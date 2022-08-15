Covington police chief plans to retire in September

After 25-year career with the Covington Police Department, Chief Rob Nader is looking to retire next month.

Nader announced his intention to retire in an Aug. 4 letter to City Manager Ken Smith. If approved by the city's board of commissioners, he will leave the department Sept. 1.

"This decision has not been made without much thought and consideration," the letter reads. "I wanted to leave on top, a high note, not at a time when I no longer enjoyed my career."

At the age of 22 in 1997, Nader joined the force and worked his way through the ranks over the next two decades. He worked as a detective, SWAT negotiator, in narcotics, in vice and pedaled on the bike patrol. He was promoted to assistant chief in June 2015.

Nader became police chief of Northern Kentucky's largest city in September 2017, following the retirement of former Chief Bryan Carter, a 27-year veteran with the department.

Nader is a Covington native, the same city where his father and grandmother were raised, according to an August 2017 Enquirer article.

"His commitment to the department and the city is evident daily in his actions and personal interactions with police, city staff and the public," Smith wrote of the police chief. "We will all miss his leadership and also his antics."