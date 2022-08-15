Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Faraday Future, an electric vehicle manufacturer, will raise up to $600 million in fundingTechnology JournalHanford, CA
CVS Pharmacy Closes This LocationBryan DijkhuizenFresno, CA
My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
Related
CA High-Speed Rail approves design contracts for Central Valley construction
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board approved design contracts to prepare for construction into Merced and Bakersfield, according to authority. The Authority awarded $41 million for the Merced to Madera extension design contract to Stantec Consulting Services, according to Authority. According to Authority, the Fresno to Bakersfield contract of $44.9 million […]
thesungazette.com
Visalia council puts street parking under review
VISALIA – Current city code over parking commercial vehicles on residential streets is coming under review after the Visalia City Council gave staff a greenlight. Potential changes may lead to a heavy restriction of commercial vehicles along residential streets. On Aug. 15, the city of Visalia Community Development Department...
Up to $2K for water-efficient landscaping in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is offering a series of rebates to eligible residents to cover the cost of replacing their landscape with a water-efficient one. The Water Conservation Rebate Program will provide $1 per square foot where the existing lawn is removed and replaced with water-efficient options up to 1,500 square […]
thesungazette.com
Cal Water supports Governor’s new water strategy
VISALIA – California Water Service, the utility company providing water to Visalia residents, and Gov. Gavin Newsom don’t see eye to eye on water policy often. But as of last week the two of them found something to agree on. Newsom released an announcement on Thursday, Aug. 11...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
COVID-19 variant ‘CENTAURUS’ found in Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The latest COVID-19 variant has been identified by the Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH). According to a FDCPH announcement on Thursday, the COVID-19 BA 2.75 subvariant known as ‘Centaurus” was found in a test done on July 22, 2022. This subvariant was first found in India, where it is […]
KMPH.com
Students file lawsuit after Clovis Community College president bans conservative flyers
CLOVIS, Calif. — Three students; Daniel Flores, Juliette Colunga and Alejandro Flores, from the Clovis campus chapter of Young Americans for Freedom are suing Clovis Community College officials for violating their freedom of speech rights. “Knowing that our group was singled out solely because we were conservative and the...
GV Wire
Fresno Unified Not Backing Down on New Bullard Cellphone Policy
Bullard High School’s new cellphone policy is not open for debate, Fresno Unified School District said in a news release explaining why new campus rules are being implemented and what will happen to students who refuse to comply. Even so, Bullard Principal Armen Torigian has scheduled a meeting for...
moderncampground.com
California State Lands Commission to Terminate Lease with Fort Washington Beach Campground
Fort Washington Beach Campground by the San Joaquin River (California) has been a staple in Fresno since the late 70s. However, the popular campground is set to be shut down. As per a report, the Finch Family has leased and managed the recreational park in northeast Fresno for about 40 years.
RELATED PEOPLE
GV Wire
UNFILTERED – Are Fresno Schools Prepared To Stop a Mass Shooter? Do Cell Phone Bans Make Sense?
In this week’s episode, the Unfiltered panel explores whether Fresno-area schools are prepared for a mass shooter and what kind of measures are being taken if such a tragedy occurs. Also, a closer looks at Bullard High’s decision to ban cellphones in classrooms. Special Guests:. Norm Anderson, Deputy...
newsy.com
California Heat Wave Prompts Statewide Energy Conservation Push
Triple-digit temperatures are scorching much of California. At a community center near Santa Rosa, organizers have set up a cooling center to get people out of the dangerous heat. "We know that it’s hot," said Marlo Carreno, with the Sebastopol Community Center. "People are struggling out there.”. California’s Central...
clovisroundup.com
Clovis Unified Holds General Session Rally
Clovis Unified School District held their annual back to school General Session Rally on Tuesday August 16th. Held at the Save Mart Center, different school staff from all areas in the Clovis Unified School District were in attendance to celebrate the coming of the new school year. The Clovis East Marching Band and their director Marco Malone, opened the ceremony with a playing of the National Anthem. Then speakers including Deputy Superintendent Norm Anderson spoke about how the district feels beginning the 2022-2023 school year.
sjvsun.com
Kahn set to depart as Madera Co.’s economic development czar
After more than 20 years with the Madera County Economic Development Commission, Executive Director Bobby Kahn is set to retire — eventually. When Kahn was interviewed at the end of July, he said it will probably be within 30 days, however, he’s at the helm trying to bring in big companies to Madera.
IN THIS ARTICLE
csufresno.edu
Students and alumni remember late English professor
Fresno State students, staff and faculty are remembering Steve Adisasmito-Smith, a professor from 2003 to 2022, after his death on July 10. He was 57. Adisasmito-Smith passed away in an unexpected accident during a family trip to Hawaii while trying to save a friend’s children from treacherous waters, according to a news release from the English Department.
thesungazette.com
Bonadelle Homes returns to Visalia market
Fresno-based Bonadelle Homes has returned to Visalia selling homes this year at Shannon Ranch near Riggin Road and Dinuba Boulevard. The upper-end developer has begun construction on 39 homes so far this year with plans to build out to 55 units. These floorplans feature the company’s “Signature Series” homes that range in size from 1,900 to 3,537 square feet and offer three to five bedrooms and loft options. Homes start in the $400,000s.
sierranewsonline.com
Grand Opening Of Affordable Rental Community In Mariposa
Grand Opening of Self-Help Enterprises’ New Affordable Rental Community In Mariposa, Creekside Terrace Provides 42 Units of Affordable and Energy-Efficient Rental Housing. MARIPOSA, CA— Self-Help Enterprises (SHE) is proud to announce the grand opening of their newest affordable rental community, Creekside Terrace, located at 5118 Fournier Road in Mariposa. A grand opening celebration will be held at its community center on Thursday, August 18th at 11 am. This is SHE’s first new construction rental project in Mariposa County. Its 42 units include one-, two-, and three-bedroom selections.
Mic
California is due for a “megaflood,” per a new study
California and much of the West Coast have been stuck in the middle of a historic drought — the worst the region has experienced in more than a millennium. Given the devastation from this ongoing dry spell, it seems odd to think that a major concern for the West would be “too much rain.” But a new study published in the journal Science Advances warns that California is at risk of getting hit with a “megaflood” that could prove to be disastrous, both for Californians and for the nation as a whole.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
clovisroundup.com
Angels of Grace backpack drive
Heading into the school year, Angels of Grace Foster Family Agency is teaming up with Miss Clovis to help collect donations of backpacks for children in foster care until Aug. 26. The Angels of Grace is asking for donations of new or gently used backpacks to help support local foster...
webcenterfairbanks.com
California could see flooding ‘unlike anything seen before,’ experts warn
(CNN) - A new study says megafloods could turn California’s lowlands into a “vast inland sea.”. The study by Science Advances showed climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood in California in the next four decades. The warning comes to a state already plagued...
thesungazette.com
Visalia lands its first HAWK crosswalk
VISALIA – Almost three months ago, a HAWK touched down in Visalia, taking pedestrians under its protective wing as they cross Lovers Lane along the Packwood Creek Trail. On May 18, the first-ever High-intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) in Visalia was unveiled on Lovers Lane (Highway 216) at the Packwood Creek Trail Crossing, located between Tulare and Walnut Ave. According to the City of Visalia website, HAWK appears more like a beacon and functions like any other crosswalk traffic light, with either a button or sensor available for pedestrians to use when they need to cross.
Comments / 0