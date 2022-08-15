Santaquin, Sevier, Utah was the setting for the birth of Hannah Helena Roseberry and her twin, Charles Lewis on 2 October 1861 to Helena Erickson and Carl Nils Roseberry. They were the second set of twins born to this couple – the first twins of the family to be born in America, having recently arrived from Sweden. A set of triplets came three years later with the surviving one being Louisa Christina who grew up and was married to Joseph Knight Rogers.

