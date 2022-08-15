ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County, TN

Five Dickson County schools honored for ‘Level 5’ on TVAAS testing

By Chris Gadd, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vz2u2_0hIAUbYR00

Five Dickson County schools were honored by district administrators for achieving the highest “Level 5” in state testing.

The schools included: Burns Middle, Centennial Elementary, Dickson Elementary, White Bluff Elementary, and William James Middle.

“We congratulate you for the work you’ve done. You’ve done an exemplary job and we are so proud of that,” Weeks said.

A Level 5 in the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System, or TVAAS, means the school was the “most effective” and that there’s “significant evidence that the school's students made more growth than expected.” TVAAS scores are part of the process of measuring “the impact schools and teachers have on their students’ academic progress,” according to state education officials.

Jan Ford, the principal at William James Middle, praised the school’s educators.

“Number one, we couldn’t do it without those folks back there. It’s all them,” Ford said. “It’s great to work in Dickson County Schools. We have a special little thing going on.”

TVAAS measures student growth year over year, regardless of whether the student is proficient on the state assessment. TVAAS expects students to maintain their same relative position to their peers each year as they progress through their Tennessee schooling experience. Scores are reported on a 1-5 scale.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dickson County, TN
Education
County
Dickson County, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Dickson County, TN
Government
Tennessee Tribune

Hunter Daniels Named Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies ‘Tennessee Wildlife Officer of the Year’

NASHVILLE, TN — Hunter Daniels has been named the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Wildlife Officer of the Year for the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (SEAFWA). He is assigned to Wilson County but works throughout the 12 Middle Tennessee counties in TWRA District 21. Daniels’ award was...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William James
mainstreetmaury.com

Maury Regional CEO resigns following administrative leave

For the second time in six months, Maury Regional Medical Center's board is looking to hire a CEO after accepting the resignation of Davin Turner on Tuesday, Aug. 16, board chair Houston Parks confirmed. Main Street Maury learned Turner was placed on administrative leave in July prior to submitting his...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Former Nashville high school standout football player dies at age 22

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A former Brentwood Academy star football player has passed away at the age of 22 according to his college coach. Luke Knox played linebacker and tight end for Brentwood Academy as a three star athlete before joining Ole Miss where he continued to play linebacker and special teams. Last year, Knox moved to tight end for the college program.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schooling#Tvaas#Ford
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Couple Provides Generous Gift to Community in Honor of Husband's Late Parents

This summer, a Middle Tennessee couple Russ and Allison Burns provided a generous gift to the community in honor of Russ's late parents, James and Allison Burns.“I wanted to give back to the community that raised me,” said Russ. This $100,000 gift through the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation will support the mission of the Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Saint Louise Family Medicine Center to provide high-quality and affordable care for Murfreesboro's most vulnerable and at-risk residents. The newly established James P. and Alice R. Burns Saint Louise Clinic Fund will support patients by providing them access to health services such as dental, vision, hearing, durable meds, health condition coaching, and behavioral health assistance. In addition, the contribution may provide care to those without insurance who struggle financially, emotionally, and spiritually.
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WSMV

Luke Knox, former Brentwood Academy football standout, dies at 22

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former Brentwood Academy football standout has died, according to Florida International University officials. Luke Knox, 22, died suddenly late Wednesday night after being hospitalized, according to FIU. No cause of death was given. Knox, the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox,...
MIAMI, FL
williamsonherald.com

Franklin’s Mestre named ‘Fittest Teen on Earth’

A Franklin teen was crowned “Fittest Teen on Earth” in the 14- to 15-year-old age bracket at the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games held Aug. 4-6 in Madison, Wisconsin. RJ Mestre won seven of the eight competitions to win the games by an astonishing 230 points over competitors from all over the globe.
FRANKLIN, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy