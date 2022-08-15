Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Man found dead near 36th, Campbell in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A body was found near East 36th Street and South Campbell Avenue in Tucson on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Tucson Police Department confirmed an investigation is underway after a man was found dead. The TPD said it is too early to know if there...
KOLD-TV
New owners of Old Tucson say the old western town is back
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Old Tucson Studios closed its doors during the pandemic in 2020. This past April, a company by the name of Old Tucson Entertainment acquired Old Tucson Studios, which they now call Old Tucson. Wednesday, the new owners talked about the future of the western...
KOLD-TV
Arizona’s allocation of Colorado River water is slashed
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Bureau of Reclamation has cut Arizona’s share of water from Lake Mead by 21%. It’s an unprecedented Tier II cut, the first ever. Arizona will now have to forfeit 592,000-acre-feet of Colorado River water a year. That’s about six times the amount of water Tucson uses in a year.
KOLD-TV
Missing vulnerable adult found
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department recently found a woman who went missing from the Corona de Tucson area. The 23-year-old woman had last been seen on foot Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16, near the 16000 block of South Houghton Road, near East Sahuarita Road.
KOLD-TV
Northwest Tucson area hit by storm
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Part of the Tucson area was hit by an intense thunderstorm late Wednesday, Aug. 17. A reporter near Cortaro Farms Road and Hartman lane saw flooded streets and heavy winds. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service’s office in Tucson predict that conditions will be...
KOLD-TV
Tucson man gets prison sentence for stealing Legos, power tools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been sentenced for stealing from numerous stores across the Tucson area. According to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Joseph James Mierzejewski previously pleaded guilty to theft and attempted trafficking in stolen property. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Brnovich announced Mierzejewski was handed...
KOLD-TV
Pima County officials looking to buy several properties in Catalina Foothills
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County officials are looking to buy several properties in the Catalina Foothills area.
KOLD-TV
Opening This Week, Thursday, Aug. 18
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several new movies and shows are opening this week, Thursday, Aug. 18.
KOLD-TV
Payroll problems plague Amphitheater Unified School District
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona teachers receive the lowest pay in the nation, according to HireAHelper. The California-based company connects people with professional movers. Now, some local teachers have also gone unpaid for weeks. Payroll issues are hampering Amphitheater Unified School District, leaving some retired educators with surprise...
KOLD-TV
Sprouts to open new Tucson-area store later this year
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sprouts Farmers Market is opening a new store location in Tucson on Friday, Oct. 28. According to a news release, construction is almost done at the location, 4800 South Landing Way. Due to the new store opening, 100 full and part time jobs will...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Missing elderly woman found dead in Tucson area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The elderly Pima County woman reported missing Tuesday afternoon has been found dead. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the body of Juanita Ghorm, 91, was located near Orange Grove and Shannon roads around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. She went missing from the same...
KOLD-TV
Tucson detectives investigating fatal west-side shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are seeking information about a shooting early Tuesday, Aug. 16 that left a man dead. Authorities said they got a 911 call just before 1:40 a.m. reporting a shooting at the intersection of North Ninth Avenue and West Flores Street. When officers...
KOLD-TV
Water shortages mean higher prices for customers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After the Bureau of Reclamation announced Arizona was being hit with a 21% cut in Colorado River water, the question around “How will that affect the cost of water in Tucson?”. The short answer is “not much in the short term.”. Customers...
KOLD-TV
Photographer offers pet portrait sessions to help ‘Rainbow Service Dogs’ find new home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The community is coming together to rally around a Tucson renter who recently had the ‘rug ripped out from under her.’. Kelley Fecteau has been running her nonprofit, Rainbow Service Dogs, Inc., out of her home for the past five years. A few...
KOLD-TV
Deputies looking for missing vulnerable adult
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman missing from the Corona de Tucson area. Maria Celaya, 23, was last seen on foot Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16, near the 16000 block of South...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run crash in midtown area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman died after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of East Pima Street and North Catalina Avenue in Tucson late Monday, Aug. 15. Police said Tuesday morning that the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene. No...
KOLD-TV
91-year-old woman missing from Tucson-area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who went missing Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, 91-year-old Juanita Ghorm was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Calle del Santo, near Orange Grove Road and Shannon Road.
KOLD-TV
Officials warn of severe of flooding on popular hiking trails
SABINO CANYON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Local search and rescue teams in Pima County are worried about hikers who might get caught in the heavy rain. One major concern is the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, where runoff from the Sabino Creek can get pretty large. “The lower the water...
KOLD-TV
Toddler found safe after getting kidnapped from Tucson gas station
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson toddler is safe and sound after he was kidnapped when his mother’s vehicle was stolen from a gas station early Tuesday, Aug. 16. The Tucson Police Department said it started around 7:20 a.m. at the Quik Mart located near South Wilmot Road and East Nicaragua Drive.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: One person hurt in crash involving front-end loader, 2 other vehicles
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was hurt in a crash that closed a portion of South Houghton Road on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16. The crash involved three vehicles - a pickup truck, a sedan and a front-end loader. The driver of the loader had serious injuries but no other injuries were reported.
