Gila Valley History: George Larsen and Hannah Helena Roesberry Larsen
Santaquin, Sevier, Utah was the setting for the birth of Hannah Helena Roseberry and her twin, Charles Lewis on 2 October 1861 to Helena Erickson and Carl Nils Roseberry. They were the second set of twins born to this couple – the first twins of the family to be born in America, having recently arrived from Sweden. A set of triplets came three years later with the surviving one being Louisa Christina who grew up and was married to Joseph Knight Rogers.
Kevin Peck appointed EAC dean; Eric Bejarano appointed director of EAC SBDC
Photos By Lori Dugan and Taylor Ellett/EAC: Eastern Arizona College President Todd Haynie appointed Kevin Peck, left, as the dean of business, computers, industrial technical education, and prison programs. President Haynie also appointed Eric Bejarano as the new director of the EAC Small Business Development Center. THATCHER — Eastern Arizona...
5K on the Runway to showcase Safford Regional Airport
SAFFORD – Have you been to the Safford Regional Airport lately?. Well, there will be no better time than Saturday, Sept. 10, for the 5K on the Runway. With new changes brewing including the possible addition of commercial flights, Airport Manager Cameron Atkins is excited to bring the public out to the airport to see the future for themselves.
Dan Hinton School job opening
WANTED: The Dan Hinton School in Pima at 150 East 400 South is looking for a paraprofessional to assist the teacher with helping students to follow a behavior plan, and their daily routines, and assist in the classroom. The work schedule is Mondays through Thursdays, from 8 a.m. – 12:30...
Jail Booking Report for August 9 – 15
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Aug. 9 – 15, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. August...
