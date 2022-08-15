ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, KY

Comments / 1

Kenton County EMA director receives Pioneer Award

Director of Kenton County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Steve Hensley was recognized as a 2022 Pioneer Award winner at a recent Kenton County Fiscal Court meeting for his contributions to the community. The Pioneer Award is given to residents of Kenton County who provide service to the community and...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Kenton County Public Works to host fall cleanup

Kenton County Public Works is hosting its annual Fall Clean-Up on Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at its facility located at 420 Independence Station Road, Independence. The clean-up is an opportunity for residents to dispose of unwanted trash, debris, bulky household items,...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

NKY town could soon vote to restrict where people can smoke

DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Dayton City Council is set to vote on an ordinance in September that would ban people from smoking in public places. That ordinance is receiving mixed feedback. The Rose Room is one of Dayton’s oldest establishments. The owner of the business, Patricia Flynn, said a...
DAYTON, KY
Want to swim in the Ohio River? Here’s your chance

The only open water swim across the Ohio River returns later this month. The Bill Keating, Jr. Great Ohio River Swim is scheduled for August 28 as a fundraiser for Adventure Crew, a local nonprofit connecting city teenagers to nature and each other. Participants take the plunge at the Public...
CINCINNATI, OH
BLINK director reveals more Covington locations to be lit up

Additional Covington locations to be illuminated in this fall’s BLINK event were revealed Tuesday morning. Last month, the region learned that Mother of God Church in downtown Covington would be part of the massive lights and art event that spans roughly thirty blocks from Cincinnati to Covington. BLINK Executive...
COVINGTON, KY
Police plan traffic blitz to combat aggressive driving

Drivers may want to be mindful of their highway habits along Interstate 75 as local law enforcement prepare a traffic blitz to cut down on road rage incidents and traffic fatalities. On Sunday, Aug. 21, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., law enforcement agencies from Kenton County will be monitoring...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
A crash on the interstate in Fort Thomas is causing delays

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — A crash on eastbound I-275 in Fort Thomas is causing delays, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The incident was reported by traffic cameras near the Ohio/Kentucky state line. Delays are expected to exceed 20...
FORT THOMAS, KY
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler County tonight

OXFORD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the city of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., according to a press release. >>1 taken into custody after driver flees from OVI checkpoint in Dayton, drives...
Kentucky’s Natural Bridge by Motorcycle

Above It All on the Natural Bridge in Eastern Kentucky. Campsite A40 turns out to be one of the most secluded in the whole campground, and required me to ride my Ninja 400 offroad briefly, across treacherous ruts and slippery rotting leaves. No one else was around, and while the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Zone change needed for 208-acre industrial site rejected

BURLINGTON – A zoning change needed for a 208-acre industrial park off Chambers Road was rejected during a Boone County Planning and Zoning Committee meeting Wednesday, marking a victory for residents who fought against it. NorthPoint Development, a liaison company that builds industrial sites for companies like Amazon, FedEx...
BOONE COUNTY, KY

