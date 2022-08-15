ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls Tribune

Man held on $200K bond for shooting in Great Falls

By Traci Rosenbaum, Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
Great Falls Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S2k9X_0hIAUafi00

A man is behind bars Monday on a $200,000 bond after a shooting in Great Falls.

Justin Tanner Varnado, 30, is charged with assault with a weapon, a felony.

The following comes directly from charging documents. The defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty.

On Aug. 11, just after midnight, Great Falls Police Department officers responded to the area of 5th Avenue South and 8th Street for a report of gunshots.

During their investigation, officers found that a group of people in a Toyota Camry had stopped in the roadway to drop off a passenger when a northbound vehicle passed them and then stopped about a block away.

Members of the group inside the Camry reportedly yelled at the other vehicle and began to approach it. When they reached the intersection, the driver of the other vehicle, later identified as Varnado, reportedly exited the car, brandished a pistol and fired multiple shots at the approaching group, hitting one person in the abdomen.

The man was returned to the Camry and taken to the hospital.

GFPD was able to obtain video from nearby houses and a business that showed the incident.

One video shows a third vehicle headed north that passed the group from the Camry and appeared to swerve around Varnado’s car and continue driving.  That car can be seen returning southbound on 8th Street South, then turning west on 4th Avenue and leaving the area.

Members of the group in the Camry indicated that the car was possibly a Honda with large rims and a loud exhaust. One of them recognized the driver but did not know his name.

The shooter’s vehicle, according to security footage, was a 1980s 2-door full-size sedan.

Police located the Honda driver the following day, who said he drove by the Camry group and returned because he thought there might be trouble. As he drove past, he said he saw a man shooting at someone from the Camry’s group and then returning to his car.

The Honda driver said he recognized the shooter as Tanner Vigils, a known alias for Varnado, who had been previously pulled over by GFPD driving a car matching the description of the shooter’s vehicle. GFPD records also contain a caution that Varnado is known to carry firearms.

“This appears to be a random, unprovoked act of violence, and this defendant appears to be a substantial risk to the community,” the affidavit stated.

The condition of the victim in the case is stable, according to the Cascade County Attorney’s Office.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Man held on $200K bond for shooting in Great Falls

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

Cascade County Sheriff IDs victims in 3 recent motorcycle crashes

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade County Sheriff's Office is identifying victims Monday in three separate fatal motorcycle crashes that happened recently. The first crash happened July 11 near the intersection of River Drive North and 25th Street. Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said in a release a man identified...
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Toyota#Gfpd#Honda
cascadenewspaper.com

On Thursday, August 11, there was a vehicle crash at Central Avenue West and Vaughn Road.

Monday, July 11, 2022 a single vehicle motorcycle crash near the intersection of River Drive North and 25th Street. Shane Tuttle was riding a motorcycle driving West Bound on River Drive North when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway which resulted in a crash. Shane suffered from (cause of death) several blunt force trauma injuries as a result of the crash. The manner of death was an accident.
Daily Montanan

Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula

At 9 a.m. on August 1, the residents of the encampment in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Great Falls were asked to evacuate the premises. By 10:30 a.m., nearly everyone had cleared out. “Many were understandably emotional,” Giovanna Minardi of nonprofit Housed Great Falls said in a text that morning. “A […] The post Where did they go? People without homes forced to relocate after evictions in Great Falls, Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
GREAT FALLS, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana

When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
Great Falls Tribune

Great Falls Tribune

1K+
Followers
850
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage for the Great Falls Tribune, northcentral Montana's source for news, sports, business and weather information.

 http://greatfallstribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy