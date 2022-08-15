ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Porsche And Pixar Reveal 911 Sally Special

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LpvPE_0hIAT95F00

You could own the real-life version of the cartoon car…

One of the most beloved car movies of all time is Pixar’s Cars. While it might at first seem like just another dumb kids’ cartoon, the film is packed with smart gearhead jokes we’re pretty sure most people don’t fully understand or even notice, at least not all of them. To honor the legacy of the hit movie, Porsche has worked with Pixar to create a one-off 911 Sally Special to be auctioned during Monterey Car Week.

Check out the convertible grocery getter Porsche almost made here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FYStY_0hIAT95F00

If you’ve been to enough automotive events in the past 15 years or so, you’ve likely seen at least a few Cars replicas built by fans. Some are done better than others, and while this 911 is a 992 instead of a 996 like Sally in the movie, it is the first time Pixar has participated in creating a real-life version of the film cars for anyone other than Disney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y2EI7_0hIAT95F00

Even though the Sally Special is missing the iconic eyes on the windshield, the 911 is loaded with little details that are callouts to its inspiration. These include custom door sills, dash insert, and tire stem caps. There’s a “Kachow! Mode” button on the steering wheel and Sally’s famous “tramp stamp” pinstriping is exposed when the rear active wing is raised.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CwE6p_0hIAT95F00

As you might suspect, this one-off Sally Special Porsche is being auctioned to raise money for a charitable cause. Actually, it’s going to two different organizations. One is Girls Inc., an organization that says it “inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold.” The other is UNHCR, which supports refugees from the Ukraine War.

If you’re interested in being the owner of this completely unique Porsche 911 Sally Special, it will cross the block at RM Sotheby’s on Saturday, August 20. Considering it’s a one-off car, we expect the final bid will be quite high.

Images via Porsche

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Stunning Dual-Ghia Selling On Bring A Trailer

This incredible car is a high performance vehicle from some unlikely sources. When you first see this car many of us might wonder what exactly it is because of its wild style and unique design. The front fascia is something akin to that of the Thunderbird while the rear fins remind us of a classic Cadillac from the 1950s and early ’60s. Of course, this is wildly different from what the car actually is as the body was designed by an Italian company, Ghia, dedicated to style and aerodynamic performance while the engine was provided by the Dual Motors company of Detroit, Michigan. So what exactly is this stunning vehicle which seems to have roots in multiple automotive cultures?
ANAHEIM, CA
Motorious

Alloy Bodied Ferrari 250 TdF Adds Italian Style to Mecum's Amazing Monterey Lineup

This is such a great and unique vehicle even when compared to other members of the 250 GTO family. The Ferrari 250 GTO will forever be known for two incredible achievements that most automakers would strive for. Firstly, this vehicle has had a major career within the racing and automotive industry for its incredible performance. Secondly, the 250 GTO holds the title for the most expensive vehicle ever sold at auction which some might think is a bad thing. However, if you think about it, this should mean that these vehicles will basically never lose their value and continue to climb as their numbers dwindle. So why should you consider adding this particular 250 GTO to your automotive collection?
CARS
Motorious

This Majestic Cadillac DeVille Is Selling On Bring A Trailer Saturday

Starting out as a trim level of the 62 Series, the Cadillac DeVille became its own model when the 62 Series designation was dropped. The original DeVille was a pillar less two-door hardtop that was positioned above the 62 in luxury. Examples like this 1958 Cadillac DeVille exemplifies the peak of classic 1950s Cadillac goodness, and the last year of the DeVille made under the 62 Series platform, before the DeVille branched out on its own in 1959.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

This Subtle and Stealth Mercedes Supercar is Selling At No Reserve On Bring A Trailer

This sports car is one of Germany’s greatest convertible performance models and now you can get behind the wheel. With just 14,000 miles on the odometer this German sports car is a great example of what amazing things can be done with a low-milage and high performance automobile. It makes sense that one of racing’s greatest brands would eventually go on to create some of the fastest modern vehicles in our times. One wonderful example of that sentiment is this incredible 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG P30 with the equipped performance package. A great powertrain combined with iconic styling and a well-built German chassis made the perfect convertible road car for any enthusiast with a taste for speed.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche 911#Monterey Car Week#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Sally Special Porsche#Girls Inc
Motorious

