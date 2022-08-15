ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington County, IN

Comments / 5

Related
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control suspends adoptions, intake of cats

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Effective immediately Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is suspending the adoption and intake of adolescent cats and kittens due to a recent outbreak of feline panleukopenia. Feline panleukopenia, also known as the feline distemper or feline parvo, is a highly contagious virus that...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
City
Hope, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Local
Indiana Health
County
Huntington County, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Huntington County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Society
Huntington County, IN
Health
TheHorse.com

Mare Euthanized due to WNV in Indiana

On Aug. 10, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health confirmed a 9-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Jay County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). The unvaccinated mare presented with neurologic signs on Aug. 9 and was euthanized. In 2022, officials have identified mosquitoes carrying WNV in 13 Indiana counties....
JAY COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Animal shelter urges owners to vaccinate pets amid uptick in diseases

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Humane Fort Wayne said they’ve seen an uptick in preventable diseases among pets in the community, and owners are encouraged to take action. The shelter is recommending pet owners reach out to their primary veterinarian to ensure animals are up-to-date on all recommended vaccines.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

‘They used Agent Orange everywhere’: PACT Act opens door for vets in need of long overdue care

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When they shipped Michael Scheele off to Vietnam, the 19-year-old New Haven High School graduate had never been further west than Roanoke. But suddenly he was amidst the rotation of chaos and boredom, stuck in the 120-degree tropical heat while in constant fear wondering if each new day would be the day he died, hoping that if he did die it would be quick and painless and not the like the ones he had seen where people lost limbs or worse and were left to suffer.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Cox
wfft.com

Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless

AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy Thompson, one of the former occupants, tells FOX 55 she’s been homeless for months. Tuesday was the final day for her to remove her belongings from the space. “I’ve been homeless since...
AUBURN, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Man charged in 2020 crash that left his daughter, 6, dead

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Court documents show a Fort Wayne man is now being charged in a 2020 crash that left his 6-year-old daughter dead. According to a probable cause document, police were called to the intersection of Hartzell and Paulding roads on reports of a crash around 7 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2020. New Haven police arrived on the scene and were told by a witness that a child had been ejected from the car.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Wild Wednesday: Orangutans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Just in time for Friday’s International Orangutan Day, Meteorologist Liz Braden is visiting the fascinating primates at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. Venture into the zoo’s Indonesian rainforest and learn from trainer Jackie about the Orangutans’ fun personalities, enrichment activities,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Health Care
Daily Advocate

EverHeart Hospice patient wins show

FT. WAYNE, Ind. — Kelly Mast remembers building model cars as a child. About three years ago, he received the news that he had a serious medical condition, and his outlook was poor. Because of his cancer, he was not able to get around as much and didn’t have anything to do. That’s when he was inspired to rekindle his childhood pastime and resume painting and building model cars.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events

INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Charges filed in two recent Fort Wayne shootings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) announced Wednesday afternoon that charges have been filed against suspects in two separate shootings. In a release, FWPD says 27-year-old Jaquell Franklin was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 16, after he was detained in a traffic stop...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy