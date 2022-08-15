Large wreck near Spanaway ended in flames, 5 people taken to hospitals for injuries

A driver speeding into Spanaway on Sunday afternoon ran a red light and crashed into a car turning left before careening into several more vehicles and turning onto its side, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies said a witness broke the car’s window and pulled the occupants out before it caught fire.

The six-vehicle wreck sent at least five people to several local hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe.

Traffic investigators are still looking into the crash, but deputy Carly Cappetto said the cause was reckless driving and running a red light causing a major collision. One witness reported that the car that ran the light appeared to be going over 100 mph.

It’s unclear who was driving the vehicle, a Ford Mustang. Cappetto said an adult and a 15-year-old boy were in the car along with a dog. She said neither person was wearing a seat belt and that both of their injuries were fairly severe. Deputies said once investigators can speak with everyone involved and the crash investigation is complete, charges may be forwarded to the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.

“It was severely burned up,” Cappetto said. “No readable license plate or VIN. The deputy had a hard time identifying unit one just because it was so mangled. Eventually it was identified as the green Ford Mustang.”

Pierce County deputies responded to the crash at about 3:25 p.m. at the intersection of Spanaway Loop Road and 138th Street South. Deputies said that according to witnesses, the Mustang was traveling south on Spanaway Loop Road at a high rate of speed when it ran a red light and struck a car that had a green arrow to turn left to go north.

After the initial collision, the Mustang continued south and struck several more cars waiting at the light before coming to a rest on its side. Deputies said the occupants were pulled out of the car just before it caught fire.