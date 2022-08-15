Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
New Siesta Key home offered at nearly $17 million
A prospective home buyer who acts quickly has the opportunity to customize the finishes of a $16.99 million home on Siesta Key. Seaward Development is offering the home at 4136 Higel Ave. Following 18 months of designing and permitting, the home is now under construction. The 7,460-square-foot estate will occupy...
Tampa Bay News Wire
New Businesses Coming to The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow in Manatee County – Palmetto, FL
Primerica Developments, Inc. of Tampa, Florida is excited to announce that The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow is now fully leased! “With so much growth happening in the Manatee area, we are thrilled with all the new businesses coming to The Shoppes of Moccasin Wallow” says, Richard Trzcinski, President of Primerica Developments, Inc. The Shoppes are located at the “Gateway to Manatee County” immediately West of I-75 Exit 229 at the lighted intersection of Moccasin Wallow Road and 49th Avenue East.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Sarasota, FL
It takes one visit to fall in love with the sunny, sophisticated city of Sarasota. With its beautiful beaches, historic architecture, myriad cultural attractions, and award-winning restaurants, Sarasota is a must-visit destination on Florida’s Gulf Coast!. This sun-soaked city is also packed with tons of things to see and...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport expresses concern over new apartment complex
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota Commissioners voted four to one in favor of the new apartments. According to SRQ President and Chief Executive Officer Rick Piccolo, putting residential homes in close proximity to the runway is incompatible. “Prolonged exposure to loud noise can cause hearing damage and...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota weather page photo: August 18
Gordon Silver captured a ruddy turnstone and two willet sandpipers feeding along Sarasota Bay near Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be...
Longboat Observer
Harbor Acres property sells for $12 million
A home in Harbor Acres tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Henry Philip Frieder, of Fort Lauderdale, sold his home at 1500 Hillview Drive to SRQ Home Holdings LLC for $12 million. Built in 1949, it has five bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 3,245 square feet of living area. It sold for $800,000 in 1991.
Longboat Observer
Apartments at former Sarasota Kennel Club approach approval
With first-reading approval of voluntary annexation and rezoning from the Sarasota City Commission in hand, an apartment complex developer is at the starting gate in its quest to build a rental community on the site of the former Sarasota Kennel Club. Raleigh, North Carolina-based Aventon Cos. is planning to build...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Publix Opens New Store in Bradenton, Florida
Publix Food Markets on Thursday opened its newest Florida location at White Eagle in Bradenton. The 48,387-square-foot supermarket at 13150 SR 64 East features an adjacent Publix Liquors. Publix's expansion plans in its home state have seen no signs of slowing as last Thursday the grocer opened at the Shoppes at East San Marco in Jacksonville.
Longboat Observer
East Manatee Fire Rescue makes key hire and promotions
Two promotions and a new hire are aimed to help East Manatee Fire Rescue keep up with a quickly growing region. During a July 25 meeting of the Board of Fire Commissioners, the rescue announced the addition of Fire Inspector Joe Silva, as well as the promotion of Craig Madsen to battalion chief and Paul Wren to deputy chief of administration.
amisun.com
Renovations, teardowns rampant on Island
I challenge you to take a ride around Anna Maria Island and find a street where there are no properties either being currently or recently renovated or torn down. I can’t guarantee you won’t find any and I won’t take that bet, but all of us who either live on the Island or visit it often know what I’m talking about.
13 Charged In Sarasota Retail Theft Operation
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged 13 people during a retail theft operation in Sarasota. For three days in early August, members of the agency’s Tactical Unit focused on interrupting retail theft and identifying criminal activity in the university town center area.
Mysuncoast.com
SeaPort Manatee setting new records
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - SeaPort Manatee continues to set records for economic impact and job creation, a new study says. Figures show the Palmetto port’s annual economic impact has surged to more than $5.1 billion, up 30 percent from just two years earlier, while the number of jobs generated by the seaport has grown more than 37 percent, to 37,287, according to the study report released Aug. 16.
floridaescape.com
The 15 Awesome Things To Do In Dunedin Florida
If you’re looking for a unique and memorable getaway, Dunedin, Florida should be on top of your list since there are a lot of top things to see and do in Dunedin Florida that’ll make your stay a memorable one. Dunedin is situated along the Gulf Coast west...
Mysuncoast.com
SCFCS Venice earns highest rating on state report
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - For the first time, The State College of Florida Collegiate School in Venice has earned an “A” rating from the Florida Department of Education for the the 2021-2022 school year. The state of Florida grades its schools based on 11 components, including achievement on...
Mysuncoast.com
Bird electric scooters coming to Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Riders in Bradenton will have a new way to get around town. Bird scooters have partnered with the City of Bradenton on providing more eco-friendly and electric transportation to riders around the suncoast. The areas Bird will be popping up in are Barcarotta & Old Main;...
sarasotamagazine.com
Selby Foundation CEO to Retire
The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation has announced that its president and CEO, Carol Butera, will retire effective next spring. Butera joined the foundation in July 2017 as its executive director and was later promoted to president and CEO. Prior to joining the foundation, she served as vice-president of development at Children First and at the former Sarasota YMCA for a decade prior to that.
Longboat Observer
Is performing arts center in Lakewood Ranch just a dream?
Schroeder-Manatee Ranch always has thought big when planning Lakewood Ranch. Big homes, big entertainment hubs, big parks, big trails. So my hope has been that Manatee County officials think big when planning anything that coincides with Lakewood Ranch. A group of Lakewood Ranch musicians is hoping the same. Calling themselves...
WATCH: Waterspout becomes short-lived tornado on Pinellas County beach
A waterspout that formed off the Pinellas County coast Wednesday afternoon turned into a brief tornado when it made its way onshore a beach, kicking up sand and sending beachgoers running.
High number of baby sea turtles getting lost in Sarasota Co., Mote biologist says
Sea turtle hatchlings in Sarasota are heading in the wrong direction after hatching, Mote Marine says more incidents have happened than in previous years.
amisun.com
Reel Time: Mangroves – Critical habitats
To local fishers, the importance of mangroves is evident. Intertwined with the twisted roots, there’s a web of life that’s inextricably bound to the snook, redfish, trout, flounder, grouper and a plethora of other gamefish that they seek. What can be less apparent to those that make a living elsewhere is the importance of mangroves as a critical source of food and protection for fish and people.
