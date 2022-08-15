A woman in northwest Iowa was killed by her five Great Danes, according to local authorities.KTIV-TV reports that a man found the woman in a ditch but couldn’t get close because the large dogs were still nearby.The attack happened in a rural part of Clay County on 15 August.According to the sheriff’s office, the initial report was that the man mistakenly believed the woman had been in a motorcycle accident.When officers arrived at the scene near the intersection of 450th Street and 200th Avenue, south of Rossie, Indiana, they found the woman had sustained multiple dog bites.She was pronounced dead...

