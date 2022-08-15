Read full article on original website
Broken Bow Library to Hold Makerspace Open House Tuesday
BROKEN BOW – The library, our beloved orchard of intellectual exploration, is once again giving Johnny and Jane Appleseeds from sprout to shoot a shot at sowing a few new seeds. A Makerspace Open House is scheduled for Tuesday, August 23 from 4 to 6 p.m., which will allow...
MPCC/UNK Announce New, “Two-Plus-Two” Business Pathway
NORTH PLATTE – Business students at Mid-Plains Community College (MPCC) now have a new option for transferring into the university system. MPCC and the University of Nebraska at Kearney (UNK) have partnered on a two-plus-two business pathway program. The program allows students to earn an Associate of Applied Science...
SEM Volleyball and Cross Country Teams Represented at Pinnacle Bank Media Days
The SEM volleyball and cross country teams were among the teams that attended the Pinnacle Bank fall sports media days in Kearney back on August 3rd. The SEM cross country team was represented by head coach Erika Kappel and senior Josie Smith. Smith is a senior this season, two time state qualifier and the lone female on this year’s team. Coach Kappel talked about her senior leader and the expectations for this year’s squad.
City Council Agenda for August 23
BROKEN BOW – The Broken Bow City Council will meet on Tuesday, August 23 for their second meeting of the month. The council will have consideration of approving the consent agenda, which includes: approving the minutes of the August 9 meeting, the minutes of the August 17 budget workshop, and the bills as posted. The council will also review the June and July treasurer’s report.
Daniel D Johnson “Danny” age 69
Daniel D Johnson “Danny” age 69 of Broken Bow, Nebraska passed away August 18th, 2022, in Broken Bow. Dan was born in Broken Bow, Nebraska in 1952. He graduated from Ansley, NE in 1970. He then pursued his career working for Custer Public Power starting in 1973 and retired in 2015.
Livin’ Out Loud ’22: A Decade of Devotion and Commotion
GOTHENBURG – The ever-growing Livin’ Out Loud festival is set to plant itself right by the waters of Lake Helen this coming weekend, August 20 and 21. This year is especially important: it is the tin anniversary of Livin’ Out Loud; the event will be going ten years strong after the weekend concludes. Last year alone the festival counted over 20,000 people in attendance, a number that remains consistent.
Ansley/Litchfield Volleyball Preview
Central Nebraska’s Sports Source continues its fall sports preview series with the Ansley/Litchfield volleyball team. The Lady Spartans finished the 2021 season with an overall record of 15-15. Jamee Smith returns as head coach and took time to visit with KCNI/KBBN sports about the upcoming season. Smith shared some of the things she does as a coach during the summer to prepare for a new season.
Anselmo Fire Responds to Vehicle Fire
ANSELMO – The Anselmo Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at 9:19 a.m. on Friday. The fire erupted from a white pickup a half mile west of Victoria Springs Recreation Area on Highway 21A, on private property. When KCNI/KBBN arrived on the scene, the fire was mostly extinguished;...
