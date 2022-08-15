Read full article on original website
informnny.com
Watertown woman arrested after deputies attempt to tow car
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman was arrested on several charges after failing to obey Sheriff’s Deputies in Watertown. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, on August 17 just before noon, Deputies stopped a vehicle on Waterman Drive after a license plate reader indicated that the registration was suspended.
wwnytv.com
Greig man killed in motorcycle crash
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 55-year-old Lewis County man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving rear-ended a car. It happened at around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of State Route 126 at County Route 49 in the town of Watertown. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s...
mychamplainvalley.com
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Watertown
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Watertown on Wednesday. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:22 a.m. on August 17, a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling east on State Route 126 struck the rear-end of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta that was making a left-hand turn on County Route 49.
wwnytv.com
Watertown woman arrested following slow-speed chase
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There was a slow-speed chase late Wednesday evening through the streets of Watertown. Police said 27-year-old Ashley Shelmidine of drove away from a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy on Waterman Drive when her car was going to be towed because of a suspended registration. Officials...
informnny.com
Pair arrested for allegedly stealing from campers in Lewis County
DIANA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man and woman have been arrested following an incident involving campers in Lewis County. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office alleged that on May 13, Syracuse resident’s William D. Anderson and Liana M. flack entered campers on Austin Road in the Town of Diana, and took items from inside without permission.
localsyr.com
Newly hired police deputy arrested after planting camera in woman’s home
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has shared that a newly hired police deputy was arrested on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, after a domestic incident at a home in Brewerton. The deputy, 29-year-old Brandon Coogan of Syracuse, is accused of secretly placing a camera recording device in...
wwnytv.com
Carthage woman airlifted to Syracuse after motorcycle hits deer
TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage woman was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Tuesday evening after her motorcycle struck a deer. It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on State Route 12, west of Churchill Road in the town of Rutland. State police said 61-year-old Barbara Trahan was...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Missing teen from Fulton now with a warrant out for her arrest
FULTON — A Fulton teen that has been missing since the beginning of August now has a warrant for her arrest through the Oswego County Court. Natalie Steele, 16, was reported missing on Aug. 1 around 3:30 a.m. She has not yet been located by law enforcement.
Sheriff’s deputy fired after being charged with unlawful surveillance of woman, deputies say
Brewerton, N.Y. — An Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy was fired after being arrested on a charge of unlawful surveillance Tuesday, deputies said. Brandon Coogan, 29, secretly placed cameras in the Brewerton home of a “former female companion,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office on Thursday.
How man sentenced to 20 years to life for CNY murder was let out and, police say, killed again
Fulton, NY — Cody Backus seemed destined to spend decades in prison -- perhaps his entire life -- after being convicted of murder in 2008. Backus, now 37, lost two appeals in state court and a separate appeal in federal court for the 2006 murder of James Brennan Jr. He was properly convicted of murder for his role in a Syracuse robbery that left Brennan dead, judges ruled.
wwnytv.com
Father & Watertown fire chief to appear in front of grand jury probing firefighter Peyton Morse’s death
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The father of firefighter Peyton Morse has been subpoenaed to testify in front of a grand jury investigating Morse’s death after a training incident. Watertown Fire Chief Matt Timerman has also been subpoenaed. Timerman and Dave Morse both confirmed for 7 News that they...
flackbroadcasting.com
Police asking for help in search of missing Boonville man
ONEIDA COUNTY- Police are searching for a missing Boonville, NY man. David A. Talerico, 48, is described as being 5-foot 7-inches tall; weighs around 180-lbs; is bald and has a brown colored mustache and beard. According to Sheriff’s Deputies, Talerico had a possible last known location Monday evening (August 15)...
adirondackalmanack.com
Woman injured by horse, a biker suffers concussion on Lewis County trails
On Aug. 8 at 3:30 p.m., Forest Ranger Evans responded to a call for a mountain biker who suffered a concussion on the Otter Creek Horse Trail approximately one-half mile from the trailhead. When Ranger Evans reached the 54-year-old from Pennsylvania, the subject was complaining of injuries to his knees and elbows and had no memory of what happened.
Oswego man deputies say was killed by 79-year-old neighbor identified
Scriba, N.Y. — A 64-year-old Oswego man was killed by his 79-year-old neighbor Thursday evening following a long-term neighbor dispute, deputies said. Stephen Falise, of Scriba, was fatally shot with a shotgun on his own property, according to a news release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
wwnytv.com
Morristown man faces federal fraud charges
BUFFALO, New York (WWNY) - A Morristown man is one of two people indicted on fraud charges in Buffalo Wednesday. A federal grand jury handed up an indictment charging 51-year-old Darin Pastor of Morristown and 59-year-old Halford Johnson of Brockport, N.Y., with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud, securities fraud, and wire fraud.
iheartoswego.com
Linda A. DeGroff – August 16, 2022
Linda A. DeGroff, 63, of Oswego Town died Tuesday August 16, 2022 at her home after a brief illness. She worked many years as a pizza maker for Kathy’s Wings of Fulton, and Pizza Pub of Oswego. She loved horses, and enjoyed going to the Fulton Speedway with family...
wwnytv.com
OBPA on Ogdensburg prison; ‘thanks but...’
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg Bridge & Port Authority is hesitant, when it comes to taking over the now-closed Ogdensburg prison property. Mayor Mike Skelly has said the prison and grounds could serve as an additional business park. But Steve Lawrence, head of the Port Authority, says the...
wwnytv.com
St. Lawrence County to appeal court decision on unpaid tax collection
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The battle continues between Ogdensburg and St. Lawrence County over collecting unpaid property taxes. The county has filed notice that it will appeal a recent ruling that Ogdensburg officials called “an enormous victory” for the city. Earlier this month, a state appeals court...
northcountrynow.com
First cast catch in Waddington
Luke Murphy, 9, of Lisbon, holds a largemouth bass caught seconds after his first-ever cast into the St. Lawrence River. He was fishing during the recent Waddington Homecoming, attending with his parents Michael and Jennifer Murphy. Photo submitted by Michael and Jennifer Murphy.
wwnytv.com
Paddock Arcade getting new look
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A historic building in downtown Watertown is getting a facelift. The facade of the Paddock Arcade is being removed. Crews will replace it with stone work. Built in 1850, the arcade is on the National Register of Historic Places, and is routinely cited as one...
