ABC 15 News
Priced Out: In most of Arizona, renting a home is cheaper than buying
There are areas in the U.S where it is cheaper to buy a house than it is to rent. Phoenix is not one of them. A report by the real estate company Roofstock crunched numbers together from the US Census, HUD, and Zillow to find where in the US it was cheaper to get a mortgage on a median priced home than it was to rent. Unsurprisingly, the large metros where renters should think about buying are mostly found in the South, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. In Pittsburgh, a mortgage on a median priced home assuming 20% down and an interest rate of 5.33%, costs around $933. Renting in the same area would cost $1,063. The other top listed metros where a mortgage can be cheaper than renting were Rochester, Detroit, Oklahoma City, and Memphis.
azmarijuana.com
Arizona’s Former Governor Hired as Cannabis CEO
Fife Symington IV has been named Chief Executive Officer of Copperstate Farms, a vertically integrated Arizona cannabis operator. As co-founder and managing director of Copperstate Farms, Symington was identified as the ideal candidate to assume the vacant executive position. “I’m honored to take on this leadership role as Copperstate Farms...
azbigmedia.com
5 most affordable Valley cities for 1st-time homebuyers
The affordability of housing in the Valley has been a constant challenge for first-time homebuyers since the start of this decade. The Phoenix metro area continues to be one of the fastest-growing cities as more people migrate from other parts of the United States, so it’s tough to find the most affordable cities for homebuyers. In many cities in the Valley, homes are out of reach for first-time buyers; however, the housing market has cooled down over the last year and some cities have even shifted into a buyers’ market. There are opportunities for first-time home buyers depending on where they want to live.
iheart.com
FLEX ALERT: San Diego and Statewide
A flex alert for energy cutbacks has been issued for today in San Diego and across California. With high temperatures statewide, the flex alert will run from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, when energy demand is higher and less solar and renewable energy is available. California residents are being asked...
Feds Cut 25% Of Water Allocation To Arizona Due To Missed Deadlines
These states failed the deadline and this is what will happen. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheHill and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
ABC 15 News
Three cities in Maricopa County are buyer’s markets
For over a year, Arizona families have struggled to compete when it comes to buying a home. However, new numbers show that some cities in Maricopa County are becoming a buyer’s market. “I’d say it’s fair to say most of the Valley is in a balanced market with buyers...
KITV.com
Billionaire sells 16,456-acre oceanfront Hawaii parcel to U.S. government
NAALEHU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- California billionaire real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer has sold one of the largest privately-owned parcels of land for sale in Hawaii to the federal government, KITV4 Island News has learned. The U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service paid $9.4 million for the massive 16,456-acre...
luxuryrealestate.com
JUST LISTED | 7874 E Cannon Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona
This immaculate, custom-designed single-family home on a cul-de-sac with a pool invites comfort and exudes modern elegance. With 3 dedicated bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, generous living space, and stylish finishes, you'll enjoy a perfect setting for relaxing and entertaining. Two additional bedrooms are currently fitted as office and family flex space, making a total of 5 possible bedrooms.
AZFamily
Monsoon storms leave Phoenix intersections flooded, power lines down in Peoria
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another round of monsoon weather is here! Thunderstorms moved from the north and made their way into the Phoenix area on Thursday night. Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. SRP said nearly 3,500 customers in the Northwest Valley area are without power. Pockets of rain hit some north Phoenix residents, and Scottsdale had a lightning show. Nearly two-thirds of an inch of rain was reported near 7th Avenue and the Loop 101 freeway. Storms are continuing to move southwest with winds up to 35 mph.
Angry Chickz to open its first Arizona location in Glendale this fall
California-chain Angry Chickz is coming to Glendale this fall! The restaurant specializes in chicken tenders with different spice levels… one even requiring a waiver.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Colorado
Mexican food has been a staple in American dining for ages. Whether you're craving tacos, enchiladas, mole, or other kinds of dishes, there's a restaurant that will serve that and more. Depending on what kind of restaurant you visit, you may be exposed to new or different recipes, as well.
AZFamily
Sun City woman billed $1,700 by FedEx to deliver $500 patio set
Phoenix has one of the highest inflation rates in the country. The cities with the highest rate of inflation were just revealed and unfortunately, Phoenix was near the top. ‘Reese’s Law’ signed in honor of toddler who died after swallowing a battery. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The...
Arizona Governor Ducey Provides Pictures of Arizona Border Wall Fill-In in Yuma
Arizona Governor Ducey recently provided pictures of Arizona's construction of a fill-in section in Yuma to the border wall, using shipping containers. On Aug. 12 the Governor instructed its contractor to start placing 60 double-stacked shipping containers, reinforced with concertina wire at the top, in the gaps in Yuma.
AZFamily
150 dogs found living in desert with homeless family outside Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s the kind of thing you might see in a developing country. A campground full of trash and debris, and dozens and dozens of dogs kept in cages and handmade kennels. The bizarre hoarding situation was discovered last week near the city of Surprise, off U.S. 60 and Happy Valley Road.
azbigmedia.com
Scottsdale Forum trades for $53.6M
JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $53.6 million sale of Scottsdale Forum, a 214,000-square-foot, Class A office building in Scottsdale, Arizona. JLL represented the seller, CapRidge Partners, and procured the buyer, Federal Realty Investment Trust. Recently renovated, Scottsdale Forum is a trophy creative office asset that...
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix's Largest Homeless Encampment Has Sparked a Lawsuit. What Now?
The intensifying problem of homelessness in Phoenix is most visible in the Zone — a stretch of downtown along Jefferson Street between 9th and 13th avenues. There, tents and makeshift shelters line the sidewalks. The number of people living in the Zone has grown to more than 1,000 in...
ABC 15 News
Housing market cool down: what does it mean for buyers and sellers?
PHOENIX — In an effort to curb inflation, the feds raised interest rates again last month and that means mortgage rates are now the highest they’ve been since the 2008 recession. That also means interest rates are starting to go down. So what does this mean if you’re...
iheart.com
Garret Talks To Kari Lake About Homeless Plan, Ducey Call, Water
Kari Lake, GOP nominee for Governor, talks about the federal government cutting water Arizona gets from the Colorado River and her water plan; her homeless plan and the media ignoring it, the border her call with Doug Ducey, hidin' Katie Hobbs and more. Watch Kari Lake's press conference about homelessness...
KTAR.com
Kari Lake, Arizona’s GOP nominee for governor, calls water supply ‘maybe the top issue’
PHOENIX – With Arizona facing a future with reduced access to Colorado River water, Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake said securing the state’s supply is “a top issue, maybe the top issue.”. “We need to have a comprehensive plan to address that problem,” Lake told KTAR News...
Lightning strikes AZ Trooper vehicle on I-10
An Arizona Department of Public Safety vehicle defied one-in-a-million odds over the weekend, getting struck by lightning on I-10 eastbound, driving toward Phoenix.
