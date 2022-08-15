ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, WI

Medford man who crashed into Amish buggy, killing 1 and injuring 8, sentenced Monday

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
The 36-year-old man who was on probation and already facing felony escape charges when he crashed into an Amish buggy, killing a woman and injuring eight other people, will spend four years in prison.

Skyler Opelt faced one count of homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle and four counts of reckless driving causing great bodily harm in connection with the November 2021 crash, which happened on Hwy. E in the Taylor County town of Little Black.

Skyler Opelt. Photo courtesy of the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections

Nine of the 10 people inside the buggy Opelt rear-ended were injured, eight of them seriously, according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department. One victim, a woman, later died. Police say Skyler Opelt struck the buggy from behind while traveling at highway speeds.

On Monday, Opelt was sentenced to four years in prison on the homicide charge followed by three years extended supervision. After his sentence is complete, he will spend an additional three years on probation – part of a withheld sentence for the reckless driving charge.

Court records show Opelt has prior previous convictions for battery, failure to report to jail, meth distribution and other crimes.

WSAW

Highway 13 closed several hours following motorcycle crash

UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people riding on a motorcycle were injured Tuesday afternoon following a collision with a UTV. The crash was reported around 2 p.m. The two people on the motorcycle were ejected and suffered injuries. They were transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital. Details about their injuries were not released. The occupants of the UTV were not injured.
UNITY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau man accused of embezzling $70K from employer

A 47-year-old Wausau man accused of writing thousands of dollars worth of unauthorized checks to himself over a five-month span is facing felony theft charges, court documents show. Christopher S. Gustafson faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine if he is convicted on the single charge...
WAUSAU, WI
WJFW-TV

Boat caught on fire Tuesday on Lake Tomahawk

LKAE TOMAHAWK (WJFW) - No one is injured after a boat caught on fire on Lake Tomahawk Tuesday afternoon. Everyone who was on the boat, was able to get off quickly before it became engulfed in flames. The boat was near the north side of Lake Tomahawk when it caught...
LAKE TOMAHAWK, WI
WausauPilot

Bridge inspections slated for I-39 in Marathon County

Wisconsin Department of Transportation crews will complete inspections on the Interstate-39 north- and southbound bridges over the Wisconsin River near Rothschild on Aug. 24. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day, motorists will encounter single-lane closures. Motorists should drive with caution through the work zone and be alert for...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

