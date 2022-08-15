Read full article on original website
FOX43.com
Second strike authorized in Pennsylvania school systems
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A second strike was authorized in a Central Pennsylvania school district this week. Greencastle-Antrim educators voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to authorize a strike if the negotiating team deems it necessary, as long as a 48-hour notice is given. Leaders of the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association (GAEA)...
nextpittsburgh.com
Pennsylvania lawmakers slated to get huge raises next year
HARRISBURG — Fiscal responsibility is an axiom in Harrisburg, but nearly none of Pennsylvania’s 253 state lawmakers seem to mind when their own salaries swell spending. State House and Senate lawmakers receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment under a 1995 law meant to shield them from political blowback for voting for their own pay increases.
Pennsylvania Dept. of Aging launches new investigative unit to address financial exploitation targeting seniors
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging on Wednesday announced the launch of a new investigative unit to help address financial exploitation cases that victimize older residents. The Financial Abuse Specialist Team (FAST) is a four-person unit consisting of an analyst/supervisor, two analysts, and an attorney to assist...
WOLF
Nurses Strike Imminent in Healthcare Chains in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania — Nursing home workers at 39 facilities in three of the biggest healthcare chains in Pennsylvania are voicing concerns, unsure of the future of care in the state and threats of a strike are imminent. They say they’re underpaid, understaffed and under resourced and it’s affecting care....
WGAL
Giant sunflower sprouts in Pennsylvania family's yard
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A huge sunflower made quite an impression on an Adams County family when it sprouted in their yard. WGAL viewer Stephanie Kroft, from Hampton, shared the impressive sight with WGAL via uLocal. Watch the video above to see the massive sunflower. Stephanie said the impressive...
Pennsylvania bans scholarship displacement, but few colleges admit to the practice
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has a new law that bans “scholarship displacement,” a practice where universities reduce financial aid to students when they receive an outside scholarship. University officials said they already do not displace outside scholarships unless required to do so by law. However, critics...
WGAL
Memorial company accused of cheating customers barred from doing business in Pennsylvania
A memorial company that is the focus of an 8 On Your Side investigation is barred from doing business in Pennsylvania for now. The Stefan family's business is accused of cheating families out of thousands of dollars. The attorney general's office filed a lawsuit last year asking the court to...
USGS to start flights over Pennsylvania to survey local geology
LANCASTER, Pa. — A low-flying airplane or helicopter will be visible as early as this weekend as the United States Geological Survey (USGS) launches a new survey of parts of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. In Pennsylvania, parts of Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York Counties...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania AG: Lender heaped insurance plans onto unwitting borrowers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Maryland-based lender deceived its loan customers by selling them insurance policies they didn’t ask for or know about in many cases, the attorneys general of a handful of states claimed in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Pennsylvania. The lawsuit filed by...
Famous people from Pennsylvania: Famous actresses from Pennsylvania
(STACKER) — Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves […]
Recently-Opened Nearby Baby Formula Factory Aims to Bring Relief to PA, Nation
A brother and sister pair, both University of Pennsylvania graduates, opened the newest baby formula factory in the nation in a converted manufacturing plant in nearby Reading, thus impacting surrounding Pennsylvanian areas and all of America, write Erin Arvedlund and Bob Fernandez for the Philadelphia Inquirer. ByHeart was launched in...
abc27.com
Apple TV series to feature local Pennsylvania restaurants
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new Apple TV series will feature stops along Pennsylvania’s culinary trails, including local favorites in the Midstate. The Pennsylvania Tourism Office says Stuffed with Steve Ford will send the Pittsburgh native and HGTV star on the road to explore Pennsylvania’s culinary trails.
wdac.com
Wolf Order Prohibits Conversion Therapy In PA
HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf has signed an executive order prohibiting taxpayer dollars from being spent on the practice of conversion therapy, which is defined as any attempt by a licensed practitioner to change a person’s sexual orientation and/or gender identity. Wolf said, “Conversion therapy is a traumatic practice based on junk science that actively harms the people it supposedly seeks to treat.” The order directs Commonwealth agencies to discourage conversion therapy in the state. It also directs the Department of Human Services, the Insurance Department, and other appropriate agencies to explore and implement all options to ensure state funds, programs, contracts, and other resources are not used for the purposes of providing, authorizing, endorsing, reimbursing for, or referring for conversion therapy, to the extent permitted by law. You can read the Executive Order by CLICKING HERE.
Truck Driver Indicted on $200k in Social Security Fraud
The indictment of a Pennsylvania truck driver accused of collecting more than $200,00 in Social Security disability benefits is part of an estimated $3 billion nationwide problem. The indictment, filed in the U.S. District Court, charges Dwayne Bent with eight counts of wire fraud and one count of Social Security...
Hummingbird migration; restaurant costs; concert schedules: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 83; Low: 61. Partly sunny, showers possible. ‘It’s tough’: Consumers are encountering higher fuel and food costs as inflation rises. For restaurant owners, dealing with those costs is a balancing act as they try to handle rising expenses without chasing away customers.
Destination Pennsylvania: Kinzua Viaduct
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A bridge in Pennsylvania was called the “eighth wonder of the world” when finished in 1882. In 2003, a tornado destroyed most of the historic Kinzua Viaduct. The remains of that day became the Kinzua Sky Walk, and has taken over as a top draw to the area… but there is so much more […]
abc27.com
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania boaters to prevent invasive species
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will meet to discuss a proposal to limit the spread of aquatic invasive species. Part of the proposal would prevent anyone from placing a watercraft, trailer, or water-related equipment into Pennsylvania waterways that has aquatic macrophytes, plants or prohibited invasive species attached.
PhillyBite
Exploring Pennsylvania's Largest Cave Laurel Caverns
- If you want to experience the underground realm of a Pennsylvania cave, you've come to the right place. Laurel Caverns is the state's largest cave, filled with underground watercourses and dendritic passages. The upper cavern entrance consists of interconnected, grid-like passages. The lower cavern entrance features subterranean watercourses and a dendritic system of passages.
Pennsylvania lawmakers considering open primaries
Pennsylvania is one of just nine states that has closed primaries, meaning residents can only vote in primaries for the party that matches their voter registration, but that may be changing.
playpennsylvania.com
State College Casino Dealing With Various Reasons For Delay
The delay on the proposed State College mini-casino near Penn State is primarily due to a lawsuit by Stadium Casino RE, LLC (owned by Cordish Companies) against Ira Lubert and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. This lawsuit alleges that Lubert’s bid for a casino license should be disqualified. The claim...
