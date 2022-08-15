ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KGET

CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia council puts street parking under review

VISALIA – Current city code over parking commercial vehicles on residential streets is coming under review after the Visalia City Council gave staff a greenlight. Potential changes may lead to a heavy restriction of commercial vehicles along residential streets. On Aug. 15, the city of Visalia Community Development Department...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Up to $2K for water-efficient landscaping in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is offering a series of rebates to eligible residents to cover the cost of replacing their landscape with a water-efficient one. The Water Conservation Rebate Program will provide $1 per square foot where the existing lawn is removed and replaced with water-efficient options up to 1,500 square […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Cal Water supports Governor’s new water strategy

VISALIA – California Water Service, the utility company providing water to Visalia residents, and Gov. Gavin Newsom don’t see eye to eye on water policy often. But as of last week the two of them found something to agree on. Newsom released an announcement on Thursday, Aug. 11...
VISALIA, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Unified Not Backing Down on New Bullard Cellphone Policy

Bullard High School’s new cellphone policy is not open for debate, Fresno Unified School District said in a news release explaining why new campus rules are being implemented and what will happen to students who refuse to comply. Even so, Bullard Principal Armen Torigian has scheduled a meeting for...
FRESNO, CA
newsy.com

California Heat Wave Prompts Statewide Energy Conservation Push

Triple-digit temperatures are scorching much of California. At a community center near Santa Rosa, organizers have set up a cooling center to get people out of the dangerous heat. "We know that it’s hot," said Marlo Carreno, with the Sebastopol Community Center. "People are struggling out there.”. California’s Central...
CALIFORNIA STATE
clovisroundup.com

Clovis Unified Holds General Session Rally

Clovis Unified School District held their annual back to school General Session Rally on Tuesday August 16th. Held at the Save Mart Center, different school staff from all areas in the Clovis Unified School District were in attendance to celebrate the coming of the new school year. The Clovis East Marching Band and their director Marco Malone, opened the ceremony with a playing of the National Anthem. Then speakers including Deputy Superintendent Norm Anderson spoke about how the district feels beginning the 2022-2023 school year.
CLOVIS, CA
sjvsun.com

Kahn set to depart as Madera Co.’s economic development czar

After more than 20 years with the Madera County Economic Development Commission, Executive Director Bobby Kahn is set to retire — eventually. When Kahn was interviewed at the end of July, he said it will probably be within 30 days, however, he’s at the helm trying to bring in big companies to Madera.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
csufresno.edu

Students and alumni remember late English professor

Fresno State students, staff and faculty are remembering Steve Adisasmito-Smith, a professor from 2003 to 2022, after his death on July 10. He was 57. Adisasmito-Smith passed away in an unexpected accident during a family trip to Hawaii while trying to save a friend’s children from treacherous waters, according to a news release from the English Department.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Bonadelle Homes returns to Visalia market

Fresno-based Bonadelle Homes has returned to Visalia selling homes this year at Shannon Ranch near Riggin Road and Dinuba Boulevard. The upper-end developer has begun construction on 39 homes so far this year with plans to build out to 55 units. These floorplans feature the company’s “Signature Series” homes that range in size from 1,900 to 3,537 square feet and offer three to five bedrooms and loft options. Homes start in the $400,000s.
VISALIA, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Grand Opening Of Affordable Rental Community In Mariposa

Grand Opening of Self-Help Enterprises’ New Affordable Rental Community In Mariposa, Creekside Terrace Provides 42 Units of Affordable and Energy-Efficient Rental Housing. MARIPOSA, CA— Self-Help Enterprises (SHE) is proud to announce the grand opening of their newest affordable rental community, Creekside Terrace, located at 5118 Fournier Road in Mariposa. A grand opening celebration will be held at its community center on Thursday, August 18th at 11 am. This is SHE’s first new construction rental project in Mariposa County. Its 42 units include one-, two-, and three-bedroom selections.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
Mic

California is due for a “megaflood,” per a new study

California and much of the West Coast have been stuck in the middle of a historic drought — the worst the region has experienced in more than a millennium. Given the devastation from this ongoing dry spell, it seems odd to think that a major concern for the West would be “too much rain.” But a new study published in the journal Science Advances warns that California is at risk of getting hit with a “megaflood” that could prove to be disastrous, both for Californians and for the nation as a whole.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Angels of Grace backpack drive

Heading into the school year, Angels of Grace Foster Family Agency is teaming up with Miss Clovis to help collect donations of backpacks for children in foster care until Aug. 26. The Angels of Grace is asking for donations of new or gently used backpacks to help support local foster...
CLOVIS, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia lands its first HAWK crosswalk

VISALIA – Almost three months ago, a HAWK touched down in Visalia, taking pedestrians under its protective wing as they cross Lovers Lane along the Packwood Creek Trail. On May 18, the first-ever High-intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) in Visalia was unveiled on Lovers Lane (Highway 216) at the Packwood Creek Trail Crossing, located between Tulare and Walnut Ave. According to the City of Visalia website, HAWK appears more like a beacon and functions like any other crosswalk traffic light, with either a button or sensor available for pedestrians to use when they need to cross.
VISALIA, CA

