The Town of Greenfield Recognizes Family for Their Contribution of a Historic Landmark
GREENFIELD — The Town of Greenfield presented the family of former Town Supervisor Glen Hammond with an official Proclamation of Recognition and Appreciation for his role in purchasing the town’s historic caboose, located at Kings Station Park. The presentation took place at the 12th Annual Caboose Day and Car Show at Kings Station Park in Porter Corners, N.Y. on Saturday, August 13. Town officials, members of the Glen Hammond family, New York Senator James Tedisco and members of the community were present to celebrate.
Saratoga Hospital Hires New Director of Nursing
SARATOGA SPRINGS —Maura Tuffey has been named Nursing Director of two medical-surgical floors at Saratoga Hospital, including the hospital’s orthopedic and bariatric (weight-loss) surgery units. The Saratoga Springs resident has nearly a decade of nursing experience in roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, she served as a nurse...
Our August 18 front page
Washington County! Lake George Dissolution. Loda opens in Bolton: ‘Elevated’ dining from NYC couple. Washington County Fair is full go. Elizabeth Miller buys 126 Glen. Adirondack Winery cuts ribbon in Queensbury. Potential Biochar decision: Aug. 25. Glens Falls Hospital makes Paul Scimeca full go President/CEO. Max in Guyana. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
Train now running between Saratoga, Burlington
An Amtrak train service that travels daily between New York City and Rutland, Vermont, is about to make some new stops. The Ethan Allen Express is coming to Saratoga Springs, as well as Burlington in northern Vermont.
Saratoga YMCA’s New Expansion Receives $3 Million From Stewart’s Shops
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Earlier this summer, on June 21, the Saratoga Regional YMCA on West Avenue broke ground on a new 38,000 square foot expansion. This ongoing project is a joint collaboration between the YMCA and the Saratoga Senior Center. The expansion, which will include costs north of $8 million dollars, will be fully equipped with a 14,500 square foot addition that the Saratoga Senior Center will call home.
Watervliet kids hold 7th-annual charity lemonade stand
For the seventh year in a row, a great bunch of kids in Watervliet held their annual charity lemonade stand.
Diamond Brady Plaza Sells for $3.95 Million
SARATOGA SPRINGS - The Diamond Brady Plaza, located at 63 Putnam St. has recently been purchased by Tom Roohan, owner of Roohan Realty. Robin K. Cooper of the Albany Business Report was the first to break the news of the recent transaction that totaled almost $4 million dollars. Bruce Levinsky...
Adirondack Winery cuts ribbon on the future
On Tuesday evening, the owners of Adirondack Winery gathered with friends, family and coworkers, and popped a cork that's been aging for nearly a full year. The company cut the ribbon on Tuesday on its new, $2.6 million, 14,100-square-foot facility and tasting room neighboring its base of operations in Queensbury.
Adams diner owner saves choking woman
ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – A Berkshire County business owner is being praised by the local community after saving a woman inside his Adams diner Wednesday. Peter Oleskiewicz, who owns Miss Adams Diner, sprung into action after the woman began choking. “It was scary. Even for me to talk about it right now, I’m getting that […]
New York City's 9/11 Tribute Museum closes its doors
The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Lower Manhattan closed its doors permanently Wednesday after being unable to rebound from pandemic losses.
Amsterdam students will get free CDTA bus rides
When CDTA’s new bus service starts in Montgomery County on Aug. 28, students and faculty in the Greater Amsterdam School District will have free access, not just to get to and from school, but throughout the entire community. The school district is holding two informational meetings for parents and...
NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch
Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
Hudson Valley Man With Previous DWIs Accused Of Fatal Impaired Crash in New York
An alleged impaired Hudson Valley man with "previous DWI-related incidents" was arrested after a fatal crash. The Albany County Sheriff's Office confirmed an Upper Hudson Valley man was arrested following a fatal crash in Albany County. Greene County, New York Man Arrested Following Fatal Crash in Town of Bethlehem, New...
Iconic Jack’s Oyster House to undergo renovations
ALBANY, N.Y. (News10)-If you love the food and incredible atmosphere at iconic Jack’s Oyster House in downtown Albany, you might want to grab a table there as soon as possible. That’s because the restaurant that’s been open since 1913 will be temporarily closing its doors come September 1st. Owner, Brad Rosenstein tells News10 the temporary […]
Troy PD investigating Fifth Avenue shooting
Troy police are investigating a shooting. It took place around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Fifth Avenue and Rensselaer Street.
Police: Horse trainer Chad Brown arrested
Saratoga Race Course top trainer standings leader, Chad Brown, was arrested for obstruction of breathing
Glens Falls history poking out of the Hudson River
Take a walk along the bridge connecting Glens Falls and South Glens Falls, and you may notice some things have changed on the Hudson River running beneath the Route 9 passage. For one thing, a lack of water. For another, some remnants of the past.
Rock Your Fitness by the Lake
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga Springs Recreation Department has announced a collaboration with Rebecca Weyrauch of Rock Your Fitness - a company devoted to helping people jumpstart a healthy life through physical training. Rebecca Weyrauch is a certified fitness professional for over 20 years. Her certification and specialty training include AFAA Personal Trainer, AFFA Group Exercise Instructor, MAD Dog Athletics Spin Instructor, Specialty Training in TRX, Youth Fitness, Bootcamp Fitness, Senior Fitness and Nutrition Coaching.
Classic boats cruising to Lake George this month
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – All eyes on the water. Classic boat season is coming to Lake George this month, first to Bolton Landing, and then to the village itself. The Antique & Classic Wooden Boat Show comes to Lake George Friday-Saturday, Aug. 26-27. More than 50 classic and antique boat models are expected on the water. Featured boats on display will include a late-1890s Elco Electric Launch.
Police on the Scene of Partial Building Collapse in Albany
What happened to the building at the corner of Washington Avenue and Ontario Street in Albany? That's what police are asking as they roped off the area and brought in city engineers. On the right side of the above photo, the outer wall of the building looks to be heavily...
