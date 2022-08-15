Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
Football Friday preview: Shippensburg Greyhounds
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — News 8 continues our preseason preview series with one of the best programs in the Susquehanna Valley over the past few seasons. In 2021, Shippensburg was a perfect 10-0 in the regular season, claiming the Mid-Penn Colonial Title for the third time in four years. Only...
Camp Hill baseball standout Luke Parise selects Atlantic 10 program as next stop
Luke Parise has one more season to validate his already glowing baseball resume at Camp Hill. And much of that senior season will be preparation for a future in college baseball. In the very strong Atlantic 10 Conference no less. On Wednesday, PennLive’s reigning Player of the Year announced via...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
‘Schools Are Still After Me’: Kenny Johnson Hearing from Other Programs Despite Pitt Commitment
Like thousands of other high school football players across the country, Kenny Johnson is preparing for the upcoming football season. For the 6’1″ wide receiver from Dallastown High School in York, Pennsylvania, this will be his final season of high school football before taking his talents to the collegiate level.
Middletown officials remain mum on response to reported hazing on football team
Six days after a report of hazing involving some members of the football team, officials from the Middletown Area School District on Wednesday gave no indication as to what action they will take in response. During a school board meeting on Tuesday, Superintendent Chelton Hunter told the school community that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
harrisburgmagazine.com
It Takes a Village: The Man behind Harrisburg’s Upcoming Eco-Village, The Bridge.
Placed within the side of a grassy hill overlooking Market Street, it has sat empty for years all while remaining majestic, yet imposing and grand in scale. Its two noticeable towers – one near the western end of the city and the other near the eastern end – scrape the sky and appear weather beaten as the elements have gracefully aged its brick facade. It is the former home of Bishop McDevitt High School, which during its 70-year tenure at Market Street, was – and still is, respectfully – Harrisburg’s most well-known private Catholic school. Founded in 1918, Bishop McDevitt (renamed in 1957 after Reverend Phillip R. McDevitt) established itself as a reputable educational institution noted mostly by locals for churning out spectacular student athletes turned NFL stars, such as natives Ricky Waters and LeSean “Shady” McCoy.
Pitt leads Penn State in battle for PA dominance; PSU quarterback Drew Allar generates buzz, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an updated comparison between the Lions and Pitt, plus reports of progress for prized freshman quarterback Drew Allar. Ron Cook from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette saw Monday’s Associated Press poll, which had Pitt at No. 17 and Penn State unranked, and took a look at where both programs stand. The Panthers, Cook said, have “clearly passed Penn State since it went 1-3 against the school out east from 2016-’19, and the past two seasons could back up that assertion. The Lions are 11-11 over that stretch, while Pitt comes off the best season of coach Pat Narduzzi’s tenure, going 11-3 and winning the Atlantic Coast Conference behind quarterback Kenny Pickett.
FOX43.com
York Revolution approaching a milestone victory
YORK, Pa. — The York Revolution are poised to hit a huge milestone. If the Revs can knock off their arch-rivals, the Lancaster Barnstormers, tonight at PeoplesBank Park, it will be the 1000th victory in franchise history. York picked up win No. 999 with a 10-3 triumph over the...
Harrisburg’s Kyle Williams Jr. has big goals for senior year, but says memories already made matter most
Kyle Williams Jr. has big plans for this season, but when he hopped out of the shower the night before his senior season officially began, he said his mind didn’t go to the plays he and his teammates might make on the field. • Sign up for PennLive’s new...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ray I Stull Sr. obituary 1943~2022
Mr. Ray I Stull Sr., 79, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in his home where he had been in declining health for the past few months. Born August 9, 1943 near Quincy, PA, he was 1 of 15 children born to the late Hanzy and C. Almeda (Patterson) Stull.
Franklin County: Changes in funding for area school districts
As most Franklin County area schools go back into session for the 2022-23 school year, here are the increases each of them will see in basic education dollars from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Increases in Funding. Chambersburg Area School District basic education funding is up 13%. That’s $3,064,396 in dollar...
abc27.com
Dauphin County Commissioners honor Harrisburg woman
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Commissioners honored a young Harrisburg woman, Madison Stokes, for winning the NAACP’s “Act So” national competition. The competition focused on medicine and health. Stokes’ winning submission studied the effects of long COVID in adults. Get severe weather...
abc27.com
Apple TV series to feature local Pennsylvania restaurants
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new Apple TV series will feature stops along Pennsylvania’s culinary trails, including local favorites in the Midstate. The Pennsylvania Tourism Office says Stuffed with Steve Ford will send the Pittsburgh native and HGTV star on the road to explore Pennsylvania’s culinary trails.
IN THIS ARTICLE
playpennsylvania.com
State College Casino Dealing With Various Reasons For Delay
The delay on the proposed State College mini-casino near Penn State is primarily due to a lawsuit by Stadium Casino RE, LLC (owned by Cordish Companies) against Ira Lubert and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. This lawsuit alleges that Lubert’s bid for a casino license should be disqualified. The claim...
Giant sunflower blooms in Harrisburg
Most of the sunflowers in John Abbott's Harrisburg backyard are about 8 feet tall...except for one.
3 Great Burger Places in Pennsylvania
If you love to go out for a nice burger from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that you should visit next time you are craving a delicious burger. All of these are highly praised by local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them, if you get the chance:
Pa. State Police Trooper charged with DUI
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who allegedly drove while intoxicated while on duty. According to State Police, Trooper Joshua M. Ravel assigned to Troop J in York was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Strong thunderstorm expected in parts of Adams and York counties
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a special weather statement for parts of Adams and York counties through 4:45 p.m. At 4:13 p.m., doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mechanicsburg, moving southeast at 15 mph. The storm could include wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.
Mabel Virginia Piper obituary 1935~2022
Mabel Virginia Piper, 87, of Chambersburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Born January 6, 1935 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Hulda Carbaugh Musselman. Mabel was employed as a manager at Stoner’s Restaurant. During her retirement, she enjoyed reading, gardening, going to auctions...
abc27.com
Hersheypark allows family of late teen worker last Wildcat ride
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark closed its Wildcat coaster on Sunday, July 31. But, one special family got to be the final riders, in honor of their late teen son. According to a post on the Four Diamonds Facebook page, Nick Pantalone’s favorite ride was the Wildcat. Pantalone worked at the park and was also considered a roller coaster enthusiast.
Gregory Dean Sanders obituary 1966~2022
Gregory Dean Sanders, age 55, of Fairfield, passed away August 10, 2022 at Hershey Medical Center. He was born October 21, 1966 in Gettysburg, a son of Terry O. Sanders and Ellen Jean Sites. Gregory was a mechanic for Gettysburg National Golf Club. In his spare time he enjoyed cars,...
fcfreepress
Chambersburg, PA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.https://fcfreepress.com/
Comments / 0