive near Mercedes-Benz Stadium around 11 p.m. when the restaurant was closing. The owners...
Comments / 0