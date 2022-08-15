Gov. Bill Lee announces new chief counsel after top lawyer tapped as next attorney general

Erin Merrick will succeed current chief legal counsel Jonathan Skrmetti.

The Tennessee Supreme Court tapped Skrmetti to become the state's next attorney general.

Gov. Bill Lee's deputy legal counsel Erin Merrick will succeed current chief legal counsel Jonathan Skrmetti, who was tapped last week to become Tennessee's next attorney general.

Merrick will assume the chief legal counsel role on Sept. 1, according to a release from Lee's office.

Skrmetti is the third Tennessee attorney general in a row to have served as the governor's legal counsel immediately prior to their appointment by the state Supreme Court to the seat.

“Jonathan is a brilliant legal mind with vast experience at the state and federal levels, and Tennesseans will be well-represented by his service as Attorney General,” Lee said in a statement. “Erin is a dedicated public servant who will lead with integrity and bring significant expertise as Chief Legal Counsel, and I appreciate her continued service to Tennessee.”

The office announced a shuffling in Lee's communications department as well, with director of communications Laine Arnold leaving to run communications for Lee's reelection campaign. Arnold is also set to launch a private communications venture.

In other news:Gov. Bill Lee encourages parents to get SafeTN app to promote school safety, report concerns

Casey Black Sellers, Lee's current press secretary, has been promoted to fill the communications director role. Deputy press secretary Jade Cooper Byers will rise to fill the press secretary position.

Reach Melissa Brown at mabrown@tennessean.com.

Want to read more stories like this? A subscription to one of our Tennessee publications gets you unlimited access to all the latest politics news, podcasts like Grand Divisions, plus newsletters, a personalized mobile experience and the ability to tap into stories, photos and videos from throughout the USA TODAY Network's daily sites.