Red Velvet Supercharged 911 Is Selling on Bring A Trailer

Forced induction is this car’s specialty but it might not be what you are thinking of…. The Turbo 911 got a lot of love in its day for combining the naturally gifted handling characteristics of the 911 with the power you could basically only get with forced induction. However, this form of forced induction has a big problem that makes it a tough choice for most automotive enthusiasts with a passion for driving. That issue is called turbo-lag and spool-up times which come from the turbocharger using the car’s exhaust to make power. That's exactly why this particular vehicle boasts a different way of making its energy which creates a more linear powerband.
BUYING CARS
Hypebae

2000 Archives Taps UK Artist Airtomyearth for Limited Print Collection

Seoul-based label 2000 Archives has joined forces with London artist and stylist Jamie-Maree Shipton, better known as Airtomyearth, for an exclusive capsule collection. First launched in 2020, 2000 Archives creates garments and accessories inspired by vintage pieces, with previous collaborators including buzzy Korean label TheOpen Product. This time around, the brand — helmed by Central Saint Martins graduates Hong Da-eun and In Yoon — has tapped Airtomyearth to create a range of seven limited-edition beanies and four styles of tights. Designs feature Shipton’s pup Drippy, as well as nail art designs and photos taken by Shipton during her travels.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Motorious

Honda Unleashes The Accord Hellcat

This bad boy is pushing a monstrous 270-horsepower…. Back in 2014 Dodge made one of the most epic car commercials ever by trolling the Volkswagen Passat and everyone who chooses such a car. As the camera pans around the Charger, an announcer talks about the available Hemi V8 with up to 470-horsepower, which was a lot before the Hellcats stormed onto the scene. After that buildup, the announcer says it’s the Volkswagen Passat, then says he’s joking. It irked a lot of straight-laced VW fans, but we’re wondering if it didn’t inspire a few Honda people, given that one of them slapped a Hellcat graphic on their Accord.
CARS
Motorious

1957 Chevy Bel Air Is America's Favorite '50s Classic

Few cars are instantly recognizable by their make and model year, but the '57 Chevy Bel Air is probably the most notable exception. From its bold bumper to its fantastic fins, the 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air is an automotive icon, and this fully restored example is ready to join any collection as a high-quality show car and cruiser.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pixar
Motorious

Charger 500 Found After Two Decades Of Rotting

What happened to this once legendary Mopar muscle car?. The internet has done a lot of great things for the classic car enthusiast community from providing great insight and do it yourself information to showcasing some of the world’s coolest vintage sports cars. However, one of the main things that makes the internet such a wonderful tool for car people like you and me is the discovery of once forgotten automobiles. It seems like everyday a new classic car pokes its head up from the bushes to greet us which wouldn't even be possible if not for the dedicated content creators who make it all happen. This particular vehicle is an incredible example of what you might expect when going through the reminiscence of a long-abandoned collection of America’s greatest automobiles.
CARS
Motorious

Former Airstrip Now Hides Huge Classic Car Collection

Classic cars, especially restomods, have gained a lot of popularity in recent years for their ability to combine classic styling with modern-day performance when restored. As such, we often wonder where these cars come from as we may want to undertake this venture ourselves one day. For the most part, a classic car can be found rotting away in some old junkyard or tucked quietly in a neighbor's yard. However, some places deal specifically with the old relics we’ve all come to know and love.
CARS
Motorious

Dodge Reveals Its Hornet Grocery Getter

This isn’t your grandma’s crossover, but soon it might be…. Well, I called it back in May, Dodge was going to release the Hornet as another crossover but with attitude. Others were claiming the name would be used on an exciting compact muscle car or some such nonsense, but I already knew this thing would be using the same platform as the Alfa Romeo Tonale.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1949 Mercury Convertible Connected To Olivia Newton-John Heads To Auction

With the recent passing of Olivia Newton-John, all eyes are on the 1949 Mercury Convertible used in the movie Grease as it heads to the auction block. With black paint, the requisite brightwork, and flames painted on all four fenders, even without its Hollywood connection this is the kind of ride that turns heads. However, its provenance and the dashboard signature from Olivia Newton-John herself helps fuel speculation that when the hammer drops, this classic American car will ride off into the sunset for $600,000 to $750,000.
CELEBRITIES
Motor1.com

