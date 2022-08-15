ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MCAS changes approved: Higher graduation standards coming for future high school seniors

By Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
MALDEN, Mass. — The state board of education has voted to approve changes to the MCAS that would force students to earn higher scores on the standardized state test to graduate from high school.

The Monday vote was 8-3 in favor of the changes recommended by Commissioner Jeffrey Riley.

Incoming first-year high school students - the class of 2026 - would be the first group of students forced to face the new testing standard.

Students in the classes of 2026 through the class of 2029 would be required to earn a scaled score of at least 486 on the English language arts and mathematics MCAS and a scaled score of at least 470 on the science and technology/engineering MCAS tests to earn their “competency determination” in those subjects.

The board also approved an amendment to Riley’s proposal to set a standard for the Class of 2030 and beyond to a score of 500 for ELA and Math

The Education Reform Act of 1993 established the “competency determination” for high school graduation.

Students must meet standards adopted by the Board - and measured by the MCAS - in order to be eligible for a high school diploma. The test for high school students is first taken during their sophomore year.

“Raising the CD standard is critical, as is the message that we believe students are capable of meeting the higher standard and the Commonwealth and its educators will support them to do that,” said Riley.

Comments / 3

Mary Moura
3d ago

so glad my kids got through this. standardized tests do not show what a child really knows we all learn in different ways. i am bery against them

Reply
5
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: Town Seeking A Night Custodial Worker For Middle School

WILMINGTON, MA — The Town of Wilmington is hiring a Night Custodial Worker at the Middle School:. TOWN OF WILMINGTON PUBLIC BUILDINGS DEPARTMENT CUSTODIAL WORKER. Reporting To: Superintendent of Public Buildings or designee. Wages: $898.48/wk. Location: Middle School. Location subject to change. Hours: 2:30PM to 10:30PM. School Vacation Hours...
fallriverreporter.com

Two Massachusetts public school teachers hit it big on FOX’s song-naming game show ‘Beat Shazam’ hosted by Jamie Foxx

WOBURN – Woburn Superintendent Matthew Crowley and Principal Kristen Maloney wish to share that two Hurld Wyman Elementary School teachers tested their song-naming abilities on FOX’s game show “Beat Shazam.”. Kindergarten teacher Carol Carney and second-grade teacher Marlene Faulkingham were featured on the “School House Rock” episode...
WOBURN, MA
whdh.com

Peabody library starts banned book club

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A library in Peabody started a club for teens to access books that some schools have banned. Library staff said they plan to talk to teens about why they believe some of the books are controversial. “With these uncomfortable books, we can kind of get a...
PEABODY, MA
wgbh.org

Seeking diversity and more hands, Mass. contractors recruit teachers to help guide students to construction jobs

Bill Aalerud says he is part of the problem. “I’m exactly what we're trying to change,” said the 65-year-old vice president of the North Reading construction firm Columbia. “I'm your typical white guy who helps run these [construction] organizations — and you look at each and every one of them, we're all the same. So we need to change this.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Mayor Wu Announces $50 Million in Funding for Affordable Housing in Boston

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has announced millions of dollars in funding to go toward developing and maintaining affordable housing projects in the city. Mayor Wu announced Wednesday that the city has released two requests for proposals that total $50 million. That funding is available to create and maintain rental, coop and homeownership developments in the city.
BOSTON, MA
yourtravelcap.com

The Abandoned Medfield State Hospital

Benny and I love exploring abandoned places in New England. The Medfield State Hospital consists of many buildings located on over 316 acres. Please note: The Town of Medfield has plans to update the campus and use it for cultural events. Although it’s possible that this post will soon be dated, revitalizing these old buildings is definitely a worthwhile endeavor.
MEDFIELD, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Boston seeks to join state pilot banning gas hookups in new construction

BOSTON MAYOR Michelle Wu said on Tuesday that she wants the city to join a state pilot program allowing 10 municipalities to ban fossil fuel infrastructure in most new construction, but she’s a bit late to the party. Boston’s participation fits with Wu’s broader climate change vision and would...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

6 New England communities land on list of ‘hottest zip codes’ in America

BOSTON — New England is the hip place to be these days with many new homeowners flocking to the Northeast in 2022, according to a new report. Realtor’s “America’s Hottest ZIP Codes of 2022″ report revealed homebuyers are no longer targeting the best-known suburbs and are instead seeking out more affordable communities where they can buy a big home and still be within commuting distance of bigger cities.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Southie 311 Report – “Let’s Go Brandon”on digital construction sign

Getting the residents of South Boston all riled up. Several 311 reports were filed due to a sign at the corner of O and Second that displayed the message, “Let’s Go Brandon.” We’re not exactly sure what the motivation was behind the excavating/paving contractor posting the message – other than getting the neighbors nuts – but they were contacted and told to delete it.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

MBTA General Manager defends Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON — Steve Poftak made a bold prediction Thursday. The MBTA General Manager said by shutting down the Orange Line for a month, the system can get five years piecemeal maintenance done in just 30 days. Poftak made that claim during a virtual forum hosted by the Boston Chamber...
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Boston is hemorrhaging school-aged kids

It’s only a few weeks until students head back to school. In Boston, if this year is like last year, and like many others before that, there will be fewer of them in classrooms this fall. Boston has been booming economically, a fact reflected in big population growth in...
BOSTON, MA
nhbr.com

Daughter sues Salem nursing home over parents’ Covid deaths

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include Benchmark Senior Living’s response to the lawsuit. The daughter of an elderly couple who died of Covid has filed a wrongful death suit against a Salem assisted living facility, but on Monday the facility claimed it was immune from suits because of a federal law designed to protect front line workers in an emergency.
SALEM, NH
