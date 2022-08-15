Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control suspends adoptions, intake of cats
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Effective immediately Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is suspending the adoption and intake of adolescent cats and kittens due to a recent outbreak of feline panleukopenia. Feline panleukopenia, also known as the feline distemper or feline parvo, is a highly contagious virus that...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Beagles from Virginia breeding facility rescued; some headed to Humane Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) is working with area shelters to help rescue 4,000 beagles from a breeding facility in Virginia. The Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Envigo, a private contract research organization, that alleged the company...
WANE-TV
Beagles from Virginia breeding facility arrive at Fort Wayne shelter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Some of the beagles removed from a Virginia facility that bred the dogs for research have been moved to a Fort Wayne animal shelter for “a chance for a better life.”. Humane Fort Wayne late Thursday received 25 beagles removed from an Envigo...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control stops feline adoptions amid virus outbreak
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control has suspended the adoption and intake of adolescent cats and kittens due to a recent outbreak of a highly contagious viral disease. The shelter said Thursday that it was working to contain and decontaminate amid an outbreak of...
TheHorse.com
Mare Euthanized due to WNV in Indiana
On Aug. 10, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health confirmed a 9-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Jay County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). The unvaccinated mare presented with neurologic signs on Aug. 9 and was euthanized. In 2022, officials have identified mosquitoes carrying WNV in 13 Indiana counties....
WANE-TV
Animal shelter urges owners to vaccinate pets amid uptick in diseases
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Humane Fort Wayne said they’ve seen an uptick in preventable diseases among pets in the community, and owners are encouraged to take action. The shelter is recommending pet owners reach out to their primary veterinarian to ensure animals are up-to-date on all recommended vaccines.
WANE-TV
Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
WANE-TV
‘They used Agent Orange everywhere’: PACT Act opens door for vets in need of long overdue care
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When they shipped Michael Scheele off to Vietnam, the 19-year-old New Haven High School graduate had never been further west than Roanoke. But suddenly he was amidst the rotation of chaos and boredom, stuck in the 120-degree tropical heat while in constant fear wondering if each new day would be the day he died, hoping that if he did die it would be quick and painless and not the like the ones he had seen where people lost limbs or worse and were left to suffer.
wfft.com
Building set to be demolished leaves Auburn woman homeless
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- A condemned building in DeKalb County is leaving residents without a home. Judy Thompson, one of the former occupants, tells FOX 55 she’s been homeless for months. Tuesday was the final day for her to remove her belongings from the space. “I’ve been homeless since...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Man charged in 2020 crash that left his daughter, 6, dead
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Court documents show a Fort Wayne man is now being charged in a 2020 crash that left his 6-year-old daughter dead. According to a probable cause document, police were called to the intersection of Hartzell and Paulding roads on reports of a crash around 7 a.m. on Sept. 14, 2020. New Haven police arrived on the scene and were told by a witness that a child had been ejected from the car.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Wild Wednesday: Orangutans
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Just in time for Friday’s International Orangutan Day, Meteorologist Liz Braden is visiting the fascinating primates at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. Venture into the zoo’s Indonesian rainforest and learn from trainer Jackie about the Orangutans’ fun personalities, enrichment activities,...
BSURentals under fire after tenants complain about living conditions in Muncie
Several renters spread out all over the college town of Muncie are fed up with the property management company BSURentals.
FWPD searching for missing woman
According to a release from FWPD, 21-year-old Abigail Madisen Swager was last seen around 1:45 Friday morning in downtown Fort Wayne.
15 Finds Out: What are people really doing at trail crossings?
15 Finds Out looked into if people do what they're supposed to at trail crossings.
Daily Advocate
EverHeart Hospice patient wins show
FT. WAYNE, Ind. — Kelly Mast remembers building model cars as a child. About three years ago, he received the news that he had a serious medical condition, and his outlook was poor. Because of his cancer, he was not able to get around as much and didn’t have anything to do. That’s when he was inspired to rekindle his childhood pastime and resume painting and building model cars.
wfft.com
Indiana-based hearing instrument specialist reacts to FDA hearing aid decision
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- You can soon buy an over-the-counter hearing aid without the need for a medical exam, prescription or fitting. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the final rule on Tuesday — in what many are calling a victory for millions of Americans with hearing impairment.
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
Anderson officer saves woman after crash: ‘She would have bled out’
A police officer in Anderson is being lauded for his quick actions that saved a woman's life after a crash.
This Indiana Market is Road-Trip Worthy
There's nothing better than fresh made foods. From homemade pies to hand-battered fried chicken, a farm market is filled with so many amazing options that they're almost always worth the drive.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Charges filed in two recent Fort Wayne shootings
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) announced Wednesday afternoon that charges have been filed against suspects in two separate shootings. In a release, FWPD says 27-year-old Jaquell Franklin was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 16, after he was detained in a traffic stop...
