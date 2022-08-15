ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

See where Upstate football teams rank in the SC high school football preseason poll

By Joe Dandron, Greenville News
 6 days ago

With high school football season getting back in full swing, the S.C. media poll has returned. Members  of the media across South Carolina voted on the 10 best teams in each of the SCHSL's five classifications.

Here are the rankings as determined by media members from across South Carolina newspapers and radio and television stations:

Note: The numbers in parentheses indicate how many first place votes a team receives.

Class AAAAA

1. Gaffney (10)

2. Dutch Fork (1)

3. Fort Dorchester

4. Spartanburg

5. Hillcrest

6. Sumter

7 (tie) Byrnes

7. (tie) Dorman

9. Lexington

10. T.L. Hanna

Others receiving votes: Nation Ford, Summerville, Clover, Spring Valley, Mauldin

Class AAAA

1. South Pointe (10)

2. Northwestern

3. Greenville (1)

4. AC Flora

5. West Florence

6. Greenwood

7. South Florence

8. Hartsville

9. Myrtle Beach

10. Westside

Others receiving votes: Ridge View, York, Catawba Ridge, Irmo, Greer, Laurens, James Island

More: Greenville County HS football: What to watch for in Week 0 as the football season begins

HS sports: Spartanburg High School football QB Raheim Jeter finds new perspective after being shot

Dandy Dozen: Dorman offensive lineman, UNC commit DJ Geth is No. 4 on the Upstate Dandy Dozen list

Class AAA

1. Daniel (9)

2. Camden (2)

3. Dillon

4. Powdersville

5. Brookland-Cayce

6. Clinton

7. Beaufort

8. Gilbert

9. Chester

10. Aynor

Others receiving votes: Wren, Chapman, Crestwood, Lower Richland, Seneca, Travelers Rest, Woodruff, Philip Simmons, Hanahan

Class AA

1. Gray Collegiate (9)

2. Abbeville (1)

3. Oceanside Collegiate (1)

4. Silver Bluff

5. Saluda

6. Cheraw

7. Barnwell

8. Newberry

9. Kingstree

10. Fairfield Central

Others receiving votes: Andrew Jackson, Timberland, Chesterfield, Ninety Six, Woodland, Strom Thurmond, Keenan, Marion, Crescent, Landrum, Blacksburg

Class A

1. Southside Christian (11)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

3. Christ Church

4. Lamar

5. Lake View

6. Whale Branch

7. Baptist Hill

8. Johnsonville

9. Calhoun County

10. St. Joseph’s

Others receiving votes: Ridge Spring-Monetta, Lewisville, C.A. Johnson, Dixie, Wagener-Salley, Williston-Elko, Great Falls, Branchville, Hannah-Pamplico

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: See where Upstate football teams rank in the SC high school football preseason poll

Comments / 0

POLITICS
Greenville News

Greenville News

