Medford man who crashed into Amish buggy, killing 1 and injuring 8, sentenced Monday

The 36-year-old man who was on probation and already facing felony escape charges when he crashed into an Amish buggy, killing a woman and injuring eight other people, will spend four years in prison.

Skyler Opelt faced one count of homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle and four counts of reckless driving causing great bodily harm in connection with the November 2021 crash, which happened on Hwy. E in the Taylor County town of Little Black.

Skyler Opelt. Photo courtesy of the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections

Nine of the 10 people inside the buggy Opelt rear-ended were injured, eight of them seriously, according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department. One victim, a woman, later died. Police say Skyler Opelt struck the buggy from behind while traveling at highway speeds.

On Monday, Opelt was sentenced to four years in prison on the homicide charge followed by three years extended supervision. After his sentence is complete, he will spend an additional three years on probation – part of a withheld sentence for the reckless driving charge.

Court records show Opelt has prior previous convictions for battery, failure to report to jail, meth distribution and other crimes.