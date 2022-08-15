ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 2

Related
FOX43.com

Second strike authorized in Pennsylvania school systems

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A second strike was authorized in a Central Pennsylvania school district this week. Greencastle-Antrim educators voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to authorize a strike if the negotiating team deems it necessary, as long as a 48-hour notice is given. Leaders of the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association (GAEA)...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nextpittsburgh.com

Pennsylvania lawmakers slated to get huge raises next year

HARRISBURG — Fiscal responsibility is an axiom in Harrisburg, but nearly none of Pennsylvania’s 253 state lawmakers seem to mind when their own salaries swell spending. State House and Senate lawmakers receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment under a 1995 law meant to shield them from political blowback for voting for their own pay increases.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Nurses Strike Imminent in Healthcare Chains in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania — Nursing home workers at 39 facilities in three of the biggest healthcare chains in Pennsylvania are voicing concerns, unsure of the future of care in the state and threats of a strike are imminent. They say they’re underpaid, understaffed and under resourced and it’s affecting care....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Maryland Business
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
WGAL

Giant sunflower sprouts in Pennsylvania family's yard

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A huge sunflower made quite an impression on an Adams County family when it sprouted in their yard. WGAL viewer Stephanie Kroft, from Hampton, shared the impressive sight with WGAL via uLocal. Watch the video above to see the massive sunflower. Stephanie said the impressive...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

USGS to start flights over Pennsylvania to survey local geology

LANCASTER, Pa. — A low-flying airplane or helicopter will be visible as early as this weekend as the United States Geological Survey (USGS) launches a new survey of parts of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. In Pennsylvania, parts of Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York Counties...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wellspan Health#Encompass Health#Rite Aid#Health Care#Bartell Drugs#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
abc27.com

Apple TV series to feature local Pennsylvania restaurants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new Apple TV series will feature stops along Pennsylvania’s culinary trails, including local favorites in the Midstate. The Pennsylvania Tourism Office says Stuffed with Steve Ford will send the Pittsburgh native and HGTV star on the road to explore Pennsylvania’s culinary trails.
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
wdac.com

Wolf Order Prohibits Conversion Therapy In PA

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf has signed an executive order prohibiting taxpayer dollars from being spent on the practice of conversion therapy, which is defined as any attempt by a licensed practitioner to change a person’s sexual orientation and/or gender identity. Wolf said, “Conversion therapy is a traumatic practice based on junk science that actively harms the people it supposedly seeks to treat.” The order directs Commonwealth agencies to discourage conversion therapy in the state. It also directs the Department of Human Services, the Insurance Department, and other appropriate agencies to explore and implement all options to ensure state funds, programs, contracts, and other resources are not used for the purposes of providing, authorizing, endorsing, reimbursing for, or referring for conversion therapy, to the extent permitted by law. You can read the Executive Order by CLICKING HERE.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fcfreepress

Truck Driver Indicted on $200k in Social Security Fraud

The indictment of a Pennsylvania truck driver accused of collecting more than $200,00 in Social Security disability benefits is part of an estimated $3 billion nationwide problem. The indictment, filed in the U.S. District Court, charges Dwayne Bent with eight counts of wire fraud and one count of Social Security...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Hummingbird migration; restaurant costs; concert schedules: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Tuesday, August 16, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 83; Low: 61. Partly sunny, showers possible. ‘It’s tough’: Consumers are encountering higher fuel and food costs as inflation rises. For restaurant owners, dealing with those costs is a balancing act as they try to handle rising expenses without chasing away customers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Destination Pennsylvania: Kinzua Viaduct

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A bridge in Pennsylvania was called the “eighth wonder of the world” when finished in 1882. In 2003, a tornado destroyed most of the historic Kinzua Viaduct. The remains of that day became the Kinzua Sky Walk, and has taken over as a top draw to the area… but there is so much more […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania boaters to prevent invasive species

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will meet to discuss a proposal to limit the spread of aquatic invasive species. Part of the proposal would prevent anyone from placing a watercraft, trailer, or water-related equipment into Pennsylvania waterways that has aquatic macrophytes, plants or prohibited invasive species attached.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Exploring Pennsylvania's Largest Cave Laurel Caverns

- If you want to experience the underground realm of a Pennsylvania cave, you've come to the right place. Laurel Caverns is the state's largest cave, filled with underground watercourses and dendritic passages. The upper cavern entrance consists of interconnected, grid-like passages. The lower cavern entrance features subterranean watercourses and a dendritic system of passages.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
playpennsylvania.com

State College Casino Dealing With Various Reasons For Delay

The delay on the proposed State College mini-casino near Penn State is primarily due to a lawsuit by Stadium Casino RE, LLC (owned by Cordish Companies) against Ira Lubert and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. This lawsuit alleges that Lubert’s bid for a casino license should be disqualified. The claim...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
fcfreepress

fcfreepress

Chambersburg, PA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.

 https://fcfreepress.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy