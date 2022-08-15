NEWS 8.15.22: NTSB Update on Deadly Plane Crash in Monona County, 2022 Iowa Election Grants, Political Insight from the Iowa State Fair, and More

Read full article on original website
Related
kwit.org
Newscast 08.18.22: Nebraska child death maybe from brain eating ameba; Drought worsens in NW Iowa
A Douglas County child died this week from a suspected infection with the so-called, “brain-eating amoeba” on Sunday while swimming in the Elkhorn River, according to the Douglas County Health Department. The microscopic, single-celled organism is commonly called the “It can cause a rare but nearly always fatal...
littlevillagemag.com
Dana James: State rankings lists are out once again. Here’s where Iowa (actually) stands.
Here we go again. Yet another news company propped Iowa up on a pedestal. Iowa fell a bit this year on the 2022 annual rankings by CNBC, but still ranked No. 12 on a list of America’s best states for business and No. 10 on a list of America’s best states to live.
What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?
You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reynolds and Grassley leading the Iowa State Fair Straw Poll
The annual Iowa State Fair Straw Poll is showing that Senator Chuck Grassley and Governor Kim Reynolds have taken the lead.
kwit.org
NEWS 8.17.22: COVID-19 Down in Iowa, Abortion Lawsuit, Wind Energy Update, Hearing Aid, and More
Federal officials are reporting a drop in the number of Iowans hospitalized who have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, 244 Iowans are hospitalized with the virus. That’s a drop from 323 last week. That’s as state officials say, the number of reported positive COVID tests has also...
Must See! Iowa’s Largest House is a Slice of Hollywood
There's a place in northern Iowa that looks like it doesn't belong in northern Iowa. It looks like it should be in California or at least on the coast of South Carolina. And maybe it shouldn't be called a "house" at all. It reminds me of the wide-open floor plan you see when you visit a resort. Where the bar/kitchen area is, could very easily be hosts checking you into your room and asking if you'd like to set up an appointment for a couples massage.
KCCI.com
Iowa's drought conditions worsen in latest report
DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite the rain that moved through Iowa this week, the state's drought conditions worsened in the last week. This is a look at the new drought monitor map released just a new hours ago. It shows nearly 67% of Iowa is either abnormally dry or...
RELATED PEOPLE
superhits1027.com
Repairs recommended for one of Iowa’s first tourism attractions
ARNOLDS PARK — An engineer hired to evaluate a historic site in Arnolds Park is recommending major repairs to the Abbie Gardner cabin. It’s the site of what’s known as the Spirit Lake massacre of 1857. About three dozen Europeans were killed by members of the Dakota tribe who used the area for hunting. Thirteen-year-old Abbie Gardner was briefly taken hostage. Three decades later she bought her family’s cabin and gave tours.
kwit.org
NEWS 8.16.22: Crop Report, ITT Student Loan Rebates, Dixon County Crash Update, and More
A Sioux City man has been identified as the motorist killed in a two-vehicle crash in Dixon County, Nebraska Monday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol tells Siouxland Public Media that 49-year-old Anthony Amo’s Honda Civic crossed the center line on Highway 12 outside of Newcastle and hit a semi traveling east. Amo was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not hurt. The crash remains under investigation.
KCRG.com
Companies building carbon pipelines in Iowa to see economic benefit through Inflation Reduction Act
Just weeks after the death of a Missouri resident in Iowa due to a brain-eating amoeba, health officials are now investigating the death of a child in Douglas County, Nebraska, just across the border from Council Bluffs. Kaj O'Mara introduces one of this fall's Kid Captains at the 25th Annual...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, August 16th, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- Ryan Melton, the Democratic candidate in Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District, is opposed to construction of pipelines that capture carbon from Iowa ethanol plants. He says the projects will benefit private corporations and the government’s eminent domain process is supposed to be used for projects that have a public purpose. Melton instead supports expanding wind and solar power. He made his comments on the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair. In a column published in several newspapers last year, Incumbent Republican Randy Feenstra said carbon pipelines have the potential to boost the ethanol industry AND ensure Iowa farmers continue to have a strong market for their corn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
More than 50% of Iowa's top soil is short on moisture
DES MOINES, Iowa — We needed the rain in Iowa on Monday. The latest United States Department of Agriculture soil moisture report shows that 53% of the state's topsoil is short or very short of moisture. Additionally, 55% of the state's subsoil is short or very short on moisture.
An Illinois native and a Minnesota native visit the Iowa State Fair for the first time — here's how it went
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
Bird Says As Iowa’s AG, She’d Sue Biden Administration For Overreach
(Des Moines, IA) — Brenna Bird, the Republican candidate for Iowa Attorney General says if she’s elected in November, she’ll go to court to challenge the overreach of the federal government. As Iowa’s attorney general, Bird says she’d assign a squad of staffers to work on lawsuits challenging federal regulations that restrict Iowa farm operations or impose unwarranted public health restrictions. Bird made her comments at the Iowa State Fair on The Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox. She’s challenging Democrat Tom Miller’s bid for a tenth term as Iowa’s Attorney General. Miller says his opponent primarily sees the office as a means to sue the Biden Administration, while he views his role as serving the people of Iowa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Small College in Iowa Discovers Seven New-to-Iowa Species
Luther College is located in one of the prettiest parts of the Hawkeye State, Decorah. With nature galore, it's the perfect place to analyze Iowa wildlife, insects included. In a recent study conducted on the bee population on and near its campus, it was determined that seven of the 55 bee species accounted for had never been recorded in Iowa prior to the study.
Utility regulators might close investigation into wind turbine disposal
The Iowa Utilities Board is set to conclude its investigation into the disposal of old wind turbines now that a prominent blade stockpile has been removed and other state officials are monitoring the situation. “In light of those circumstances that have occurred, staff will be recommending to the board that that docket be closed at […] The post Utility regulators might close investigation into wind turbine disposal appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
This is how Iowa State Fair babies are made
Giving birth at the Iowa State Fair ain't happenchance. It's a science and it takes months of planning, Emily Wynn, a spokesperson for the fair tells Axios. Catch up fast: Daily live animal births debuted as an ongoing attraction at the fair about 15 years ago and it is now one of the fair's most popular exhibits.
Meet the winner of Iowa State Fair's longest beard contest
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 and CW Iowa 23 are bringing exciting 2022 Iowa State Fair experiences to you, from live newscasts to an interactive Local 5 Weather Lab experience. Come see us in front of the Administration Building (Grand Concourse) each day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Comments / 0