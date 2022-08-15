ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Week 1 football schedule change: Akron North set to open season at Fairport Harding

By Nate Ulrich and Michael Beaven, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yijrZ_0hIAU8Ej00

Doug Miller is still scheduled to debut as a head coach Friday night, but the new leader of the North football program is suddenly preparing his team for a different opponent and venue.

North will kick off its season on the road in Fairport Harbor against the Fairport Harding Skippers at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Vikings had been slated to open the season against Cleveland Collinwood at Ellet, but the game was canceled with Collinwood citing a helmet shortage for its players.

The contract for the North-Collinwood game was scrapped Friday, and the pact for the North-Fairport Harding game was finalized late Sunday night, Akron Public Schools assistant athletic director Ron Linger said Monday.

More on the Vikings:'The kids are hungry and they want to learn': Coach Doug Miller ready to lead Akron North football

"It would have been the first home game in the history of the school to start the season, and now it is just another road game," Miller said.

Fairport Harding had been scheduled to face Cleveland East Tech in Week 1 before pivoting to North. East Tech canceled on Fairport Harding due to a helmet shortage for its players.

North, a Division II program, went 0-10 last season. Fairport Harding, a Division VII program, went 3-5.

More on the Vikings:Akron North 2022 high school football preview

Miller said he has traded film with Fairport Harding coaches, and he and his staff and players are "preparing for Friday."

"Everything was a scramble on Friday," Miller said. "I talked to Collinwood and they said that they were not going to be able to play. We were hearing rumblings of other teams having to cancel because of helmet shortages.

"... You just gotta roll with the punches and give it your best go."

A new coach for the Vikings:Akron Public Schools tabs Doug Miller to coach North football team

Miller was hired earlier this year to fill a coaching position that was previously occupied by Sonil Haslam, who died suddenly on Nov. 2, 2021 at the age of 46.

Haslam was trying to build North into a more competitive football team, which proved to be difficult with small teams that lacked depth and size.

Haslam was hired to be the North football coach in 2016 and led the Vikings sidelines for the past six seasons. During that time, North won one game.

Obituary:Akron Public Schools mourns death of North football coach Sonil Haslam

Despite all of the setbacks, Akron Public Schools Athletic Director Joe Vassalotti, Linger and North Athletic Director Carrie Stewart always raved about the effort and love that Haslam gave towards his players.

Coaches ranging from the City Series to the Suburban League to the Metro Athletic Conference to the teams with no league affiliation appreciated and respected Haslam's approach towards mentoring his players.

Miller, 35, is one of those coaches who watched Haslam from the other sideline during his work as an assistant at Kenmore-Garfield during the past three seasons.

Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal.com. Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow Ulrich on Twitter www.twitter.com/ByNateUlrich.

'A mentor to everyone':North dedicates weight room to honor former coach Sonil Haslam

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Akron, OH
City
Fairport Harbor, OH
Akron, OH
Football
Akron, OH
Obituaries
Akron, OH
Sports
Akron Leader Publications

Falls sisters achieve Eagle rank

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Cuyahoga Falls twin sisters Kathryn and Marjorie Spinner, both 20, have achieved the Boy Scouts rank of Eagle and were recognized July 30 at Camp Manatoc in Peninsula. The sisters were presented with proclamations from Cuyahoga Falls Mayor Don Walters and State Representative Casey Weinstein (D-District 37). Shown from left are Marjorie, Walters and Kathryn.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Obituary#Open Season#American Football#Cleveland Collinwood#Akron Public Schools#Cleveland East Tech#Division Ii#Division Vii
ideastream.org

Akron's Kenmore neighborhood wants to be 'Music Row'

Tina Boyes, head of the Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance, has been working since 2017 to make Kenmore Boulevard exciting again. For every new business, there are still spaces like the former Hairston Appliance store that’s quietly waiting for a new tenant. Boyes began consulting with Dallas-based Better Block five years ago on how to make the boulevard more walkable. They added bike lanes. They filled a vacant lot with art and turned it into a courtyard for community meetings. And then she came to a realization: Kenmore is a music neighborhood.
AKRON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Akron’s Highland Square Porch Rokr Is Back for Year 10

Akron’s Highland Square Porch Rokr is back for the 10th year, with more than 100 performers of all genres playing on nearly three dozen makeshift stages within easy walking distance until 8pm. It kicks off at 10:45 with an opening ceremony featuring the Guitar Orchestra. With so many artists, mostly from around the greater Akron area, there should be plenty of surprises and discoveries, with dozens of acts we never heard of. But the lineup also features well-known artists who’ve made a splash in the area such as Angie Haze, Red Rose Panic, the Ben Gage Band, Kiss Me Deadly, the Church of Starry Wisdom and Uptowne Buddha.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Akron Man Cited in Connection With Train Wreck

LAWRENCE TWP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Akron man has been cited for ‘failure to yield’. This, after he drove into a Norfolk Southern freight train along Manchester Avenue NW in Lawrence Township Monday morning, causing a 19-car derailment. The man was not hurt,...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Death Investigation: Man Found Behind Downtown Canton Bar

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A death investigation in Canton. The county coroner’s office is awaiting autopsy results from Cleveland on 36-year-old Kennon Lathen. The Canton man was found unresponsive in a parking lot on DeWalt Avenue NW behind George’s Lounge downtown early Sunday morning.
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
coolcleveland.com

Jilly’s in Akron Hosts Its First-Ever Blues Festival

Jilly’s in downtown Akron has a big event this weekend: its first ever Jilly’s Blues Fest. It’s a three-day event featuring some national names and some talented locals. Akron’s Mike Lenz Band, familiar to music lovers in the area, kicks things off on Friday at 7pm, followed by Cocoa Beach, Florida’s Josh Miller Blues Review at 8:30. Closing things out on Friday, starting at 10pm, is one of the mainstays of the touring white blues/roots-rock scene — Washington, D.C.’s Nighthawks, who are celebrating their 50th anniversary as a band this year as they tour behind a new album called (appropriately) Established 1972. Founder/harp player/vocalists Mark Wenner continues to lead a quartet of veterans who play classic blues & R&B.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Akron man dies after struck by freightliner on I-77 in Bath Township

BATH, Ohio — A 40-year-old Akron man is dead after he was struck while walking on I-77 near mile post 141 in Bath Township early Thursday morning. Authorities with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say it was 1:16 a.m. when a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia struck Brandon A. Foster “who was walking in the roadway.”
AKRON, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy