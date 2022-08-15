Lane County's COVID-19 cases fall 21.9%; Oregon cases plummet 27.2%

Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 6,142 new cases. That's down 27.2% from the previous week's tally of 8,439 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oregon ranked 40th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 2.3% from the week before, with 795,621 cases reported. With 1.27% of the country's population, Oregon had 0.77% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, seven states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Lane County reported 586 cases and four deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 750 cases and seven deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 70,804 cases and 599 deaths.

Across Oregon, cases fell in 32 counties, with the best declines in Multnomah County, with 1,140 cases from 1,639 a week earlier; in Washington County, with 703 cases from 988; and in Clackamas County, with 497 cases from 737.

Within Oregon, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Harney County with 433 cases per 100,000 per week; Jefferson County with 276; and Grant County with 236. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Multnomah County, with 1,140 cases; Washington County, with 703 cases; and Lane County, with 586. Weekly case counts rose in three counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Harney, Yamhill and Sherman counties.

In Oregon, 56 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 110 people were reported dead.

A total of 864,933 people in Oregon have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 8,267 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 92,927,104 people have tested positive and 1,037,021 people have died.

Oregon's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Aug. 14. Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 891

The week before that: 862

Four weeks ago: 954

Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 72,082

The week before that: 71,315

Four weeks ago: 70,906

Hospitals in 13 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 18 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 27 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.