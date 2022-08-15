Porsche And Pixar Reveal 911 Sally Special

You could own the real-life version of the cartoon car…

One of the most beloved car movies of all time is Pixar’s Cars. While it might at first seem like just another dumb kids’ cartoon, the film is packed with smart gearhead jokes we’re pretty sure most people don’t fully understand or even notice, at least not all of them. To honor the legacy of the hit movie, Porsche has worked with Pixar to create a one-off 911 Sally Special to be auctioned during Monterey Car Week.

If you’ve been to enough automotive events in the past 15 years or so, you’ve likely seen at least a few Cars replicas built by fans. Some are done better than others, and while this 911 is a 992 instead of a 996 like Sally in the movie, it is the first time Pixar has participated in creating a real-life version of the film cars for anyone other than Disney.

Even though the Sally Special is missing the iconic eyes on the windshield, the 911 is loaded with little details that are callouts to its inspiration. These include custom door sills, dash insert, and tire stem caps. There’s a “Kachow! Mode” button on the steering wheel and Sally’s famous “tramp stamp” pinstriping is exposed when the rear active wing is raised.

As you might suspect, this one-off Sally Special Porsche is being auctioned to raise money for a charitable cause. Actually, it’s going to two different organizations. One is Girls Inc., an organization that says it “inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold.” The other is UNHCR, which supports refugees from the Ukraine War.

If you’re interested in being the owner of this completely unique Porsche 911 Sally Special, it will cross the block at RM Sotheby’s on Saturday, August 20. Considering it’s a one-off car, we expect the final bid will be quite high.

Images via Porsche