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Debuts Today: See The Livestream

You can read all about it in our 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS debut post. The most track-focused Porsche 911 of the 992 generation is debuting today to take the GT3 to a new level and earn its "RS" suffix. Spied repeatedly undergoing testing at the Nürburgring, the new flavor of Zuffenhausen's iconic sports car is going to have one of the wildest aerodynamic packages ever fitted to a road-going car. The giant rear wing will be the dead giveaway to separate the new derivative from its lesser sibling.
CARS
Motorious

Junkyard Is A Graveyard Of Rotting Chevys

The classic car junk yard has got some fantastic classics. Resurrection Auto has just purchased a junkyard’s worth of classic cars. This collection is home to over 150 classic Chevy cars from 1950-1966 and trucks 1950-1988 as well as one random 1969 Corvette driver seat that sits on top of the hood of a Chevy Bel Air. The dense mass of cars is best described by the owners as “Junk, but good junk,” indeed they have found some 'good junk'.
CARS
Motorious

Dodge Teases 2023 Charger, Challenger Special-Edition Models

Despite all the rumors, Dodge has been careful to neither confirm nor deny the Charger and Challenger are going away after the 2023 model year. When revealing it will deploy 7 different special-edition models for 2023, the official press release says both muscle cars “are coming to an end” but only “in current form.” That could mean just about anything, so obviously the automaker wants everyone guessing until a reveal is made.
CARS
Motorious

This Farm Is Full Of Classic Mopar Muscle Cars

Everyone loves a good story about a classic muscle car found in a barn, field, garage, etc. Even more fascinating is when you hear of a guy who has a large piece of property and numerous Mopar muscle cars sitting around. For some it’s like the promise of buried treasure they could possibly uncover. For others the stories make them mad that anyone would let such a precious vehicle rot. But don’t judge too quickly, because this guy isn’t quite like that.
CARS
Motorious

Mike Tyson’s Former 1995 Ferrari F50 Could Join Your Collection

If you remember seeing brochures or pictures of the Ferrari F50 before it launched in 1995, there's a good chance you were looking at this car. As a successor to the F40, the F50 was Ferrari’s attempt at making a Formula 1 car with a passenger seat. In fact, it was touted as such by Ferrari’s president at the time who said it would be “the first and last Formula 1 car with two seats.” At the upcoming Gooding and Company Pebble Beach Auctions, bidders will have a rare opportunity to bid on this 1990s supercar.
ENTERTAINMENT
Motorious

Woman Crashes Her Mercedes In The Dumbest Way Possible

One of my favorite Mr. Bean episodes is when he’s stuck in a parking garage because he doesn’t want to pay the £16 to get his car out. Instead of just ponying up the cash, he resorts to all kinds of ridiculous and amusing antics in the pursuit of ducking the parking fee. Just as ridiculous but far more scary because it wasn’t scripted is this woman’s attempt to back her Mercedes from a parking spot, only for the whole thing to go sideways in the most absurd way possible.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motorious

S10 Backhands Tesla In Spectator Drags Battle

This short-track one-lap race shows exactly why many car people really don't like Teslas. We’ve all heard the stories of the one dedicated hillbilly builder with a passion for speed taking a truck that cost him less than a $1000 and turning it into something that can beat supercars. In fact, many of us car people with a love for racing are that person as our love for going fast drastically overestimates our wallet’s ability to provide for our hobby. This is how legends are made, start at the bottom with whatever you have and build it into the perfect weapon for your needs. At least that's what this driver must have been thinking when he absolutely embarrassed an electric car on the track.
CARS
Motorious

Tastefully Upgraded Bronco Selling At No Reserve On Bring a Trailer

This Bronco is a high-riding offroader with a ton to offer to any enthusiast with a love for rolling in the dirt. The Ford Bronco has long been regarded as the United States greatest offroader and dirt-track racer for any enthusiast with a passion for classics. Under the hood you could find some pretty good options ranging from big to small V8 engines. On top of that, the suspension systems also had a lot of aftermarket support and were easy to work on. Of course, this all combined to the perfect vehicle for Ford to brand as America’s most capable utility automobile. So what makes this particular one such a great example of how Ford was able to corner the market on offroading and SUV technology?
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
82K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy