Spanaway, WA

Large wreck near Spanaway ended in flames, 5 people taken to hospitals for injuries

By Peter Talbot
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r3VYD_0hIATVAk00

A driver speeding into Spanaway on Sunday afternoon ran a red light and crashed into a car turning left before careening into several more vehicles and turning onto its side, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies said a witness broke the car’s window and pulled the occupants out before it caught fire.

The six-vehicle wreck sent at least five people to several local hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe.

Traffic investigators are still looking into the crash, but deputy Carly Cappetto said the cause was reckless driving and running a red light causing a major collision. One witness reported that the car that ran the light appeared to be going over 100 mph.

It’s unclear who was driving the vehicle, a Ford Mustang. Cappetto said an adult and a 15-year-old boy were in the car along with a dog. She said neither person was wearing a seat belt and that both of their injuries were fairly severe. Deputies said once investigators can speak with everyone involved and the crash investigation is complete, charges may be forwarded to the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.

“It was severely burned up,” Cappetto said. “No readable license plate or VIN. The deputy had a hard time identifying unit one just because it was so mangled. Eventually it was identified as the green Ford Mustang.”

Pierce County deputies responded to the crash at about 3:25 p.m. at the intersection of Spanaway Loop Road and 138th Street South. Deputies said that according to witnesses, the Mustang was traveling south on Spanaway Loop Road at a high rate of speed when it ran a red light and struck a car that had a green arrow to turn left to go north.

After the initial collision, the Mustang continued south and struck several more cars waiting at the light before coming to a rest on its side. Deputies said the occupants were pulled out of the car just before it caught fire.

KOMO News

USPS mail truck crashes in Grays Harbor, driver found dead

ELMA, Wash. — Officials are investigating after a USPS mail truck crashed and its driver died east of Elma Wednesday before noon. Washington State Patrol (WSP) said the crash happened in the westbound lanes of State Route 8 when the box truck, carrying Amazon packages, fell 65 feet off the roadway down an embankment. The driver, a 25-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
ELMA, WA
kentreporter.com

Man killed in Federal Way road-rage shooting identified

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in an Aug. 8 road-rage shooting in Federal Way. Ignacio Travis Santos, 25, died from a gunshot wound to the torso and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s report. Shortly after noon...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KXRO.com

Package delivery driver who was found deceased has been identified

The driver of a package delivery truck that went off the road and was found deceased on Wednesday has been identified. According to reports from the Washington State Patrol and East Grays Harbor Fire & Rescue, some time in the morning yesterday the driver of the vehicle, identified as 25-year-old Zakariya Ahmed of Seattle, was driving westbound on State Route 8 near Elma and left the roadway.
ELMA, WA
KING 5

Police warn of armed robberies at ATMs in King, Pierce counties

FIFE, Wash. — Police are telling people to be vigilant after several armed robberies at ATMs in King and Pierce counties. The latest occurred at a drive-up ATM in Fife on Aug. 7, according to Renton police. The same suspects in that crime may be connected to crimes in Parkland, Bonney Lake, Puyallup, Federal Way, Kent and possibly Seattle.
RENTON, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia man arrested for threatening a minor with a CO2 rifle

An Olympia man is accused of using a rifle to threaten a 17-year-old passing by his house. Sean Mikel Sheldon Pippin, 29, was arrested on August 14 after Olympia police were alerted to a man with a rifle on the 3000 block of Hoadly Street SE. The reporting party told...
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

‘Massive’ amount of stolen items recovered in Yelm; suspect arrested

A 55-year-old suspect was arrested after a “massive” amount of stolen property was recovered in Yelm following reports of gunshots being fired at an individual attempting to recover one of the items, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said on Thursday, August 11. In a news release,...
YELM, WA
