Monona County, IA

NEWS 8.15.22: NTSB Update on Deadly Plane Crash in Monona County, 2022 Iowa Election Grants, Political Insight from the Iowa State Fair, and More

 3 days ago
KOEL 950 AM

What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?

You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
97X

Must See! Iowa’s Largest House is a Slice of Hollywood

There's a place in northern Iowa that looks like it doesn't belong in northern Iowa. It looks like it should be in California or at least on the coast of South Carolina. And maybe it shouldn't be called a "house" at all. It reminds me of the wide-open floor plan you see when you visit a resort. Where the bar/kitchen area is, could very easily be hosts checking you into your room and asking if you'd like to set up an appointment for a couples massage.
KCCI.com

Iowa's drought conditions worsen in latest report

DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite the rain that moved through Iowa this week, the state's drought conditions worsened in the last week. This is a look at the new drought monitor map released just a new hours ago. It shows nearly 67% of Iowa is either abnormally dry or...
superhits1027.com

Repairs recommended for one of Iowa’s first tourism attractions

ARNOLDS PARK — An engineer hired to evaluate a historic site in Arnolds Park is recommending major repairs to the Abbie Gardner cabin. It’s the site of what’s known as the Spirit Lake massacre of 1857. About three dozen Europeans were killed by members of the Dakota tribe who used the area for hunting. Thirteen-year-old Abbie Gardner was briefly taken hostage. Three decades later she bought her family’s cabin and gave tours.
kwit.org

NEWS 8.16.22: Crop Report, ITT Student Loan Rebates, Dixon County Crash Update, and More

A Sioux City man has been identified as the motorist killed in a two-vehicle crash in Dixon County, Nebraska Monday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol tells Siouxland Public Media that 49-year-old Anthony Amo’s Honda Civic crossed the center line on Highway 12 outside of Newcastle and hit a semi traveling east. Amo was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt. The crash remains under investigation.
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, August 16th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Ryan Melton, the Democratic candidate in Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District, is opposed to construction of pipelines that capture carbon from Iowa ethanol plants. He says the projects will benefit private corporations and the government’s eminent domain process is supposed to be used for projects that have a public purpose. Melton instead supports expanding wind and solar power. He made his comments on the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair. In a column published in several newspapers last year, Incumbent Republican Randy Feenstra said carbon pipelines have the potential to boost the ethanol industry AND ensure Iowa farmers continue to have a strong market for their corn.
KCCI.com

More than 50% of Iowa's top soil is short on moisture

DES MOINES, Iowa — We needed the rain in Iowa on Monday. The latest United States Department of Agriculture soil moisture report shows that 53% of the state's topsoil is short or very short of moisture. Additionally, 55% of the state's subsoil is short or very short on moisture.
96.5 The Walleye

Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota

North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
Western Iowa Today

Bird Says As Iowa’s AG, She’d Sue Biden Administration For Overreach

(Des Moines, IA) — Brenna Bird, the Republican candidate for Iowa Attorney General says if she’s elected in November, she’ll go to court to challenge the overreach of the federal government. As Iowa’s attorney general, Bird says she’d assign a squad of staffers to work on lawsuits challenging federal regulations that restrict Iowa farm operations or impose unwarranted public health restrictions. Bird made her comments at the Iowa State Fair on The Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox. She’s challenging Democrat Tom Miller’s bid for a tenth term as Iowa’s Attorney General. Miller says his opponent primarily sees the office as a means to sue the Biden Administration, while he views his role as serving the people of Iowa.
K92.3

Small College in Iowa Discovers Seven New-to-Iowa Species

Luther College is located in one of the prettiest parts of the Hawkeye State, Decorah. With nature galore, it's the perfect place to analyze Iowa wildlife, insects included. In a recent study conducted on the bee population on and near its campus, it was determined that seven of the 55 bee species accounted for had never been recorded in Iowa prior to the study.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Utility regulators might close investigation into wind turbine disposal

The Iowa Utilities Board is set to conclude its investigation into the disposal of old wind turbines now that a prominent blade stockpile has been removed and other state officials are monitoring the situation. “In light of those circumstances that have occurred, staff will be recommending to the board that that docket be closed at […] The post Utility regulators might close investigation into wind turbine disposal appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Axios

This is how Iowa State Fair babies are made

Giving birth at the Iowa State Fair ain't happenchance. It's a science and it takes months of planning, Emily Wynn, a spokesperson for the fair tells Axios. Catch up fast: Daily live animal births debuted as an ongoing attraction at the fair about 15 years ago and it is now one of the fair's most popular exhibits.
