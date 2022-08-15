ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixfield, ME

Markers will honor Mainers who fought for women's right to vote, 102 years after the 19th amendment

The pandemic interrupted, among other things, events marking the centennial of the 19th amendment. It was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920. The Maine Suffrage Centennial Collaborative has been erecting seven roadside markers to honor the Mainers who helped win the right to vote for women. The latest marker is being dedicated on Thursday in Farmington, honoring Isabel Greenwood, founder of the Franklin County Equal Suffrage League. And on Aug. 26, Governor Janet Mills will participate in a ceremony unveiling a marker near the State House.
MAINE STATE
Maine’s First Ship hosts Full Moon Dinner

Maine’s First Ship brings back the popular community event that celebrates local food: a Full Moon Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. in the Bath Freight Shed on Saturday, Sept. 10. This farm-to-table favorite began in the summer of 2013, originally hosted by the Bath Freight Shed Alliance. This year’s dinner features Chef Chris Toy of Bath with music by Grammy-nominated Kat Logan of Wiscasset.
BATH, ME
LEGAL NOTICES for Thursday, August 18, 2022

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for a Pardon for Warren Lander Smith who was convicted of the crime(s) Burglary CR 79671, is now pending before the Governor and a hearing will be conducted on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 9:00 o’clock AM. Please visit the following link for Hearing details: http://www.maine.gov/corrections/adult-community-corrections/pardon-board.
MAINE STATE
Solar power in Maine

With the passage of LD 1711 by the Maine Legislature in 2019, Maine has seen an increase in solar projects being brought to Maine town planning boards. Governor Janet Mills has encouraged the expansion of solar power in Maine since taking office in 2019. Mills also campaigned on this while she was running as a candidate for governor. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (DACF) does support the state of Maine pursuing renewable green energy uses, but they prefer that commercial projects not be located on agricultural lands whenever possible due to the limited soil that is available for agricultural use in the state.
MAINE STATE
Finger Lakes Takes Maine’s Rockland Branch

ROCKLAND, Me. — The Finger Lakes Railway began operation of the state-owned Rockland Branch between Rockland and Brunswick, Me., on August 1. The former Maine Central branch had previously been operated by Canadian Pacific. Finger Lakes dispatched B23-7 locomotive 2308 wearing the short line’s New York Central-inspired paint to...
ROCKLAND, ME
264 new COVID cases in Maine, 1 additional death

Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have not chnged much in the last 24-hours. The Maine CDC says 130 people are in the hospital with the virus. 17 people are in critical care. One person remain on a ventilator. There are also 264 new cases of the virus....
MAINE STATE
Video shows Zhukovskyy being transferred to ICE custody

HAVERHILL, N.H. — Video obtained exclusively by News 9 from the Grafton County Department of Corrections shows Volodymyr Zhukovskyy being transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Zhukovskyy was detained by ICE after he was acquitted of all charges in a 2019 crash in Randolph that killed seven motorcyclists.
RANDOLPH, NH
Maine DOT announces plan for new solar fields in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine DOT has announced a plan to install three new solar fields in Augusta that will help power state office buildings. One of the sites will be at the Augusta airport, while the other two will be in the grass near Exits 109 and 112 on I-95. Some of the panels start being set up this week.
AUGUSTA, ME
Maine Couple Killed in Berwick Head-On Crash

Berwick Police have identified the two people inside a Volvo who died after a head-on collision Sunday afternoon. The Volvo was heading southbound on Portand Avenue (Route 4) and passed several cars before hitting a northbound Chevrolet Volt at the intersection of Old Route 4, according to police. The driver, Samuel Flick, 20, and passenger Genna Guffey, 18, both of Casco, Maine, died in the crash.
BERWICK, ME
CHINA: County tax increase substantial

China select board members held a short Aug. 15 meeting, followed by a tour of well-filled storage spaces in the town office building. During the meeting, board members unanimously approved a larger-than-usual list of expenses to be paid – larger because it included the annual Kennebec County tax, which board chairman Ronald Breton said is over $544,000 for 2022-23.
CHINA, ME

