ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Correction: Body Parts Theft story

A Pennsylvania man was charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges after police say he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for possible resale on Facebook. A spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock confirmed that the remains were to be donated to UAMS’s facility. UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said they were instead stolen from Arkansas Central Mortuary Services in Little Rock by a female mortuary employee and sold, adding that there is an open federal investigation. “We are very respectful of those who donate their bodies, and we are appalled that such a thing could happen,” Taylor said. A representative of the mortuary hung up on a reporter who reached out for comment Thursday.
ENOLA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Mercer, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
City
Mercer, PA
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump

Comments / 0

Community Policy