Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed after ‘vermin’ infestation foundDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Clay High School teacher accused of aggravated child abuse on 1-month-old girlDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Update: Clay County husband and wife arrested for animal abandonment after home evictionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park budget committee wants to drop funding for Reel Fun Night, Longest TableJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Pilots urge Clay County to address safety issues with proposed RV resort near airport runwayJulie MorganClay County, FL
‘Botox bandit,’ woman skips out on her nearly $2,600 botox bill at Jacksonville Beach med spa
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach Police are looking for a woman who allegedly skipped out on her nearly $2,600 botox and filler tab. A sergeant with Jacksonville Beach PD said it’s a case of grand larceny. Dr. Melinda Keener owns Body M.D. Aesthetic Wellness in Jacksonville Beach....
Ksoo reacts to being accused of Bibby's murder in Jacksonville police interrogation video
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has obtained video of Jacksonville rapper Hakeem Robinson, also known as 'Ksoo', in an interrogation room with Jacksonville police. Ksoo was arrested in September 2020 in connection to the January 2020 shooting death of Charles McCormick, or 'Lil Buck'. While he was in jail, Ksoo was also charged in the February 2019 shooting death of Adrian Gainer, or 'Bibby'. The video captures Ksoo's reaction when officers ask him about Bibby's death.
Positively JAX: Tiny Yorkie lost on Jacksonville Beach has an adventure before his owners are found
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – An 18-year-old Yorkie created quite the stir Wednesday night after he took himself for a solo adventure on Jacksonville Beach. The senior dog’s name is Mickey -- and he was with his pet parents on vacation from Midway, Georgia. While Mickey was on the...
FBI Jacksonville arrests Ocala man in connection with beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger, 2 others also charged
FBI Jacksonville announced the arrest of Sean McKinnon, 36, of Ocala, in connection with the jail beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger. McKinnon, and two others, including a Mafia hitman, have been charged in the killing of notorious Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger in a West Virginia prison, the Justice Department said Thursday.
Welfare check leads to discovery of man’s body in Riverside home, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A sergeant with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said investigators who were called Wednesday to perform a welfare check at a home in Riverside are treating the cause of a man’s death as undetermined, but noted there appeared to be “suspicious circumstances.”. According to...
Two robberies in southeast Jacksonville, JSO looking for three suspects
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday deputies responded to two separate business burglaries. One on Baymeadows Circle West and one on Saland Way, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Detectives have been able to obtain surveillance video and are asking for assistance in identifying the three pictured suspects. If you...
Man shot in face on Jacksonville’s Eastside; police say they are questioning a suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are questioning a man after another man was shot in the face Wednesday afternoon on the Eastside. Officers responded just before 1 p.m. to reports of a person shot in the 800 block of Franklin Street, which is just a few blocks north of the Jacksonville Fairgrounds.
'We need answers:' Six months since the murder of Jared Bridegan, family & detectives push for justice
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — "I will protect Mama!" says Kirsten Bridegan's young daughter as she crawls into her mother's arms. "Make sure the bad guys don't hurt you." The moment, just before bedtime, was caught on a baby monitor in the couple's St. Johns County home. Kirsten Bridegan says it is moments like those that dig into her heart already hurting from grief.
Bradford County deputy resigns after traffic stop of Jacksonville mother was captured on camera by her children
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Bradford County Sheriff's deputy has resigned after video of a woman being handcuffed during a traffic stop was posted to social media on Wednesday. The Bradford County Sheriff's Office said they saw the video on social media, leading them to pull the dashcam video of the incident. Law enforcement reviewed the video and determined the incident was inappropriate and did not follow their policies.
JSO: Man found dead after barricading himself in home with 2 small children in Sherwood Forest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence dispute just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Police spoke with the victim upon arriving at 4900 Chivalry Drive who advised she was shot at by her husband inside her home. She told police she left the...
JSO: Elderly man found dead inside his home in Riverside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death on the 1200 block of Frederica Place. JSO reports that the arrival was requested due to a welfare check for a person inside the house. Upon arrival, they made entry into the home and found an unresponsive...
More than 1,000 pounds of marijuana seized by FHP so far in 2022
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – State troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are doing more than looking for traffic violations -- they are making big drug busts. The latest involved a driver who they say sped through Jacksonville with nearly 60 pounds of marijuana. According to an arrest report, a trooper...
Update: Clay County husband and wife arrested for animal abandonment after home eviction
Theodore Davis, 47, of Green Cove Springs was arrested for the abandonment and neglect of four dogs.Clay County Sheriff's Office. A Clay County man was arrested Monday on a warrant for animal abandonment. His wife, who also abandoned and neglected the animals, was arrested Wednesday.
JFRD: Fire breaks out after lightning struck home near Arlington area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Red Cross is assisting 3 people who were displaced after a home caught fire on Thursday. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed the fire was caused by lightning. It happened in the 1500 block of Live Oak Drive. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Woman fakes being stranded, then kills Florida college student who stopped, AL cops say
A roadside robber masquerading as a stranded motorist killed a University of Central Florida student when he fought back, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama. The 22-year-old victim was identified as Adam Simjee of Apopka, Florida, and he was traveling with his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, 20,...
'It's just legacy:' Jacksonville firefighter widow helps find hope through new role
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Inside a locker at Fire Station 3, Brian McCluney's clothes are exactly as he left them. It's been three years since he worked here, but signs of him are everywhere. “That is his helmet shield, the emblem that was on the front of his helmet,” Stephanie...
Man fires shot at wife, triggers SWAT standoff in Sherwood Forest neighborhood, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday evening after he first fired a shot at his wife, and she fled the home where the man remained with their two children, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Knecht, with the Sheriff’s Office, said...
6 shootings in 24 hours in Jacksonville: 3 dead, 1 in life-threatening condition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a violent 24 hours leading up to the first day of school for students in Duval County. Six shootings were reported in just over 24 hours. At least three people are dead and one is in life-threatening condition. A man in his mid-20s was...
‘They spent their entire lives in cages’: Local animal rescue organization helps to transport 60 beagles to safe shelters across US
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An animal rescue organization based out of Jacksonville is currently taking part in the largest dog rescue operation in US history. Florida Urgent Rescue (FUR), which is based out of Jacksonville, is one of more than 60 animal rescue organizations assisting the U.S. Humane Society’s efforts of transporting the animals to safer shelters across the county where they can be put up for adoption.
'It feels really violating': Antisemitic letters found in driveways in Lake Pointe Neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was not the mail some folks living near Hodges Boulevard were looking for. Antisemitic letters were dropped in several driveways in the Lake Pointe neighborhood over the weekend. One homeowner told First Coast News she discovered the letter coming home Saturday night. She says she's...
