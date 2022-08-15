Five Dickson County schools honored for ‘Level 5’ on TVAAS testing

Five Dickson County schools were honored by district administrators for achieving the highest “Level 5” in state testing.

The schools included: Burns Middle, Centennial Elementary, Dickson Elementary, White Bluff Elementary, and William James Middle.

“We congratulate you for the work you’ve done. You’ve done an exemplary job and we are so proud of that,” Weeks said.

A Level 5 in the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System, or TVAAS, means the school was the “most effective” and that there’s “significant evidence that the school's students made more growth than expected.” TVAAS scores are part of the process of measuring “the impact schools and teachers have on their students’ academic progress,” according to state education officials.

Jan Ford, the principal at William James Middle, praised the school’s educators.

“Number one, we couldn’t do it without those folks back there. It’s all them,” Ford said. “It’s great to work in Dickson County Schools. We have a special little thing going on.”

TVAAS measures student growth year over year, regardless of whether the student is proficient on the state assessment. TVAAS expects students to maintain their same relative position to their peers each year as they progress through their Tennessee schooling experience. Scores are reported on a 1-5 scale.