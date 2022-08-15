Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Kenton County EMA director receives Pioneer Award
Director of Kenton County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Steve Hensley was recognized as a 2022 Pioneer Award winner at a recent Kenton County Fiscal Court meeting for his contributions to the community. The Pioneer Award is given to residents of Kenton County who provide service to the community and...
NKY’s Gunpowder Creek removed from impaired waterways list after decade of regional collaboration
It’s a refrain Sanitation District No. 1 Environmental Program Manager Matt Wooten has heard many times during his career: What’s the point of small environmental projects if they don’t have an immediate, noticeable impact on the world around us? All too often, the value of environmental work goes unseen and unappreciated.
linknky.com
Covington Mayor offers ‘State of the City’ address to business community
“Words to describe the change in Covington for the past five years fail me. Just walk around the city and feel the change, the vibrancy, the excitement,” Covington Mayor Joe Meyer said during his ‘State of the City’ address. On Thursday, Meyer spoke to a crowd of...
linknky.com
Kenton County Public Works to host fall cleanup
Kenton County Public Works is hosting its annual Fall Clean-Up on Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at its facility located at 420 Independence Station Road, Independence. The clean-up is an opportunity for residents to dispose of unwanted trash, debris, bulky household items,...
Fox 19
NKY town could soon vote to restrict where people can smoke
DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Dayton City Council is set to vote on an ordinance in September that would ban people from smoking in public places. That ordinance is receiving mixed feedback. The Rose Room is one of Dayton’s oldest establishments. The owner of the business, Patricia Flynn, said a...
Why city leaders want to plant hundreds of trees in the hottest neighborhoods
Some city leaders want to plant hundreds of new trees at schools, recreation centers and public housing projects in Cincinnati’s hottest, and often poorest, neighborhoods this fall.
WLWT 5
Residents near Brent Spence Bridge project to meet with Transportation Cabinet
COVINGTON, Ky. — For the first time, some residents in the footprint of the proposed Brent Spence companion bridge project are meeting with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to understand more about how much they’ll be impacted. “I would just say people are ill-informed right now,” said Covington homeowner...
linknky.com
Want to swim in the Ohio River? Here’s your chance
The only open water swim across the Ohio River returns later this month. The Bill Keating, Jr. Great Ohio River Swim is scheduled for August 28 as a fundraiser for Adventure Crew, a local nonprofit connecting city teenagers to nature and each other. Participants take the plunge at the Public...
WLWT 5
ODOT: Lane closures take effect along State Route 48 for two-week construction project in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio — Lanes along a state route in Lebanon will close for a multi-phase bridge rehabilitation project beginning Thursday. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The left lanes along north and southbound State Route 48 beneath the East Turtlecreek-Union Road...
linknky.com
BLINK director reveals more Covington locations to be lit up
Additional Covington locations to be illuminated in this fall’s BLINK event were revealed Tuesday morning. Last month, the region learned that Mother of God Church in downtown Covington would be part of the massive lights and art event that spans roughly thirty blocks from Cincinnati to Covington. BLINK Executive...
WKRC
Local 12 Investigates: Where teachers are leaving public schools the most in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Across the US, school districts are feeling the impact of a large-scale teacher shortage, and the Tri-State is no exception. West Chester native Rachel Immerman is entering her third year as a fourth grade teacher, but has seen a lot of her friends leave the profession in recent years.
Northern Lights may be visible in the Tri-State Thursday night
Some of you could cross off a bucket list item Thursday! The Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, may be visible here in the Tri-State, but it's not a slam dunk.
linknky.com
Police plan traffic blitz to combat aggressive driving
Drivers may want to be mindful of their highway habits along Interstate 75 as local law enforcement prepare a traffic blitz to cut down on road rage incidents and traffic fatalities. On Sunday, Aug. 21, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., law enforcement agencies from Kenton County will be monitoring...
WLWT 5
A crash on the interstate in Fort Thomas is causing delays
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — A crash on eastbound I-275 in Fort Thomas is causing delays, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The incident was reported by traffic cameras near the Ohio/Kentucky state line. Delays are expected to exceed 20...
People across Tri-State blame Altafiber for major issues in their neighborhoods
After we reported last week about issues West Chester neighbors were facing, we heard from people in Liberty Township, Deerfield Township, Hebron and Florence.
WCPO
Coalition calls for Victoria Square Apartments property owners to consider more 'equitable' plan
NEWPORT, Ky. — A coalition of citizens called for the landlords of Victoria Square Apartments, where hundreds of tenants must vacate for renovations, to consider a more "equitable" plan. The property owners did nothing illegal, plan to honor all current lease terms and offered each resident $500. However, members...
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight
OXFORD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the city of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., according to a press release. >>1 taken into custody after driver flees from OVI checkpoint in Dayton, drives...
gonomad.com
Kentucky’s Natural Bridge by Motorcycle
Above It All on the Natural Bridge in Eastern Kentucky. Campsite A40 turns out to be one of the most secluded in the whole campground, and required me to ride my Ninja 400 offroad briefly, across treacherous ruts and slippery rotting leaves. No one else was around, and while the...
linknky.com
Zone change needed for 208-acre industrial site rejected
BURLINGTON – A zoning change needed for a 208-acre industrial park off Chambers Road was rejected during a Boone County Planning and Zoning Committee meeting Wednesday, marking a victory for residents who fought against it. NorthPoint Development, a liaison company that builds industrial sites for companies like Amazon, FedEx...
linknky.com
After legal challenge, State Board of Elections certifies winner of local state senate primary
The Kentucky State Board of Elections officially certified the results of the 24th Senate District Republican primary, along with other campaigns in the state that were contested in courts after the fact. The 24th District is comprised of Campbell, Pendleton, Bracken, and a small part of Kenton counties. Shelley Funke...
