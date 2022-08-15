Read full article on original website
Coaches Burger Bar piles on the toppings at new Ohio Valley Mall restaurant
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s the beginning of football season and you know what that means; you need somewhere to watch the games and grab a beer and burger at the same time. A bar in St. Clairsville is quickly making itself the hotspot for gridiron fans. Coaches Burger Bar is a relatively new […]
westliberty.edu
White Coat Ceremony Marks PA Milestone
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Aug. 17, 2022 — Eighteen future physician assistants received their official white coats and took the PA oath on Friday, Aug. 12 in a ceremony held in Kelly Theater. The ceremony included a welcome from Professor Sarah Brammer, program director, and comments from Dean of the...
nextpittsburgh.com
Meet the Capuchin Franciscan Friars who call Lawrenceville home
Brother Rigo Azanwi calls himself an “air friar.”. “I’m daring,” he says. “Helicopter tours, skydiving, skiing, golfing; I like anything adventurous.”. But when he’s not performing daredevil stunts, the 30-year-old Capuchin Franciscan Friar dons a brown habit and strolls through Lawrenceville, where the religious order has been stationed since 1873.
Your Radio Place
Farm tour planned at Dutton Cattle Co. in Belmont County
FLUSHING, Ohio – The Belmont County East Central Grazing Alliance and the Dutton Cattle Company will have a farm tour on Thursday, Aug. 18 starting at 6 p.m. The farm tour will include owner John Dutton and farm manager Jeff Shepherd discussing the history and current management of the farm. Visitors will take a look at their Akaushi cattle and enjoy a Wagyu beef dinner provided by The Pike 40.
EGCC offering training for cannabis industry jobs
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – There’s a major need in one of the fastest growing industries in the country. As Eastern Gateway Community College was preparing its latest curriculum, they saw where the jobs were available added a new Cannabis Education Program. 175 million jobs are predicted in this industry, so we need to be there […]
Restaurant Road Trip: Pop The Soda Shop
WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) – Do you call it pop or soda? It might seem like an endless debate, but you can pop into Pop The Soda Shop in Westover while it continues. Located at 871 Fairmont Road, the store has a wide array of different options that customers can choose from. Owner Chris Atkins would […]
Tunnel Ridge employee killed in accident
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – An employee of Tunnel Ridge, LLC was killed in an accident while on the job on Wednesday. According to a statement from General Manager of Operations Eric Anderson, the employee was killed around 10:00 a.m. in an accident involving two pieces of rail-mounted mobile equipment located underground. Co-workers took the […]
weelunk.com
Oglebay Institute Invites You to a Lavish Party to Support the Arts in Wheeling
Each year near the end of the summer season, friends, members, and supporters of the nonprofit, arts, nature, and cultural organization Oglebay Institute (OI) gather at a lavish party, organized and hosted by the OI Board of Trustees. The event celebrates the arts and raises money to benefit the organization’s multiple venues and hundreds of public programs.
Radio Ink
WESA Morning Host Retiring
90.5 WESA, Pittsburgh’s NPR news station host Maria Scapellato will retire this fall. Scapellato has hosted Morning Edition for the past five years. “While we’ll be sorry to lose Maria as the morning voice and host on WESA, we honor her long service, both on our air and for many years in Pittsburgh,” said Terry O’Reilly, President/CEO. “She is a terrific journalist, and she will be missed at Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting and by all of our listeners in Western Pennsylvania each morning.”
Area veterans now have virtual access to the regional VA office
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For veterans in West Virginia who are far away from a VA office, there’s a new service that can help. The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office and the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance just opened a new Virtual Access Site in Wheeling. Veterans can go to the site […]
WTOV 9
Steubenville leaders, school officials leaving no stone unturned when it comes to safety
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — With school starting soon, it’s important for drivers to make sure they focus on students getting out of a bus, getting out of a car, or walking to school. "You have to pay particular attention now going through those school zones,” Steubenville City Manager Jim...
West Virginia gas stations selling crypto at ATMs
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Love it or hate it, there is a good chance you have at least heard of Bitcoin (BTC) or some other form of cryptocurrency, but did you know that you could buy it at a gas station in West Virginia? If buying Bitcoin with cash is something you’ve always dreamed of […]
A look at what’s at the Heston Farm estate sale and what’s ahead
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The owners of Heston Farm say they are working to downsize some of the decor they’ve collected throughout the years while also looking ahead to repurpose the old winery, distillery and restaurant into an event space. That’s why they’re holding an estate sale to benefit WV Caring hospice. Volunteers are hard […]
Former West Virginia House of Delegates candidate arrested at Wheeling restaurant
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Former House of Delegates District 3 candidate Dalton Haas, 26, was arrested Tuesday and taken to jail on charges of writing a bad check. Wheeling Police Public Information Officer Philip Stahl says Haas was picked up on one charge of ‘felony fraudulent scheme.’ Stahl says the charge was pending for a […]
WDTV
Neighbors say NCWV airport left their lake muddy
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Not to muddy the achievement of the “Move that Mountain Project”, but it may have had some unintended consequences. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Although the Move that Mountain Project has been a success, some locals aren’t so happy to find out...
WTOV 9
Land bank assisting in removal of Bellaire dilapidated structure
BELLAIRE, Ohio — A structure on Guernsey Street in Bellaire has sat deteriorating for many years. After storms rolled through at the beginning of the month, a portion of the building has collapsed onto the sidewalk, causing danger for locals nearby, and forcing officials to take action. The original...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
KDKA Radio Morning Show host Kevin Battle let go by Audacy as part of layoffs
Kevin Battle, co-host of the popular “KDKA Radio Morning Show,” has been let go by the station’s parent company Audacy, Inc. in an apparent cost cutting move. Battle joined the 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. show as a co-host with Larry Richert in March 2020. Also let...
Police looking for suspects in Gabriel Brothers theft
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Richland Township police are asking the public to assist them in identifying two suspects regarding an incident that took place on August 12th, 2022 at Gabriel Brothers at the Ohio Valley Mall. The two suspects are wanted for questioning in the theft of a large amount of items from the […]
Pittsburgh restaurant hit with consumer alert
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh restaurant was hit with a consumer alert for multiple health violations. The Allegheny County Health Department posted the alert at Station on Liberty Avenue after an inspection on Friday. According to the inspection report, the restaurant was vacuum packing meat, vegetables and sauces without an approved plan in place, and there was also evidence the facility was fermenting and dehydrating food. The health department said Station has been cited for multiple years and was officially ordered to stop the practice in 2020. The report said an inspector found "black residue all over" a cutting board and an old dead mouse in the basement. There was also food that wasn't kept at low enough temperatures, the report said. Station describes itself as "a modern American restaurant" on its website. When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated.
