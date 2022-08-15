See where Upstate football teams rank in the SC high school football preseason poll
With high school football season getting back in full swing, the S.C. media poll has returned. Members of the media across South Carolina voted on the 10 best teams in each of the SCHSL's five classifications.
Here are the rankings as determined by media members from across South Carolina newspapers and radio and television stations:
Note: The numbers in parentheses indicate how many first place votes a team receives.
Class AAAAA
1. Gaffney (10)
2. Dutch Fork (1)
3. Fort Dorchester
4. Spartanburg
5. Hillcrest
6. Sumter
7 (tie) Byrnes
7. (tie) Dorman
9. Lexington
10. T.L. Hanna
Others receiving votes: Nation Ford, Summerville, Clover, Spring Valley, Mauldin
Class AAAA
1. South Pointe (10)
2. Northwestern
3. Greenville (1)
4. AC Flora
5. West Florence
6. Greenwood
7. South Florence
8. Hartsville
9. Myrtle Beach
10. Westside
Others receiving votes: Ridge View, York, Catawba Ridge, Irmo, Greer, Laurens, James Island
Class AAA
1. Daniel (9)
2. Camden (2)
3. Dillon
4. Powdersville
5. Brookland-Cayce
6. Clinton
7. Beaufort
8. Gilbert
9. Chester
10. Aynor
Others receiving votes: Wren, Chapman, Crestwood, Lower Richland, Seneca, Travelers Rest, Woodruff, Philip Simmons, Hanahan
Class AA
1. Gray Collegiate (9)
2. Abbeville (1)
3. Oceanside Collegiate (1)
4. Silver Bluff
5. Saluda
6. Cheraw
7. Barnwell
8. Newberry
9. Kingstree
10. Fairfield Central
Others receiving votes: Andrew Jackson, Timberland, Chesterfield, Ninety Six, Woodland, Strom Thurmond, Keenan, Marion, Crescent, Landrum, Blacksburg
Class A
1. Southside Christian (11)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Christ Church
4. Lamar
5. Lake View
6. Whale Branch
7. Baptist Hill
8. Johnsonville
9. Calhoun County
10. St. Joseph’s
Others receiving votes: Ridge Spring-Monetta, Lewisville, C.A. Johnson, Dixie, Wagener-Salley, Williston-Elko, Great Falls, Branchville, Hannah-Pamplico
